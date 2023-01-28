Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar InjuryOnlyHomers
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
NFL Superstar Makes Decision On RetirementOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Hundreds Protest in Oakland over the Killing of Tyre Nichols by PoliceWilliamOakland, CA
Shop Local And Find The Perfect Gift At Concord's Valentine's Day Boutique This SundayVince MartellacciConcord, CA
Related
Two arrested after robbing individual with gun in Pleasanton
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Two suspects were arrested in Antioch after robbing an individual of more than $1,000 in Pleasanton on Monday, according to the Pleasanton Police Department. On Monday, the two suspects approached the victim in a Pleasanton neighborhood while pointing a gun and demanding money. The victim gave the suspects more than $1,000, […]
Police make arrest in San Jose homicide
San Jose recorded its third homicide of the year when a gunshot victim died at a local hospital on Saturday, according to the San Jose Police Department.
Arrests made in Pleasanton armed robbery
PLEASANTON - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with an East Bay robbery that crossed jurisdictions. On Monday, police received a report of a robbery in a Pleasanton neighborhood. Two men wearing ski masks got out of a black sedan and approached the victim while pointing a gun and demanding money. The victim complied and surrendered more than $1000, laptops, and other valuables. Officers then gathered evidence, including a surveillance video showing the suspects following the victim into Pleasanton after making a cash withdrawal from a bank in Antioch. An alert was sent to local agencies to keep an eye out for the car, and within hours, Pleasanton authorities were notified the car had been found in Antioch. The suspects were detained by Antioch police.After they were positively ID'd by the victim, the suspects were arrested and taken to Santa Rita Jail.
Contra Costa Herald
El Cerrito, Sacramento men arrested for residential burglary of elderly woman in Antioch
Following police pursuit after suspects struck police car, crashed their own car on Hwy 4 and attempted carjackings on offramp. On February 1, 2023, at 3:08 pm, the Antioch Police Department’s Dispatch Center received a call from a resident on Durness Court reporting a burglary in-progress of an occupied residence. Information received reported the occupant was possibly an elderly female.
4 arrested, 23 pounds of narcotics seized in SFPD drug investigation
SAN FRANCISCO – Four people, including a juvenile, were arrested and 23 pounds of narcotics were seized this week as part of a drug investigation.Police said Friday that narcotics officers investigating drugs intended for sale in San Francisco's Tenderloin obtained search warrants for two homes in Oakland along with associated people and vehicles.Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, officers in San Francisco's South of Market found vehicles listed with the warrant on the 900 block of Howard Street. Officers detained three adult males and a 16-year-old male.At the same time, officers executed search warrants at the homes in Oakland. Police seized 23 pounds of narcotics, which included more than 21 pounds of fentanyl.The searches also yielded an unregistered "ghost gun", more than $28,000 in cash and other evidence, police said. The adult suspects, identified as 25-year-old Olvin Ochoa-Cruz, 32-year-old Darwin Ochoa-Cruz and 29-year-old Carlos Rivas, were booked into San Francisco County Jail on narcotics and gun-related charges. Meanwhile, the 16-year-old was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center.According to jail records, each adult suspect is being held on $30,000 bail. Olvin Ochoa-Cruz, Darwin Ochoa-Cruz and Rivas are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
Napa man arrested for possession 62 grams of fentanyl worth over $5K: authorities
NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities arrested a Napa man who had more than 62 grams of fentanyl in his possession, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, 42, was arrested for possessing the narcotic that amounted to over $5,000 in value. He was arrested on Tuesday night, according to Napa County jail […]
crimevoice.com
Burglary Suspect in Custody, Police Recover Stolen Firearm
WALNUT CREEK — A previously convicted felon is behind bars again—for allegedly stealing a firearm during a residential burglary. Eduardo Cortes-Rodriguez, 35, of Pittsburg, arrested January 25, is being held in lieu of $363,000 bond. Cortes-Rodriguez allegedly kicked in a door at the victim’s residence the intersection of...
SFist
Massive Anti-Human Trafficking Bust in East Bay Leads to Arrest of 13 People, Identification of 30 Survivors
Thirteen individuals were arrested in a massive anti-human trafficking operation in Contra Costa County undertaken in late January, the Chronicle reported. The Contra Costa Human Trafficking Task Force, which was founded in 2018, as well as several other East Bay law enforcement agency partners, carried out eight separate busts between January 23 and January 28. Authorities said they identified 30 survivors of human trafficking, all of whom were offered resources and services from specialized advocates.
Suspect who led Fremont police on wild chase arrested with replica handgun
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A 31-year-old suspect who led police on a wild chase was arrested on robbery and kidnapping charges, according to an alert from the Fremont Police Department. The incident began when officers responded on Jan. 25 at 6:45 p.m. on a report of a family disturbance between a 28-year-old woman and her […]
NBC Bay Area
1 Dead in Oakland Double Shooting
Oakland police are investigating a deadly double shooting in the Fruitvale neighborhood Sunday. It happened around 1:30 p.m. near east 18th Street and 40th Avenue. Police said they found two shooting victims after responding to shot-spotter activity in the area. Officers provided medical attention until paramedics relieved them and rushed...
KTVU FOX 2
Two busted in Walnut Creek after thousands of dollars worth of alcohol stolen
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Two people were busted after Walnut Creek police recovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen alcohol and merchandise from their vehicle. Authorities said the duo was involved in a shoplifting incident at a grocery store that turned into a robbery on Thursday. Walnut Creek police said...
Convicted gunman riddled victim, home with bullets in Pittsburg road rage shooting
PITTSBURG -- The suspect who fired off 24 shots in a Pittsburg road rage incident has been convicted of attempted murder and other charges.Pittsburg police said Anthony Henderson was convicted this week in the April 24, 2022 shooting of Adolfo Vasquez-Garcia.Of the shoots Henderson fired, six rounds struck Vasquez-Garcia and another 11 rounds riddled a nearby occupied home.The shooting took place at 11:15 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Frontage Road and Crestview Drive regarding several shots being fired.Initially, officers could not locate any signs of a shooting taking place in the area. Just after 11:35 p.m., officers received...
Mountain Democrat
Assault, carjacking suspect arrested in San Francisco
A suspect in a Diamond Springs carjacking and assault was arrested by San Francisco police officers Wednesday, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Amanda Scarbrough, 28, was taken into the custody of the San Francisco Police Department shortly after her white 1995 Isuzu Trooper was reportedly found unoccupied in the city. A warrant had been issued for Scarbrough’s arrest following a Dec. 31, 2022, alleged assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking at a gas station at 639 Pleasant Valley Road that sent one victim to a local hospital with knife wounds, sheriff’s officials reported.
Street vendors arrested at 16th and Mission for allegedly peddling stolen goods
At around 1 p.m. on Feb. 1, undercover police officers arrested three women for purportedly selling stolen goods on the sidewalk at 16th and Mission. The women were cited and released from custody, according to a police report shared with Mission Local. Santiago Lerma, a legislative aide for District 9...
crimevoice.com
Adult and Two Juveniles Arrested in Connection to Fatal Stabbing of Santa Rosa Man
Santa Rosa Police have arrested three people, all of whom are reportedly related, in connection to a fatal stabbing late last month. According to a press release posted to Facebook, police had responded on the night of January 25 to a report of a fight near the intersection of Dutton and Sebastopol. Responding officers were reportedly told that the fight had involved three men, and that two of them had fled in a green Honda sedan.
USPS worker robbed in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Thursday, a report of a mail carrier with the United States Postal Service being robbed came into the U.S. Postal Inspection Service around 2 p.m. The call reported the mail carrier being robbed on New Bedford Court in Vallejo. Two suspects stole postal keys from the carrier, according to officials. The […]
Three teenagers attack student at Santa Rosa school
Two teenage boys were arrested after an attack on a fellow student in Santa Rosa on Thursday, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.
Reward offered in search for at large Santa Rosa bank robbery suspect
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly robbed The Exchange Bank Friday afternoon around 12:34 p.m., the Santa Rosa Police Department (SRPD) announced in a social media post. Police said the suspect demanded money and threatened the bank teller with violence. It is unknown if he was armed with […]
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested in shooting of 15-year-old girl near Vallejo high school, police say
VALLEJO, Calif. - A man has been arrested in the shooting of a 15-year-old girl Tuesday near Vallejo High School. Leon Arreguin was taken into custody Friday for opening fire at a passing car near the school but hitting the girl instead, police said. She suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries...
SWAT arrests 4 after Brentwood Christmas Eve shooting
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Four people were arrested by SWAT teams in connection to a Christmas Eve shooting to left multiple homes with bullet holes. Two gunmen sprayed one house with bullets on Havenwood Court on December 24, 2022. “Several (non-targeted) vehicles and residences were hit with stray bullets as a result of the shooting. […]
Comments / 0