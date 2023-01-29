Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma football: Guess who Sooners won’t have to play in 2023 season?
The Big 12 has released its 2023 football schedule and it features several surprising changes from what Oklahoma football and the other conference teams have been accustomed to in the 27-year history of the Big 12. The round-robin schedule that has made the Big 12 unique from the other Power...
Oklahoma Lands Commitment from 2023 OL
C.J. Compton is a versatile offensive lineman from nearby Bethel who has been rated as a 3-star prospect and one of the top players in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Early Enrollees: Why 'Old Soul' DL Derrick LeBlanc 'Can See Past Tomorrow'
The Sooners' freshman has the versatility and talent to play a variety of positions, and he has the focus and determination to set goals and get them accomplished.
goairforcefalcons.com
Three Falcons Make the WAC All-Academic List
ARLINGTON, Texas – The Western Athletic Conference (WAC) announced the 2022 Academic All-WAC honorees for fall sports, with a total of 448 student-athletes across six sports recognized. Air Force's Wills Burns, Thaddaeus Dewing, and Remi Smith earned the honor for Air Force. All three players have made the list twice in their Air Force career.
Yuengling beer coming to the St. Louis area in February
Yuengling beer will begin to stock midwestern and southern shelves in early February.
stiglernews.com
Playoff assignments for Classes A, B
Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association (OSSAA) announced on Jan. 26 the Class A and B basketball playoff assignments. Districts will be conducted Feb. 8-10 for Class B and Feb. 9-10 for Class A. Regional, area and state tournaments have the same dates for both classes. Regionals will be conducted Feb....
This Oklahoma Eatery Has Been Serving Burgers Since 1938
Having gained statehood in 1907, Oklahoma isn't really known for having really old restaurants or buildings. We're just too young a state... At least in the grand scheme of American history. Example: There's a restaurant in Rhode Island called White Horse Tavern that has been serving food since 1673. That's...
KFOR
Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan
Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value …. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex …. Mustang teacher...
YAHOO!
Three from southwest MO in running for Fayetteville superintendent job
Of the 31 applicants for the Fayetteville Arkansas superintendent job, the school board wants to interview six — and half are from southwest Missouri, including:. John Mulford, deputy superintendent of operations, Springfield;. Brad Swofford, superintendent, Branson;. Anthony Rossetti, superintendent, Webb City. The other candidates include:. Marie Feagins, chief of...
Kansas Public Radio
The History of Home on the Range, Official State Song of Kansas
KPR Kansas Day – Home on the Range cabin. In the fall of 1872, so the story goes, Dr. Brewster Higley stepped outside of his cabin in Smith County, Kansas, sat down on the banks of nearby Beaver Creek, and wrote a poem to express his love for the land he now called home:
cassville-democrat.com
Something smells in Barry County
A federal judge ruled on Jan. 18 that Tyson Foods, George’s Inc. and other poultry processors were responsible for polluting the Illinois River Watershed in Oklahoma with run-off from chicken litter that had been land-applied as fertilizer. They are likewise responsible for cleaning it up, said the accompanying edict....
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Head Coach Omar Elgeziry Talks To FalconVision Headed Into NU Duels
Air Force fencing travels to the NU Duels this Sat.-Sun., Feb. 4-5, hosted by Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. Head coach Omar Elgeziry took a moment to talk to FalconVision about the upcoming weekend. NU Duels Schedule for Air Force. Saturday, Feb. 4. 8:15 am - Air Force women vs....
goairforcefalcons.com
Maiszon Balboa named AHA Goalie of the Week
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force junior Maiszon Balboa was named the Atlantic Hockey Goalie of the Week in helping lead Air Force to a split at Army, Jan. 27-28. In the two games at Army, Balboa posted a 3.04 GAA and a .897 saves percentage. In game one, he stopped 19 of 21 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Black Knights. In game two, Balboa earned his first career win by making a career high 33 saves to help lead the Falcons to a road split. He allowed just two even-strength goals in the series. In conference games this season, Balboa has played in four games with two starts and has a 2.27 GAA and a .911 saves percentage.
Expired tags on Oklahoma roadways may lead to problems for drivers
An Oklahoma man is raising questions about the amount of out-of-date car tags on the road.
Illinois is NOT the Worst State to Retire in…But its Close.
A website ranked all the states from best to worst for retirement in 2023 and Illinois is not dead last...but it's close. Here are the rankings, and why does Illinois rank so low?. WalletHub.com has unveiled their 2023 Best States to Retire and shocker (not really) Illinois is near the...
Is The Best Fish Sandwich in Missouri is in The Best Steakhouse?
I'm suspicious of this result not because I doubt the winner doesn't make great food. I'm confident they do. However, does the best fish sandwich in Missouri really come from a steakhouse? The internet says yes. This is not my conclusion, but just the result of some research about where...
kgou.org
My Pretty Red Panties
For years, an audio phenomenon baffled and infuriated users of Citizen Band Radio’s Channel 19 – also known as the “Truckers’ Channel” – in the Oklahoma area and beyond. It was How Curious Listener Alex Lanphere who brought this to KGOU’s attention. He used to hear it when he had a CB radio in his truck. He recalls it as “this powerful full blanking signal that drowned out everybody else who was talking. And it would read: ‘I got my little pink panties on, my night gown, and I’m ready for bed’. And that message went on for years. I was just always really fascinated by this because it was just so strange and bizarre".
The Illinois museum built on Native American burial mounds
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. This story is part of an ongoing series investigating the return of Native American ancestral remains. Sign up for ProPublica’s Repatriation Project newsletter to get updates as they publish and learn more about our reporting. Every day when Logan...
