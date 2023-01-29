AMHERST, Mass. – University of Massachusetts men's lacrosse senior defenseman Chris Campbell and senior goalkeeper Matt Knote have been named to the inaugural Atlantic 10 Preseason All-Conference Team, it was announced on Wednesday. The Gorillas were picked third in the preseason poll with 20 points, while Richmond was selected as the preseason favorite (33 points) with Saint Joseph's in second (29). Behind UMass, High Point (19), Hobart (18) and St. Bonaventure (7) round out the poll in fourth, fifth and sixth.

