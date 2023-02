This February, Professor Rick Bingen ’15 will premiere his new play, “Whirligig of Time,” at Milwaukee’s Sunstone Studios theatre space. “Whirligig of Time” introduces us to an adrift and forlorn Olivia who finds herself back in London trying to discover her new normal while coping with the tragic loss of her husband. When she visits an authentic-looking pub, Olivia is seemingly transported back in time to the English Renaissance where unprecedented adventure awaits.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO