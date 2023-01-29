ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

tapinto.net

Southern Boys Basketball Squad Falls 75-64 to Toms River North

TOMS RIVER - The Southern Regional Boys Basketball team went up against Toms River North on Monday hoping for a victory and a share of the Shore Conference Class A South title. It was not to be as North's defensive pressure and overall strength was too much for the Rams...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
tapinto.net

You can vote for Holmdel's Jenny Ye

HOLMDEL, NJ: You can support Holmdel's Jenny Ye in pursuing her pageant dream!. Jenny Ye is a 2022 graduate of the WR Satz School in Holmdel, and is now a freshman in High School at MAST (Marine Academy of Science & Technology). She is a member of the Marine Technology High School of the Ministry of the Navy in Middletown NJ. TAPinto spoke with Jenny who commented, "I got involved in the pageant because I wanted to try something new and challenging. I have learned a lot during the experience, and I am so glad that I decided to step out of my comfort zone and take part in this event."
HOLMDEL, NJ
tapinto.net

Plainfield Residents Make University of Rhode Island Dean's List

KINGSTON, RI — The University of Rhode Island announced its Fall 2022 Dean's List, and it includes residents from Plainfield. Lucia Furfaro-Rodriguez and Ben Rosen have fulfilled the requirements to be included on the Dean's List:. Full-time students who have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
tapinto.net

Brooklyn Artists Create "Charm Field" on Courthouse Lawn in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, NJ - It didn't take long for people to notice, with dozens posting photos on social media platforms as the playful, brightly-colored sculpture garden on the lawn of the historic Somerset County Courthouse took shape late last week. The installation is sponsored by the Downtown Somerville Alliance and the...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
tapinto.net

Carteret’s Latest Redevelopment Project Breaks Ground

CARTERET, NJ — Builders just broke ground on the borough’s newest mixed-use redevelopment project along Washington Avenue in what Mayor Daniel J. Reiman now calls the “downtown cultural arts & business district.”. The $41 million complex at 21 Washington Avenue – just across the street from the...
CARTERET, NJ
tapinto.net

East Hanover Harmon Store to Close

EAST HANOVER, NJ - The East Hanover Harmon Face Values store will be closing, announced parent company Bed Bath & Beyond. The company announced that all 30 NJ Harmon stores, including the Morris Plains and the East Hanover locations will be going out of business as the company faces the prospect of filing for bankruptcy.
EAST HANOVER, NJ
tapinto.net

Phillipsburg’s Grocery Store and Apartment Project is on track

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J.- Plans for a grocery store and apartment complex are moving along as scheduled. As reported last week, the land use board gave its final approval to the revamp of the former Norton Oil office headquarters located at 540 Marshall Street. The project will feature three new apartment buildings...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
tapinto.net

Robbinsville Police Department Welcomes Two Officers into Their Ranks

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- The Robbinsville Township Police Department (RTPD) welcomed two new officers to their ranks at a swearing in ceremony on January 24. Officer Cassidy Kyle began her first shift at RTPD on Tuesday, January 3. A native and resident of Toms River, Kyle previously was a full-time police officer at Pine Beach Police Department in Ocean County.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
tapinto.net

Clifton Man Arrested for Attempt to Firebomb Synagogue

NEWARK, N.J. – A Passaic County, New Jersey, man was arrested today for attempting to firebomb an Essex County, New Jersey, synagogue, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Nicholas Malindretos, 26, of Clifton, New Jersey, is charged by complaint with one count of attempted use of fire to damage...
CLIFTON, NJ
tapinto.net

Kenilworth Public Schools COVID-19 Weekly Dashboard Jan 23 - 27

KENILWORTH, NJ - Kenilworth Public Schools recently posted the following data regarding the weekly coronavirus update for the week of Jan 23 through Jan 27, 2023. Get local news you can trust in your inbox. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service...
KENILWORTH, NJ
tapinto.net

Skate for a Cure with the ‘Blood Curesaders’ at the Villa Roller Rink to benefit LLS

STEWARTSVILLE, NJ – Jace Schmalz is a High School student holding a series of events to fundraise for a cure to honor his 8-year-old brother, a B-Cell Leukemia survivor. In just seven weeks, they want to raise the most funds of any team nationwide. The campaign started January 11, 2023 and runs through March 4, 2023. Read more about how you can help below.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
tapinto.net

Paterson Men Among Four Charged in Connection with 'Ghost Gun' Ring

NEWARK, NJ - Four members of a gun manufacturing and trafficking network in Passaic and Hudson counties have been charged with weapons offenses related to the fabrication and sale of personally made firearms (PMFs), commonly known as “ghost guns,” said U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Savion Clyburn, 20,...
PATERSON, NJ
tapinto.net

Caldwell Woman Charged with DUI After Crash at Essex County Airport

FAIRFIELD, NJ -- Fairfield police arrested a Caldwell woman following an accident near the property of Essex County Airport late Saturday night. According to Fairfield police, at approximately 10:19 p.m. Jan. 28, police received a 9-1-1 call reporting that a vehicle had just crashed into the fence on the property of the Essex County Airport located at 125 Passaic Ave. It was reported that the vehicle was a white Nissan SUV and was smoking heavily.
FAIRFIELD, NJ

