HOLMDEL, NJ: You can support Holmdel's Jenny Ye in pursuing her pageant dream!. Jenny Ye is a 2022 graduate of the WR Satz School in Holmdel, and is now a freshman in High School at MAST (Marine Academy of Science & Technology). She is a member of the Marine Technology High School of the Ministry of the Navy in Middletown NJ. TAPinto spoke with Jenny who commented, "I got involved in the pageant because I wanted to try something new and challenging. I have learned a lot during the experience, and I am so glad that I decided to step out of my comfort zone and take part in this event."

HOLMDEL, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO