CONCORD -- After spending years trying to develop the land of the former Concord Naval Weapons Station, last week negotiations between the city of Concord and the current master developer broke down.Now the whole process must begin again.The original proposal seemed like a dream come true: thousands of acres of land just waiting for development. But the project that has been on the books for two decades is now over. On Saturday, the Concord City Council voted to reject a term sheet and dump their second master developer, a company called Concord First Partners. Member Carlyn Obringer said participation by...

CONCORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO