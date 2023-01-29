ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princess Anne, MD

easternshorehawks.com

Lockdown Second Half Lifts Hawks over Bears

BALTIMORE, Maryland — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore men's basketball team continued its excellent season and start to Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play, knocking off Morgan State University 72-58 on Monday evening. For the Hawks (13-8, 6-1 MEAC), it's the first six-game winning streak since the 1973-74 season, when...
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
kenosha.com

Parkside basketball teams return to DeSimone Arena with a lot on the line Thursday

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 5 Must-Try Wings in Maryland

Whether you are in the market for a great meal or drink, Fat Daddy's Subs and Pizza Wings is the place to be. It has a great menu, and it's a family-friendly establishment. It's not hard to see why Fat Daddy's is the go-to place for locals and tourists. You can get your hands on some of the best pizzas in town and some of the best wings. You can also take advantage of their takeout and delivery services. The best part is the place is also dog friendly! Lastly, Fat Daddy's is a local restaurant, so you know you'll be paying less than you'd find in some bigger chains. It also has the best wine list and a good beer selection.
MARYLAND STATE
Shore News Network

Retired Baltimore couple wins $100,000

BALTIMORE, MD – A retired Baltimore couple has won $100,000 on a lottery scratch-off ticket sold at a local grocery store. When they checked the ticket, they didn’t believe their eyes, so they took it to the lottery retailer. According to the Maryland Lottery, Wanting to verify the prize amount, the wife took the $5 scratch-off to one of the store clerks for scanning. The clerk did so and saw the message, “Take to Lottery.” She assured the players that they indeed won a very big prize! The husband signed the instant winning ticket in the store and the pair The post Retired Baltimore couple wins $100,000 appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on battling crime in Baltimore

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore joined C4 and Bryan Nehman and discussed battling crime in Baltimore. Moore says increasing sentences for gun offenders can only go so far, but it's a good start to dealing with Baltimore's problem of violent crime. See the video above.
BALTIMORE, MD
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police say shots fired midday near busy Towson Circle

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police are investigating after shots were fired midday Monday in Towson, just a block away from the popular Towson Circle.The shooting happened around noon on Joppa Road.Police said shell casings were found but no victims were located.People who live nearby told WJZ they heard several shots."A loud banging," a resident said.Baltimore County Police are not providing many details about the incident. However, WJZ obtained an alert Towson University's Police Department sent to its students.It said shots were fired near the Virginia Towers Business complex near the Cinemark Movie Theaters.The letter also said there was possibly a...
TOWSON, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where to Find the Best BBQ Joints in Delaware

Bethany Blues BBQ in Bethany and nearby Lewes is a family-friendly spot serving classic sides and house-smoked meats. Its spacious interior and casual atmosphere are perfect for the whole family. The restaurant has multiple barbecue styles, including traditional, Korean, and Carolina. There's also seafood, steaks, ribs, burgers, and an extensive bourbon list. The restaurant has indoor and outdoor seating, ideal for family gatherings or a date night.
MILFORD, DE
CBS Baltimore

Three Baltimore restaurants nominated for one of highest honors in food industry

BALTIMORE - Three restaurants in the Charm City are up for one of the highest honors in the food industry. The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for this year's awards, naming Charleston, Ekiben and foraged. as contenders.Charleston is a semifinalist for Outstanding Hospital, one of the ten national categories. Steve Chu, co-owner of Ekiben, and Chris Amendola, head chef and owner of foraged, are semifinalists for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic.A James Beard award nomination may not be new for Charleston, a longtime fine dining gem in Harbor East, but executive chef and co-owner Cindy Wolf said they're just as excited as the...
BALTIMORE, MD
getawaycouple.com

Check Out This Western Town on the East Coast

You can get a taste of the Old West by heading to the East Coast. We’re talking about Frontier Town in Ocean City, Md., which has been a popular vacation spot for decades. There are all kinds of activities here for the family, indoors and out, and more than 600 campsites. That helps to explain why this resort community has a small-town flavor at times but becomes a boomtown every summer.
OCEAN CITY, MD
justshortofcrazy.com

Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland

Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
MARYLAND STATE
Shore News Network

26-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore PD is investigating a shooting that took place early yesterday morning in Southeast Baltimore. Police on patrol heard gunshots at the 3400 Block of East Fairmount Avenue shortly after 4:30 am. When they arrived they found a 26-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. There were no life-threatening injuries sustained by the victim, and he was transported to a local hospital. This case is being actively investigated by Southeast District Detectives. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 410-396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post 26-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING WILMINGTON WOMAN – CAMMELIA STEWART (39)

(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Cammelia Stewart, a 39-year-old woman from Wilmington. On January 27, 2023, at 11:07 p.m., Cammelia left a residence in the community of Holloway Terrace after making concerning statements. Officers responded to the area however, all efforts to locate and contact Cammelia were unsuccessful.
WILMINGTON, DE

