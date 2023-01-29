ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrating Black History Month: 6 events to look out for

“Black History is American History” is the name of the game this year as local organizations prepare to celebrate Black History Month. The Knoxville community will be treated to a variety of educational and entertaining events, including lectures and musical performances. Keep an eye out for more event announcements...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Clarence Brown Theatre to put on Alice Childress’s ‘Trouble in Mind’, made possible by NEA grant

The Clarence Brown Theatre will open its spring season with a production of Alice Childress’s 1955 play “Trouble in Mind.”. The play is a “play-within-a-play” comedy-drama focusing on themes of race, gender and age in the 1950s American theatre scene. The work nearly became the first by a Black woman to play on Broadway, but Childress’s refusal to tone down its message led to producers ultimately passing on it. It finally premiered on Broadway and London’s West End in 2021, which netted it a Tony Award nomination for “Best Revival of a Play.”
KNOXVILLE, TN

