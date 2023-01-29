Read full article on original website
Related
vmikeydets.com
Midgett, Armstrong Named SoCon Field Athletes of Week
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Furman's Matthew Smith and Megan Marvin have repeated as the Southern Conference men's and women's indoor track athletes of the week, respectively, while VMI's Keyandre Midgett and Eleyah Armstrong claimed men's and women's field athlete of the week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Wednesday. Selections...
WDBJ7.com
Salem Mayhem’s inaugural season canceled
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The inaugural season for the Salem Mayhem has been canceled, according to the Professional Box Lacrosse Association. The Mayhem were 0-4 with 10 games remaining on their schedule. “We made a difficult decision to postpone the remainder of the inaugural season,” said owner and CEO Carmen...
WHSV
High School Basketball: Tuesday, January 31
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and scores from high school basketball games on Tuesday, January 31.
Augusta Free Press
Highlight of the Virginia 2023 football schedule: The return of Brennan Armstrong
Which game, Virginia Fan, do you have circled next fall? The opener against Tennessee in Nashville, maybe. I’m making that road trip, just because it’s Nashville. The home opener, then, is the next weekend against JMU, which will be favored. That one won’t be any fun. I’m...
SU head coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following loss to #6 Virginia
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse men’s basketball team played toe to toe with #6 Virginia but the Orange just couldn’t finish the job, falling at home 67-62. Judah Mintz had a game-high 20 points and Jesse Edwards finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. Jayden Gardner paced Virginia with 17 points and eight boards. […]
earnthenecklace.com
Justin McKee Leaving WSLS-TV: Where Is the Roanoke Meteorologist Going?
Justin McKee has been forecasting the weather and communicating the information on WSLS 10 News in an informative and engaging way for three years. But now, the meteorologist has decided to depart from the Roanoke, Virginia station for an exciting opportunity. As soon as the news broke that Justin McKee was leaving WSLS-TV, 10 News viewers started looking for answers. They are curious to know if he will also leave the broadcasting industry. So, here’s what the meteorologist has to say about his exit from WSLS-TV.
Popular food chain set to open another new location in Virginia
A popular food chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia in early February. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 10, 2023, the rapidly expanding food chain Crumbl Cookies will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Virginia store location in Lynchburg, according to an event posting on the company's Facebook page.
Weather Bulletin : Winter Weather Advisory Along & West Of BRP (VDOT Info Included)
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. Augusta-Rockingham-Page-Western Highland-Eastern Highland- Central Virginia Blue Ridge- (including Wintergreen) 534 PM EST Tue Jan 31 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO. 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY…. * WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations. of...
WHSV
Name of driver killed in White Hill Road wreck released
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have released the names of the people involved in the crash that killed one person near Stuarts Draft on January 29. According to the VSP, a 2016 Ford F-350 was heading south on White Hill Road when it reportedly crossed...
wina.com
Closings and Delays for Wednesday, February 1, 2023
12 hours ago in Albemarle County, Charlottesville City, Local, Surrounding Counties. It's still not known where or how a car wound up going north on southbound I-81. 13 hours ago in Albemarle County, Charlottesville City, Local, Surrounding Counties, Virginia Assembly. Senate OKs bill tightening Virginia tourism spending rules. The bill...
cbs19news
Bradbury Cafe brings back Charlottesville favorite
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --Bradbury Cafe has brought back a Charlottesville menu favorite to make your Fridays a little sweeter. Spudnuts are officially back on the menu at Bradbury Cafe. Spudnuts are doughnuts made from potato flour, and they're worth spending a little extra time at the gym for. Pastry...
schillingshow.com
Race based: Burley Middle School offers black-only catered dinner event
Jackson P Burley Middle School (JPBMS)—a public school in Albemarle County, Virginia—is hosting a black-only, catered dinner event. Billed as “Dinner and Discussion; JPBMS Black Community,” the evening’s stated goal is to:. “Build stronger partnerships with our families to support deeper learning and positive identity...
WDBJ7.com
Two bills tied to western Virginia advance in Richmond
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two bills with special significance for western Virginia continue to advance In the General Assembly. One would authorize a major transformation of Catawba Hospital. The second would make the Virginia Museum of Transportation a state agency. The vote was 19 to 0 in the House Health...
Senate Democrats signal opposition to Youngkin pick for UVA board
Democrats are indicating they might refuse to confirm a businessman Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed to the University of Virginia’s governing board, a sign of an escalating fight over who should have a say in the governance of the state’s flagship public university. At a state Senate committee meeting Tuesday, Democratic lawmakers removed UVA Board […] The post Senate Democrats signal opposition to Youngkin pick for UVA board appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
A possible solution for the increasing deer population in Virginia has been shot down
When I was a teenager an older neighbor hit a deer while driving on 460 East in Bonsack and it totaled his car but I never personally saw any deer in Botetourt County while growing up. In recent years the deer population has increased in Virginia, especially in Roanoke City. I now see deer in front yards, and back yards and crossing the street in front of traffic on a regular basis, and there have been many complaints statewide. A proposal that may have offered a solution to decrease the population of these animals in the state has been rejected and there are no other alternatives at this present time.
WHSV
Names released in head-on crash that killed 3 near Greenville
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have released the names of the people killed in the head-on collision near Greenville on Monday. According to the VSP, the crash happened around 1:18 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 208 mile marker when a 2000 Honda Accord was allegedly traveling north in the left southbound lane of I-81 when it hit a southbound 1995 Chevrolet GMT400 pickup truck head-on. The impact of the crash reportedly sent both vehicles off the interstate in opposite directions.
WDBJ7.com
Death of staffer leads to closure of Craig County schools
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Craig County Public Schools will be closed Monday so students and staff can attend a memorial service for a longtime employee. Claudia Huffman died Friday, according to the school division, which she served more than 20 years as a volunteer, substitute teacher, soccer coach and instructional assistant at McCleary Elementary School.
WSLS
Treehouse Tavern brings family-friendly atmosphere, family-style food back to Bent Mountain
BENT MOUNTAIN, Va. – Bent Mountain is a unique place - most often known for its wild weather. One family is putting it back on the map through its food too. That family is the Markhams. Husband and wife duo, Scott and Lee, began embarking on a search to open a family-style restaurant, and Tree House Tavern fell into their laps within the past year.
infocville.com
December 2022 transactions: Industrial block in Rose Hill neighborhood sells for $12.75M; Orangedale duplex sells for $270K
I will write about the rezoning process while I continue doing these on-going summaries in 2023. I am as interested in the actual as I am the theoretical. And every property owner in Charlottesville is about to receive their assessment for 2023. That’s about as actual as you can get. I don’t make predictions, but invite you to review the hundreds of transactions I’ve written about this year. Just remember Albemarle County’s assessments are up 13.46 percent for 2023.
WSET
18-year-old Amherst Co. student identified from submerged Nelson County car accident
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday Virginia State Police identified the latest victim found from a submerged car accident in December which left five dead, one of whom is still missing. On January 27, divers recovered the body of Myson Sylvestre. One other person is still missing as...
Comments / 0