LIVE MARKETS-More comprehensive 2022 Q2 jobs data raise hard landing risk
DJI edges down, S&P 500 declines, Nasdaq slides ~1.5%. Dollar edges up; gold slips; crude, bitcoin decline. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. MORE COMPREHENSIVE 2022 Q2 JOBS DATA RAISE HARD LANDING RISK...
LIVE MARKETS-Month-end and the Fed will prove to be bitter pills -Morgan Stanley
All three major U.S. stock indexes lower; Nasdaq slides >1%. Energy weakest S&P 500 sector; utilities lead gainers. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. MONTH-END AND THE FED WILL PROVE TO BE BITTER...
Stocks dip, U.S. yields rise ahead of central bank flurry
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks dipped on Monday after six sessions of gains while the yield on the U.S. ten-year Treasury rose for a third day, ahead of central bank policy announcements and data that may shed light on whether progress has been made in bringing down inflation.
European shares edge up as industrials gain; Fed meet in focus
(Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Wednesday as industrial stocks gained, while investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's first policy meeting this year. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.3% by 0943 GMT, after clocking its biggest January gain since 2015 at 6.7%, on hopes of...
Stocks firm, dollar retreats ahead of Fed decision
LONDON/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Global stocks edged up on Wednesday as signs of slowing U.S. wage growth supported expectations that the Federal Reserve could signal an end to interest-rate hikes at its meeting later in the day. Wall Street indexes had rallied, as had bonds to a lesser extent, while the...
South African rand weakens against dollar, stocks down
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened on Monday ahead of a slew of domestic economic data due this week. At 1602 GMT, the rand traded at 17.3375 against the dollar, 0.77% weaker than its previous close. The rand's weakness reflects domestic growth concerns due to an ongoing...
Jahez Says Alamat International Intends To Transfer Portion Of Its Shares In Jahez
Jan 30 (Reuters) - JAHEZ INTERNATIONAL COMPANY FOR INFORMATION SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY:. * ANNOUNCES RECEIVING A LETTER STATING INTENTION OF ONE OF MAIN SHAREHOLDERS ALAMAT INTERNATIONAL. * JAHEZ INTENTION TO TRANSFER A PORTION OF ITS SHARES IN JAHEZ TO ITS CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS PRORATE WITH THEIR OWNERSHIP OF ALAMAT COMPANY. * TRANSFER...
Novartis AG expected to post earnings of $1.43 a share - Earnings Preview
* Novartis AG is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 1. * The Basel Basel-stadt-based company is expected to report a 0.9% decrease in revenue to $13.108 billion from $13.23 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Novartis AG is for earnings of $1.43 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 3 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Novartis AG is $104, above its last closing price of $89.49. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.54 1.55 1.58 Beat 1.9 Jun. 30 2022 1.51 1.50 1.56 Beat 4 Mar. 31 2022 1.49 1.44 1.46 Beat 1.5 Dec. 31 2021 1.40 1.41 1.40 Missed -0.4 Sep. 1.65 1.65 1.71 Beat 3.5 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 1.55 1.53 1.66 Beat 8.3 Mar. 31 2021 1.60 1.59 1.52 Missed -4.2 Dec. 31 2020 1.34 1.36 1.34 Missed -1.3 This summary was machine generated January 30 at 11:03 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Hong Seng Consolidated Enters Into Shares Sale Agreement With Innov8tif Consortium
* ENTERED INTO A SHARES SALE AGREEMENT WITH INNOV8TIF CONSORTIUM SDN BHD. * DEAL FOR PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF 717,570 SHARES IN INNOV8TIF HOLDINGS FROM INNOV8TIF CONSORTIUM FOR 30.9 MILLION RGT
PanGenomic Health Announces Intention To Dual List On The UK Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market
* PANGENOMIC HEALTH ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO DUAL LIST ON THE UK AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE GROWTH MARKET
Exxon Mobil Corp reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
Kalkine Media looks at 3 US social media stocks. How are they faring?. * Exxon Mobil Corp reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $3.40 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of twenty one analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $3.29 per share. * Revenue rose 12.3% to $95.43 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $94.67 billion. * Exxon Mobil Corp's reported EPS for the quarter was $3.09. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 0.9% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days seven analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Exxon Mobil Corp shares had risen by 3.0% this quarter. * The company reported quarterly net income of $12.75 billion. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Exxon Mobil Corp is $125.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 18 "strong buy" or "buy," 10 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 31 at 03:30 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 3.29 3.40 Beat Sep. 30 2022 3.79 4.45 Beat Jun. 30 2022 3.74 4.14 Beat Mar. 31 2022 2.12 2.07 Missed.
European shares end lower but log biggest January gain in eight years
(Reuters) -Europe's STOXX 600 fell on Tuesday as investors geared up for a fresh round of interest rate hikes from top central banks, but the index still recorded its biggest January percentage gain since 2015. The pan-European STOXX 600 closed down 0.2%. However, the index logged a monthly gain of...
Should you flick through these three artificial intelligence stocks?
Mobileye Global Inc. posted revenue of US$ 450 million in Q3 2022. Ansys, Inc.’s net income in Q3 2022 was US$ 96 million. Oracle posted Q2 2023 revenue of US$ 12.3 billion. Tech stocks, including artificial intelligence (AI) and related services companies have always been an integral part of the equity market. However, volatility had set in over the past year due to macroeconomic reasons.
South Korean shares fall from five-month highs on institutional selling
SEOUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares fell more than 1% on Monday as institutional investors locked in their gains ahead of the events- and data-heavy week. ** The Korean won strengthened to its highest level since mid-April 2022, while the benchmark...
Southgobi Resources Says On Jan 20 Received Written Notice From Hong Kong Stock Exchange
* ON JAN 20 CO RECEIVED WRITTEN NOTICE FROM HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE. * NOTICE OF EXCHANGE ON DECISION THAT MAJORITY OF TRADING IN COMPANY'S SHARES HAS MIGRATED TO HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE'S MARKETS. * CO IS CONTINUOUSLY ASSESSING LEGAL, FINANCIAL, AND OPERATIONAL IMPACT OF MIGRATION TO COMPANY. * CO...
Spotify Technology SA <SPOT.K>: Losses of €-1.40 announced for fourth quarter
31 January 2023 02:31 p.m. All figures in euros. The loss announced by Spotify Technology SA in the fourth quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of €-1.40 per share, €1.19 lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -21 cents. Losses of €-1.27 per share were anticipated by the twenty three analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from €-1.98 to -81 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of €-1.27 per share. The company reported revenue of €3.17 billion, which is higher than the estimated €3.16 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the online services peer group is "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Eighteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week four analysts have revised earnings estimates upward and two analysts have revised earnings estimates downwards. There was a gain of one new estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to €3.17 billion from €2.69 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.84 -0.99 Missed Jun. 30 2022 -0.63 -0.85 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.24 0.21 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.42 -0.21 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 31 at 02:31 p.m.
Jatcorp Ltd Says Prepared For Exploration Of Opportunities In Asia Pacific In FY23
* PREPARED FOR EXPLORATION OF OTHER MARKET OPPORTUNITIES IN ASIA PACIFIC REGION IN FY2023. * SEEING ITS SALES RECOVERED IN CHINA, EXPECTS IMPROVED MARKET PERFORMANCE OF ITS BRANDS IN CHINA IN H2 2023
GSK plc expected to post earnings of 50cents a share - Earnings Preview
* GSK plc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 1. * The Brentford Middlesex-based company is expected to report a 22.0% decrease in revenue to $10.01 billion from $12.84 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 2 analysts, based on Refinitiv data.
This Week: Fed rates, Alphabet earnings, employment update
A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. The Federal Reserve will meet this week and announce its latest interest rate decision on Wednesday. The central bank is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point, which would mark...
Canada's CPPI invests $205 million in Indian co IndoSpace's new fund
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian warehouse and parks developer IndoSpace on Monday said the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) will invest $205 million in the company's new real estate fund. The investment from Canada's biggest pension fund is part of IndoSpace's new fund targeting $600 million in equity commitments.
