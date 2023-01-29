Read full article on original website
Lady Bears top Lady Cardinals
The girls' basketball teams are down to their final week of the District 19-4A schedule. The Little Cypress Mauriceville Lady Bears (7-2) have clinched a spot in the playoffs but need to close with three wins in their remaining games to ensure being the second seed for the post season. The West Orange Stark Lady Mustangs and the Bridge City Lady Cardinals both had two games remaining on their seasons.
Bridge City starts district soccer
Bridge City has started the district soccer schedule with back-to-back wins. The Cardinals are 8-1 on their season and 2-0 in district. The Bridge City Cardinals got two goals from Austin Bellanger on Wednesday, January 25, to defeat the Hardin-Jefferson Hawks 2-1 at Sour Lake. Victor Hernandez and Eric Carranza were defensive standouts for the Cardinals.
The OJH Lady Bobcats hosted East Chambers for their last home game of the season.
The 7th grade B-team bounced back this week with an 8-1 win against the East Chambers Buccaneers. Parker Hebert took the ball to the rim with four points, and had one rebound. Raleigh Forse had two points and two steals. To secure the game, Adyson Cude had two points that came from free throws and two great defensive steals.
GAME HIGHLIGHTS: LSA Boys Basketball Vs. Beaumont Kelly
LSA Boys Basketball had their Senior Night in a District Game against Beaumont Kelly last Friday where the Pioneers won decisively 62-38 to fall to 8-4 in District with an upcoming matchup against TWCA on Friday. Check out the video below for highlights from the game!!
Carroll Wade Trahan, 69, Nederland
Carroll Wade Trahan, 69, of Nederland, Texas, passed away on January 28, 2023, in Port Arthur. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City, Texas. Officiating will be Deacon Melvin. Visitation will take place prior to the service, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., with a Rosary service to take place at 5:15 p.m., Wednesday, February 1, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City.
Kellyn Jon Miller, 25, Orange
Kellyn Jon Miller, 25, of Orange, Texas, passed away on January 27, 2023, in Orange. Visitation and viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Born in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on June 2, 1997, he was the son...
Jerry Wayne Hughes, 63, Orange
Jerry Wayne Hughes, 63, of Orange, Texas, passed away on January 28, 2023, at his home in Orange. Born in Port Arthur, Texas, on September 6, 1959, he was the son of Noble Chester Hughes and Charlie Mae (Mooneyham) Hughes. Jerry was employed at The Sign Doctor in Orange for...
Charles "Chuck" Robert Thompson, 66, Bridge City
Charles “Chuck” Robert Thompson, 66, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on January 25, 2023, at the Medical Center in Port Arthur, Texas. A celebration of life will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 pm., Saturday, February 4, 2023, at LaQuinta Inn and Suites in Bridge City, Texas. Born in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 29, 1956, he was the son of Ted Thompson and Yvonne (Kirby) Yates. Chuck was a very hard-working man who spent many years as the co-owner of Thompson Pool Techniques. He was a smart man who could figure anything out and was always willing to help those in need. He was a very gentle and loving man who would do anything for those he loved. Chuck enjoyed spending time playing video and trivia games and watching TV and superhero movies. He was a wonderful man and will be deeply missed. He is preceded in death by his parents Ted Thompson and Yvonne Yates; and his four brothers. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Rhonda Thompson of Bridge City; sons Jason Thompson of Nederland, and Kory Campbell of Bridge City; daughters, Kristy Kroh of Port Neches, Kacy Goodwin of Orange, and Kimberly Campbell of Groves; grandchildren, Makayla, Danesah, Tresha, Oryann, Rylan, Kambry, Brody, Anistyn, and Millie; great-grandchildren, Oren, Aleah, Lucas; and numerous other loving family and friends.
Olga Bates Carroll, 76, Orange
Olga Bates Carroll, 76, of Orange, Texas, passed away on January 27, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, February 2, 2023, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Orange. Officiating will be Father Sinclair Oubre. Entombment will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Orange.
Marion Jean Raymer, 65, Orange
Marion Jean Raymer, 65, of Orange, Texas, passed away on January 30, 2023, in Port Arthur. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 3, 2023, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Orange. Officiating will be Father Sinclair Oubre. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
Glenda Coetta John, 75, Orange
Glenda Coetta John, 75, of Orange, Texas, passed away on January 27, 2023, in Beaumont, Texas. Born in Snyder, Oklahoma, on June 23, 1947, she was the daughter of Jeff N. Stradley and Edith (Wheeler) Stradley. Glenda dedicated her life to caring for her family and her home. She is remembered by her loved ones for having a feisty attitude and great sense of humor. Glenda would often spend time playing with her dog or watching squirrels. She also loved to grocery shop. Glenda adored her family, and they will go on to cherish their memories with her.
Richard Elvin Deason, 72, Orange
On Friday, January 27, 2023, Richard Elvin Deason, loving father of 3, passed away peacefully at the age of 72 in Orange, TX. Richard was born on March 28, 1950, in Deridder, La. to Elvin Deason and Ruth (White) Deason. He served his country in the United States Navy from...
EF-2 tornado went miles across Orange County last week
Orange County had two tornadoes, with one determined to be an EF-2 that traveled 25.6 miles from Orangefield northeastward through Little Cypress and into Niblett's Bluff in Louisiana. The tornado caused two injuries and damaged numerous frame houses, RVs, and mobile homes. At times, it was 500 yards wide with...
The Morning Show heads to Red Tailz Crawfish
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to check out Red Tailz Crawfish as the season for the tasty crustaceans gets into full swing. Crawfish season in Texas generally runs from January through July for wild-caught crawfish, while farm-raised ones are available over a longer period of the year.
Man arrested for DWI after crashing into home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck crashed into a house early Tuesday morning in southwest College Station near Dowling and Hopes Creek Rd. The crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. Police said Grayson Williams, 20, of Jasper, sped through a stop sign on North Dowling Road, then crashed into...
King & Queen of Mardi Gras
Saturday night the VFW in Orange was transformed into a Mardi Gras celebration that would rival anything in New Orleans. It was the kickoff to the 2023 Orange Mardi Gras festivities that will conclude Feb. 9-11 with parades and concerts in downtown Orange. The King and Queen for 2023 were...
LSCO meeting demand for high-paying industry jobs
Cheryl January at LSCO has people of all ages and backgrounds coming to her office to learn about getting a new career. Some have even been teachers with four-year college degrees. They are looking into becoming a process operator in the booming petrochemical plants, oil refineries, and liquid gas units...
Sales taxes show November spending mostly stagnant
Sales during November were stagnant compared to the same month in 2021, according to statistics from the Texas Comptroller's Office. The office in January sent payments covering the month to entities with a sales tax. Orange and Emergency Services District 3 were the only entities with more than a slight...
Keep Orange County Beautiful elects new leader
Keep Orange County Beautiful elected a new leader at its January 2023 meeting of the Board of Directors. Meritta Kennedy was chosen to be the new chairman of the board. Kennedy also serves as Mayor Pro Tem on the West Orange City Council, and holds other community positions. Other officers...
