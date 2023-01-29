Read full article on original website
contracosta.news
11 Apply For Vacant Pleasant Hill City Council Seat
On Monday, January 30, the Pleasant Hill City Council will hold a special meeting to determine its appointment process to fill a council vacancy in which 11 residents applied for the position. According to Government Code, the city has 60 days from the commencement of the vacancy, to either appoint...
Deal for planned development at Concord Naval Weapons Station collapses
CONCORD -- After spending years trying to develop the land of the former Concord Naval Weapons Station, last week negotiations between the city of Concord and the current master developer broke down.Now the whole process must begin again.The original proposal seemed like a dream come true: thousands of acres of land just waiting for development. But the project that has been on the books for two decades is now over. On Saturday, the Concord City Council voted to reject a term sheet and dump their second master developer, a company called Concord First Partners. Member Carlyn Obringer said participation by...
Bay Area bridge toll increases finally approved at end of long litigation
A pot of $545 million destined for new projects in the Bay Area may soon be released from escrow after litigation over a 2018 ballot measure on bridge toll increases finally comes to an end. The California Supreme Court on Wednesday, Jan. 25, let stand a decision from the state...
SF residents asked by city to remove benches from sidewalk or pay $1.4K permit fee
What residents have had in place for nearly 20 years, is now being targeted by the Department of Public Works as "unpermitted encroachments."
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom plans to convert EDD headquarters and 2 more downtown Sacramento office buildings into housing
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced a plan to convert three adjoining office buildings along the Capitol Mall in downtown Sacramento, including the Employment Development Department headquarters, into housing. At least 20% of the housing would be set aside as affordable, Assemblymember Kevin McCarty said in a press conference...
postnewsgroup.com
Popular Chief LeRonne Armstrong Placed on Administrative Leave During Investigation of Police Misconduct
“I did nothing wrong. I violated no policies,” said Armstrong, speaking at a press conference. Refusing to accept administrative leave during a police misconduct investigation, OPD Chief LeRonne Armstrong fired back with a press conference of his own this week, organized by a high-profile corporate public relations and communications firm.
vallejosun.com
Opening delayed for new Vallejo housing for homeless
VALLEJO – The opening of a long-awaited new housing development for homeless Vallejo residents has been delayed for at least a month, city officials confirmed to the Vallejo Sun on Tuesday. The Blue Oak Landing housing project on Sacramento Street was slated to open by January, but as of...
mendofever.com
Gas Station Owner Will Pay $500K to Settle Violations at Locations in Mendocino, Lake, Sonoma, and Other Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. On January 5, 2023, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Charles Smiley entered a $500,000.00 stipulated judgment against Mahmoud Alam, and Faizan Corporation, a California corporation of which Alam is the chief executive officer, in Case No. 22CV023017. This judgment settles allegations that Alam and Faizan Corporation failed to follow state laws governing the operation of retail gas stations at locations in Sonoma, Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, and Yolo Counties. In Sonoma County, this involved the Chevron gas station located on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa.
SFGate
Dire BART projections: Nine station closures, cutting two lines
Barring a sudden return to pre-pandemic ridership levels, BART's long-term future will likely hinge on a future ballot measure that would partially subsidize the transit agency, officials said Thursday. The San Francisco and San Jose metropolitan areas have the lowest office occupancy rates among the top-10 biggest metros in the...
indybay.org
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms. The mass murder shootings in Half Moon Bay recently, allegedly by Chunli Zhao age 66, killing 7, and leaving another critically wounded, took place around 8 days ago at the California Terra Garden mushroom farms, owned by slumlord Xianmin Guan, of Fremont.
Paradise Post
Steph, Ayesha Curry oppose plan to add multi-family housing near Atherton home
ATHERTON – Bay Area power couple Stephen and Ayesha Curry are calling on Atherton town leaders to keep dense housing from being built near their residence. The Currys cited privacy and safety concerns in a Jan. 18 email to Mayor Bill Widmer and City Manager George Rodericks. “We hesitate...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Home Prices Continue Slide, With a Few Exceptions
Home prices in the Bay Area continue trending down except in four ZIP codes, all of which are in Sonoma County, according to the latest data from real estate website Zillow. The uptick in home values in those four Sonoma County areas are as follows: Sonoma 95476, up 1.8%; Santa Rosa 95404, up 0.6%; Santa Rosa 95409, up 0.5%; and Petaluma 94952, up 0.4%.
contracosta.news
Alameda County District Attorney Announces the Creation of a Public Accountability Unit
OAKLAND, CA — Following through on promises made during the election cycle, Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Y. Price formally announces the creation of the Public Accountability Unit. The unit is tasked with holding law enforcement and public officials accountable for misconduct. The unit will be housed under a...
fsrmagazine.com
Original Joe’s Plans Third Location in Walnut Creek
Original Joe’s, San Francisco’s time-honored, family-owned and operated Italian-American restaurant, has announced plans to open its third location in Walnut Creek, CA. Opening in 2024, Original Joe’s will bring its signature dishes, classic cocktails, and iconic booths to the 8,000-square-foot former Stanford’s restaurant space in Broadway Plaza at 1300 S. Main St., Walnut Creek, CA 94596. The Walnut Creek restaurant joins existing Original Joe’s locations in North Beach, San Francisco and Westlake, Daly City.
Intel more than doubles California layoffs, now up to 544
FOLSOM, Calif. — Intel Corporation has more than doubled the number of employee layoffs across its Northern California campuses. The number of job cuts went from approximately 200 employees to 544. The tech giant plans to remove 343 employees at its Folsom campus and 201 at its Santa Clara...
Police investigation unfolds in residential area of Santa Clara
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects are in custody after an investigation in a residential area near Santa Clara University on Tuesday, according to the Santa Clara Police Department. Police are on the scene near Harrison and Lincoln streets. Roads may be closed temporarily as a result of the investigation. Police say there is […]
10 Oakland Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Oakland, CA. - While Oakland may not get as much attention as the city across the Bay (San Fransisco) or nearby Silicon Valley, the city still offers residents and newcomers excellent career opportunities that come with competitive salaries.
RPD lists hot spots for recent series of strong-arm robberies
The Richmond Police Department is warning the community about a recent series of strong armed robberies in the city. According to the RPD, hot spots for robberies over the last month have included:. 5000 Block of Cutting (near I-80) 300 block of South 27th Street (near Maine Ave) 19th and...
goldrushcam.com
Contra Costa County Man Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison for Billion Dollar Ponzi Scheme Involving Solar Generators by DC Solar
February 1, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ryan Guidry, 45, of Pleasant Hill, was sentenced on Tuesday to six years and six months in prison and ordered to pay $619,415,950. in restitution for participating in a billion-dollar Ponzi scheme involving DC Solar, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. On...
NBC Bay Area
Memorial in San Jose Honors California Shooting Victims
After a deadly week of gun violence in the Bay Area, the community came together Sunday to honor the victims. Residents gathered in San Jose for a candlelight vigil -- an step they consider important for the healing process. The event was put together by the Asian Law Alliance and...
