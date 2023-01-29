ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goairforcefalcons.com

Three Falcons Make the WAC All-Academic List

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Western Athletic Conference (WAC) announced the 2022 Academic All-WAC honorees for fall sports, with a total of 448 student-athletes across six sports recognized. Air Force's Wills Burns, Thaddaeus Dewing, and Remi Smith earned the honor for Air Force. All three players have made the list twice in their Air Force career.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
stiglernews.com

Playoff assignments for Classes A, B

Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association (OSSAA) announced on Jan. 26 the Class A and B basketball playoff assignments. Districts will be conducted Feb. 8-10 for Class B and Feb. 9-10 for Class A. Regional, area and state tournaments have the same dates for both classes. Regionals will be conducted Feb....
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

This Oklahoma Eatery Has Been Serving Burgers Since 1938

Having gained statehood in 1907, Oklahoma isn't really known for having really old restaurants or buildings. We're just too young a state... At least in the grand scheme of American history. Example: There's a restaurant in Rhode Island called White Horse Tavern that has been serving food since 1673. That's...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan

Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value …. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex …. Mustang teacher...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YAHOO!

Three from southwest MO in running for Fayetteville superintendent job

Of the 31 applicants for the Fayetteville Arkansas superintendent job, the school board wants to interview six — and half are from southwest Missouri, including:. John Mulford, deputy superintendent of operations, Springfield;. Brad Swofford, superintendent, Branson;. Anthony Rossetti, superintendent, Webb City. The other candidates include:. Marie Feagins, chief of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kansas Public Radio

The History of Home on the Range, Official State Song of Kansas

KPR Kansas Day – Home on the Range cabin. In the fall of 1872, so the story goes, Dr. Brewster Higley stepped outside of his cabin in Smith County, Kansas, sat down on the banks of nearby Beaver Creek, and wrote a poem to express his love for the land he now called home:
KANSAS STATE
cassville-democrat.com

Something smells in Barry County

A federal judge ruled on Jan. 18 that Tyson Foods, George’s Inc. and other poultry processors were responsible for polluting the Illinois River Watershed in Oklahoma with run-off from chicken litter that had been land-applied as fertilizer. They are likewise responsible for cleaning it up, said the accompanying edict....
BARRY COUNTY, MO
goairforcefalcons.com

Maiszon Balboa named AHA Goalie of the Week

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force junior Maiszon Balboa was named the Atlantic Hockey Goalie of the Week in helping lead Air Force to a split at Army, Jan. 27-28. In the two games at Army, Balboa posted a 3.04 GAA and a .897 saves percentage. In game one, he stopped 19 of 21 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Black Knights. In game two, Balboa earned his first career win by making a career high 33 saves to help lead the Falcons to a road split. He allowed just two even-strength goals in the series. In conference games this season, Balboa has played in four games with two starts and has a 2.27 GAA and a .911 saves percentage.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
kgou.org

My Pretty Red Panties

For years, an audio phenomenon baffled and infuriated users of Citizen Band Radio’s Channel 19 – also known as the “Truckers’ Channel” – in the Oklahoma area and beyond. It was How Curious Listener Alex Lanphere who brought this to KGOU’s attention. He used to hear it when he had a CB radio in his truck. He recalls it as “this powerful full blanking signal that drowned out everybody else who was talking. And it would read: ‘I got my little pink panties on, my night gown, and I’m ready for bed’. And that message went on for years. I was just always really fascinated by this because it was just so strange and bizarre".
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX2Now

The Illinois museum built on Native American burial mounds

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. This story is part of an ongoing series investigating the return of Native American ancestral remains. Sign up for ProPublica’s Repatriation Project newsletter to get updates as they publish and learn more about our reporting. Every day when Logan...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy