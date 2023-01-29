ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Announces LEARFIELD Allied NIL Initiative for Brands

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan and Michigan Sports Properties have announced they will incorporate LEARFIELD Allied, a first-of-its-kind initiative enabling brands to partner with universities and student-athletes to create co-branding opportunities around name, image, and likeness (NIL). LEARFIELD Allied provides official partners with the opportunity to create...
U-M Adds Coley Pawlikowski as Director of Volleyball Operations

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- University of Michigan volleyball coach Erin Virtue announced Wednesday (Feb. 1) that Coley Pawlikowski will join the Wolverines' staff as the director of volleyball operations. Most recently after moving back to the United States after a three-year stint abroad, Pawlikowski joined the U.S. Women's National Team...
