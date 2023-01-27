Stimulus update: Refund worth up to $1,050 to begin being sent to recipients in only three days



T he final wave of direct payments to select California residents worth up to $1,050 will start being paid out to recipients in only three days.

The Middle Class Tax Refund has been issuing payments to recipients since October, and all the people receiving these payments are taxpayers who filed their 2020 taxes by Oct. 15, 2021. This final wave of payments will be made in the form of a debit card and will be for recipients who have changed their address since filing their 2020 tax return, according to California's Franchise Tax Board.

To get the full payment of $1,050, married or joint filers must have had an adjusted gross income of $150,000 or less for the 2020 tax year. The smallest amount of money that one can receive from this refund will be $200, which will be given to single filers who had an adjusted gross income between $125,001 and $250,000 for the 2020 tax year and who do not have dependents.

Anyone with an adjusted gross income of over $500,000 is not eligible to receive a payment from this refund.

The time frame of when recipients will receive this payment will be Jan. 30 through Feb. 14. The tax board recommends recipients allow up to two weeks to receive their debit card in the mail.

A total of 31,650,087 California taxpayers and their dependents benefited from this refund, with over $9 billion being issued to recipients from these payments as of Jan. 13.

Additional information can be found by visiting the California Franchise Tax Board's website or by calling 800-542-9332.