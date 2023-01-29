TROY, Ala. – Troy returns to the friendly confines of Trojan Arena on Thursday at 6 p.m. for its rematch of the Sun Belt Conference opener against Southern Miss. After two tough losses at the hands of Louisiana and South Alabama this past week, the Trojans (13-10, 5-5 SBC) sit at .500 in a three-way tie for seventh. The Golden Eagles (19-4, 8-2 SBC) sit atop the conference, one win from their first 20-win season since 2018-19 – haven't won double-digit games since then.

TROY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO