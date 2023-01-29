ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

sportstravelmagazine.com

Arkansas’s Winning Ways

Successful tournaments and sporting events are right at home in The Natural State. With the perfect combination of fields and facilities, plus plenty to see and do when the games are over, Arkansas is where teams and their families make winning memories. Arkansas is an ideal location for every kind...
ARKANSAS STATE
arkansastechnews.com

“If It’s Easy, It’s Not For Me:” Alford Takes National Stage

It began when Briya Alford’s mother, Shalonda Williams, put a microphone in her hand. “My family is a singing family,” said Alford, a senior at Arkansas Tech University. “They love to do church revivals. We just get up there and sing…make any kind of harmony. It may not be the best, but we’re going to have some fun.”
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Final round of winter weather

OVERNIGHT: Wintry precipitation tapers off tonight with cold conditions. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s for lows with a northeasterly wind 5-10mph making it feel closer to 20°F. WEDNESDAY: Freezing rain and sleet are possible late Wednesday afternoon and continue Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temperatures will hover...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Porchia makes UALR Dean's List

Alexus Porchia of McNeil has been named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. The Dean's List recognized nearly 1,150 students with superior academic performances at the end of the semester. To be on the Dean's List, UA Little Rock...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell discusses changes coming to the 2023 competition

Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell was on Good Afternoon Arkansas kicking off the Road to Miss Arkansas 2023. Every week leading up to the Miss Arkansas Competition, the contestants headed to compete for the title will appear on Good Afternoon Arkansas to talk about who they are, their chosen career fields and the charitable causes they champion.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ed88radio.com

Proclamation on Disaster Relief in Arkansas, Ashley, Clay, Garland, Lincoln, and Phillips Counties

WHEREAS: On or about January 02, 2023, severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding began, and continued thereafter, causing great damage to private property and public facilities in various jurisdictions in Arkansas;. WHEREAS: Adverse circumstances have been brought to bear upon the citizens and public properties within the State; and. WHEREAS: These...
ARKANSAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame finalists announced

The Department of Arkansas Heritage has announced the finalists for the 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame. The program, now in its seventh year, recognizes Arkansas restaurants, proprietors, food-themed events, and influential Arkansas restaurants that have since ceased operations. Public nominations are accepted each fall, while finalists and winners in...
ARKANSAS STATE
littlerocksoiree.com

Nationwide RSI Group Headquartered in Little Rock

Owned and managed by Pamela Mobley, the RSI Group is an independent municipal advisory firm that provides balanced, independent evaluations of potential financing to state and local governments. The firm is uniquely positioned to provide services that facilitate debt issuance from structuring to closing. A privately owned company headquartered in Little Rock, the RSI Group has additional offices in Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and New York.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas cattle prices surge as supply falls, demand holds steady

FRIENDSHIP, Ark. — If you ask James Mitchell about the bright side of the 2022 drought, he’ll tell you this: Better now than then. “I’d much rather be having the conversation about current prices than about what they were one or two years ago,” Mitchell said on Jan. 23, addressing about two dozen attendees at the year’s first livestock and forage production meeting, held in Friendship, Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE

