Boys’ Basketball: Columbia Outlasts Newark Tech in 64-53 Tournament Victory

MAPLEWOOD/ SOUTH ORANGE, NJ - Columbia Boys’ Basketball took on Newark Tech at home on Saturday. Coming into the game as the favorite did not affect the team’s gameplay as the Cougars handled the Terriers quite easily. Columbia improves to 14-3 on the year with this 64-53 Essex County Tournament win.

Columbia was led by Justin Myers who netted 19 points in the game. After being down in the first quarter, Columbia came back and scored 26 to make the score 26-17. The Cougars kept the lead for the rest of the game.

Columbia had another good quarter offensively in the second. The team added 21 points to their total and went into half-time with the score being 47-32. Sophomore Shelton Colwell nearly recorded a double double going for nine points and 11 rebounds. He also led the team in assists.

The third and fourth quarter were much of the same for Columbia. Newark Tech was able to keep the score close, but it never seems as though they would accumulate enough scoring or momentum to complete the improbable comeback. The final score was 64-53 in favor of Columbia. Newark Tech’s Marcus Bragg led the team in scoring with 15.

Columbia will be back in action this Tuesday when the team takes on Caldwell at 7 p.m.



