The Clarence Brown Theatre will open its spring season with a production of Alice Childress’s 1955 play “Trouble in Mind.”. The play is a “play-within-a-play” comedy-drama focusing on themes of race, gender and age in the 1950s American theatre scene. The work nearly became the first by a Black woman to play on Broadway, but Childress’s refusal to tone down its message led to producers ultimately passing on it. It finally premiered on Broadway and London’s West End in 2021, which netted it a Tony Award nomination for “Best Revival of a Play.”

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO