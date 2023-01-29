Read full article on original website
ICE STORM ADVISORY: Ice Storm to Impact Arkansas, Including the Little Rock Metro Zones Monday Night through ThursdayNational Weather ForceLittle Rock, AR
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From ArkansasTed RiversArkansas State
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenLittle Rock, AR
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schoolsEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRTEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
sportstravelmagazine.com
Arkansas’s Winning Ways
Successful tournaments and sporting events are right at home in The Natural State. With the perfect combination of fields and facilities, plus plenty to see and do when the games are over, Arkansas is where teams and their families make winning memories. Arkansas is an ideal location for every kind...
arkansastechnews.com
“If It’s Easy, It’s Not For Me:” Alford Takes National Stage
It began when Briya Alford’s mother, Shalonda Williams, put a microphone in her hand. “My family is a singing family,” said Alford, a senior at Arkansas Tech University. “They love to do church revivals. We just get up there and sing…make any kind of harmony. It may not be the best, but we’re going to have some fun.”
littlerocksoiree.com
Women's Foundation of Arkansas, Little Rock Soirée Team Up for Top 100 Women of Arkansas List
In light of its 25th anniversary, the Women's Foundation of Arkansas is joining forces with Little Rock Soirée magazine to publish a list of the Top 100 Women of Arkansas, highlighting women across the state for their career accomplishments and commitment to leadership in business and their communities. The...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Final round of winter weather
OVERNIGHT: Wintry precipitation tapers off tonight with cold conditions. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s for lows with a northeasterly wind 5-10mph making it feel closer to 20°F. WEDNESDAY: Freezing rain and sleet are possible late Wednesday afternoon and continue Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temperatures will hover...
AMI plans to continue Thursday for many central Arkansas schools
With a third round of icy weather on the way, many central Arkansas schools are preparing for the worst.
magnoliareporter.com
Porchia makes UALR Dean's List
Alexus Porchia of McNeil has been named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. The Dean's List recognized nearly 1,150 students with superior academic performances at the end of the semester. To be on the Dean's List, UA Little Rock...
KATV
Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell discusses changes coming to the 2023 competition
Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell was on Good Afternoon Arkansas kicking off the Road to Miss Arkansas 2023. Every week leading up to the Miss Arkansas Competition, the contestants headed to compete for the title will appear on Good Afternoon Arkansas to talk about who they are, their chosen career fields and the charitable causes they champion.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Tracking an icy winter storm
Ingredients necessary for a significant icing event are in place and it looks like most of Arkansas will be coated in a glaze of ice at some point this week.
KATV
Black History in Arkansas: Scipio Africanus Jones; prominent Little Rock attorney
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Scipio Africanus Jones, commonly known as S. A. Jones was born to an enslaved woman and would later become known as one of the most notable businessmen and attorneys in central Arkansas. Jones was born in 1863 near Tulip in Dallas County to Jemmina Jones,...
Central Arkansas school districts remain remote Wednesday for winter weather
Many central Arkansas school districts continue the remote learning as another round of ice storms hits the state Tuesday
ed88radio.com
Proclamation on Disaster Relief in Arkansas, Ashley, Clay, Garland, Lincoln, and Phillips Counties
WHEREAS: On or about January 02, 2023, severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding began, and continued thereafter, causing great damage to private property and public facilities in various jurisdictions in Arkansas;. WHEREAS: Adverse circumstances have been brought to bear upon the citizens and public properties within the State; and. WHEREAS: These...
fayettevilleflyer.com
2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame finalists announced
The Department of Arkansas Heritage has announced the finalists for the 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame. The program, now in its seventh year, recognizes Arkansas restaurants, proprietors, food-themed events, and influential Arkansas restaurants that have since ceased operations. Public nominations are accepted each fall, while finalists and winners in...
tourcounsel.com
McCain Mall | Shopping mall in North Little Rock, Arkansas
McCain Mall is shopping mall located in North Little Rock, Arkansas, and is the largest mall in the Little Rock Metro and third largest enclosed mall in Arkansas. The mall is anchored by Dillard's, JCPenney, and Regal Cinemas.
uams.edu
UAMS Accepting Applications from K-12 Students for Pathways Academy Summer Programs in Eight Cities
Jan. 31, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is accepting applications for its Pathways Academy program for students from kindergarten through 12th grade. Pathways Academy is an educational and community engagement program that focuses on preparing...
Little Rock, North Little Rock schools switch to remote learning ahead of Tuesday ice storm
Schools in Little Rock and North Little Rock are planning to online Tuesday due to an impending ice storm prepped to sweep through Arkansas
littlerocksoiree.com
Nationwide RSI Group Headquartered in Little Rock
Owned and managed by Pamela Mobley, the RSI Group is an independent municipal advisory firm that provides balanced, independent evaluations of potential financing to state and local governments. The firm is uniquely positioned to provide services that facilitate debt issuance from structuring to closing. A privately owned company headquartered in Little Rock, the RSI Group has additional offices in Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and New York.
Many Arkansas offices closing Tuesday due to icy weather
With winter weather moving into central Arkansas late Monday night, several closures across the region have begun popping up to prepare Arkansans to stay off predicted icy roads.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas cattle prices surge as supply falls, demand holds steady
FRIENDSHIP, Ark. — If you ask James Mitchell about the bright side of the 2022 drought, he’ll tell you this: Better now than then. “I’d much rather be having the conversation about current prices than about what they were one or two years ago,” Mitchell said on Jan. 23, addressing about two dozen attendees at the year’s first livestock and forage production meeting, held in Friendship, Arkansas.
KATV
North Little Rock Sanitation Department not running routes Wednesday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock Sanitation Department announced on Wednesday morning it will not be running its routes today due to weather. The sanitation department said the pickups will start back up when the weather starts to clear up and the landfill opens back up. For more...
