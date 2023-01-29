Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
22 Year-Old Instagram Model Killed Her Father After a Rage Over LaptopAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Fresh Off a $1m Fine, Trump, His Family, and Organization may be Sanctioned in the NY Lawsuit also.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
New York Yankees Make Major SigningOnlyHomers
Extra and unexpected freebies for New York City migrants include free haircuts, ferry tickets, games, and snacksAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
NYC Is Moving Migrants Who Camped Outside Hell's Kitchen To Brooklyn SheltersAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Related
tapinto.net
Southern Boys Basketball Squad Falls 75-64 to Toms River North
TOMS RIVER - The Southern Regional Boys Basketball team went up against Toms River North on Monday hoping for a victory and a share of the Shore Conference Class A South title. It was not to be as North's defensive pressure and overall strength was too much for the Rams...
tapinto.net
Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex Basketball Tournament – Hackettstown Boys Earn Second Seed
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ – The brackets have been released, and the Phillipsburg High School boys basketball team is the top-seed in the Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex tournament and has a bye into the quarterfinal round. Hackettstown (10-4) is seeded second, Hunterdon Central is third and Delaware Valley (15-3) is seeded fourth in the...
tapinto.net
You can vote for Holmdel's Jenny Ye
HOLMDEL, NJ: You can support Holmdel's Jenny Ye in pursuing her pageant dream!. Jenny Ye is a 2022 graduate of the WR Satz School in Holmdel, and is now a freshman in High School at MAST (Marine Academy of Science & Technology). She is a member of the Marine Technology High School of the Ministry of the Navy in Middletown NJ. TAPinto spoke with Jenny who commented, "I got involved in the pageant because I wanted to try something new and challenging. I have learned a lot during the experience, and I am so glad that I decided to step out of my comfort zone and take part in this event."
tapinto.net
Plainfield Residents Make University of Rhode Island Dean's List
KINGSTON, RI — The University of Rhode Island announced its Fall 2022 Dean's List, and it includes residents from Plainfield. Lucia Furfaro-Rodriguez and Ben Rosen have fulfilled the requirements to be included on the Dean's List:. Full-time students who have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which...
tapinto.net
Brooklyn Artists Create "Charm Field" on Courthouse Lawn in Somerville
SOMERVILLE, NJ - It didn't take long for people to notice, with dozens posting photos on social media platforms as the playful, brightly-colored sculpture garden on the lawn of the historic Somerset County Courthouse took shape late last week. The installation is sponsored by the Downtown Somerville Alliance and the...
tapinto.net
Carteret’s Latest Redevelopment Project Breaks Ground
CARTERET, NJ — Builders just broke ground on the borough’s newest mixed-use redevelopment project along Washington Avenue in what Mayor Daniel J. Reiman now calls the “downtown cultural arts & business district.”. The $41 million complex at 21 Washington Avenue – just across the street from the...
tapinto.net
Bergen County's Harmon Face Values’ Among the Nationwide Store Closures
HACKENSACK, NJ — On Monday, the Hackensack Harmon Face Values store in the Summit Plaza was among locations listed on the website for its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. By the afternoon, the list of locations —30 of them in New Jersey — was removed and instead...
tapinto.net
Harmon Face Values’ Nationwide Closure Deals a Blow to East Brunswick
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ — On Monday morning, the East Brunswick Harmon Face Values store on South Avenue was among locations listed on the website for its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. By the afternoon, the list of locations —30 of them in New Jersey — was removed...
tapinto.net
East Hanover Harmon Store to Close
EAST HANOVER, NJ - The East Hanover Harmon Face Values store will be closing, announced parent company Bed Bath & Beyond. The company announced that all 30 NJ Harmon stores, including the Morris Plains and the East Hanover locations will be going out of business as the company faces the prospect of filing for bankruptcy.
tapinto.net
West Orange's 70th St. Patrick's Day Parade Will Be Sunday, March 12
The 70th Anniversary of the West Orange (New Jersey) St. Patrick's Day Parade will be held on Sunday, March 12 beginning at 12:15 p.m. at the corners of Mt. Pleasant Avenue and Main Street. The Parade Committee is proud to honor Michael "Mike" McCormick as the 2023 Grand Marshal. Serving...
tapinto.net
Injured Man, Severed Leg Transported to St. Joseph's Health After Monday Crash
PATERSON, NJ – A 67-year-old man is said to be in stable condition after having his leg severed when he was hit by a car on Monday, Paterson Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said. According to reports, members of the Paterson Fire Department responded to the scene in the...
tapinto.net
Phillipsburg’s Grocery Store and Apartment Project is on track
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J.- Plans for a grocery store and apartment complex are moving along as scheduled. As reported last week, the land use board gave its final approval to the revamp of the former Norton Oil office headquarters located at 540 Marshall Street. The project will feature three new apartment buildings...
tapinto.net
Robbinsville Police Department Welcomes Two Officers into Their Ranks
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- The Robbinsville Township Police Department (RTPD) welcomed two new officers to their ranks at a swearing in ceremony on January 24. Officer Cassidy Kyle began her first shift at RTPD on Tuesday, January 3. A native and resident of Toms River, Kyle previously was a full-time police officer at Pine Beach Police Department in Ocean County.
Merriam Avenue School Holds Valentine's Day 'Smencil Gram' Fundraiser
NEWTON, NJ – The Merriam Avenue School PTO is helping the students celebrate a “SHARP Valentine’s Day with a Smencil Gram” to be delivered on Valentines Day. The Smencil Valentine Gram is $1 and must be ordered by February 8. They will be handed out on Valentine’s Day.
tapinto.net
Clifton Man Arrested for Attempt to Firebomb Synagogue
NEWARK, N.J. – A Passaic County, New Jersey, man was arrested today for attempting to firebomb an Essex County, New Jersey, synagogue, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Nicholas Malindretos, 26, of Clifton, New Jersey, is charged by complaint with one count of attempted use of fire to damage...
tapinto.net
Kenilworth Public Schools COVID-19 Weekly Dashboard Jan 23 - 27
KENILWORTH, NJ - Kenilworth Public Schools recently posted the following data regarding the weekly coronavirus update for the week of Jan 23 through Jan 27, 2023. Get local news you can trust in your inbox. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service...
tapinto.net
Skate for a Cure with the ‘Blood Curesaders’ at the Villa Roller Rink to benefit LLS
STEWARTSVILLE, NJ – Jace Schmalz is a High School student holding a series of events to fundraise for a cure to honor his 8-year-old brother, a B-Cell Leukemia survivor. In just seven weeks, they want to raise the most funds of any team nationwide. The campaign started January 11, 2023 and runs through March 4, 2023. Read more about how you can help below.
tapinto.net
Montclair Police Chief Todd Conforti: Statement on Memphis Police beating death of Tyre Nichols
Montclair, NJ – Montclair Police Department officials have issued at statement on the Tyre Nichols incident. "The release of the Tyre Nichols video tonight will undoubtedly evoke feelings of anger, fear, and profound sadness. This was an unspeakable act that is contrary to the values of the Montclair Police Department.
tapinto.net
Paterson Men Among Four Charged in Connection with 'Ghost Gun' Ring
NEWARK, NJ - Four members of a gun manufacturing and trafficking network in Passaic and Hudson counties have been charged with weapons offenses related to the fabrication and sale of personally made firearms (PMFs), commonly known as “ghost guns,” said U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Savion Clyburn, 20,...
tapinto.net
Caldwell Woman Charged with DUI After Crash at Essex County Airport
FAIRFIELD, NJ -- Fairfield police arrested a Caldwell woman following an accident near the property of Essex County Airport late Saturday night. According to Fairfield police, at approximately 10:19 p.m. Jan. 28, police received a 9-1-1 call reporting that a vehicle had just crashed into the fence on the property of the Essex County Airport located at 125 Passaic Ave. It was reported that the vehicle was a white Nissan SUV and was smoking heavily.
Comments / 0