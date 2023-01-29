Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia Tabbed No. 1 in ACC Preseason Poll; Five Cavaliers Named Preseason All-ACC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia was voted No. 1 in the 2023 edition of the ACC men’s lacrosse preseason poll following a vote by the league’s five head coaches, the conference office announced Tuesday (Jan. 31). Additionally, Connor Shellenberger (attack), Jeff Conner (midfield), Cole Kastner (defense), Cade Saustad...
Virginia Announces 2023 Football Schedule
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference released the 2023 football schedules for its member institutions today (Jan. 30). Virginia’s slate features 12 regular-season games, including six home games and a neutral site contest. Starting times for all contests, and the home games designated for Homecomings and Family Weekend, will be announced at a later date.
Hoos Make Themselves at Home in Dome
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Two teams playing on short rest Monday night produced an ACC men’s basketball game that was far from an instant classic. That didn’t make its latest victory any less satisfying for sixth-ranked Virginia. Not every game is going to be a blowout where we’re...
Coach’s Corner With Tony Bennett Returns Tonight
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – “Coach’s Corner with Tony Bennett” returns Tuesday (Jan. 31) live on the Virginia Sports Radio Network at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse located off Route 29, Seminole Trail at 3924 Lenox Ave. in Charlottesville. The weekly radio show airs from 7-8 p.m. (ET).
No. 6 Virginia Hangs on at Syracuse, 67-62
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Despite giving up 12 straight points in the second half, No. 6 Virginia (17-3, 9-2 ACC) held on to win its seventh straight game in a 67-62 decision over Syracuse (13-10, 6-6 ACC) at the JMA Wireless Dome Monday night (Jan. 30). The Cavaliers’ seventh straight...
Teel Garners Preseason All-America Honors
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia catcher Kyle Teel was named a Baseball America First Team Preseason All-American. The Baseball America All-America team is voted on by Major League scouting directors. Teel started all 58 games at catcher for the Cavaliers as a sophomore in 2022, the second-most starts in a...
Spring Game Set for April 15 at Scott Stadium
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia announced today (Jan. 30) the Cavalier football program will host its annual Spring Game on Saturday, April 15 at Scott Stadium. Admission to the event will be free and open to the public. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.
