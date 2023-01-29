ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UMass' Campbell And Knote Named To Inaugural A-10 Preseason All-Conference Team

AMHERST, Mass. – University of Massachusetts men's lacrosse senior defenseman Chris Campbell and senior goalkeeper Matt Knote have been named to the inaugural Atlantic 10 Preseason All-Conference Team, it was announced on Wednesday. The Gorillas were picked third in the preseason poll with 20 points, while Richmond was selected as the preseason favorite (33 points) with Saint Joseph's in second (29). Behind UMass, High Point (19), Hobart (18) and St. Bonaventure (7) round out the poll in fourth, fifth and sixth.
Four Student-Athletes Tabbed UMass Student-Athletes Of The Week

AMHERST, Mass. - University of Massachusetts's Sam Breen of women's basketball, RJ Luis of men's basketball, Rose Wagner of women's track and field, and Caroline Mahoney of women's swim and dive have been selected as this week's UMass Student-Athletes of the Week, as announced on Tuesday. The four Minutemen and Minutewomen will be honored at this week's UMass Athlete Luncheon on Wednesday afternoon at the Worcester Dining Common.
