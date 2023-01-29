Read full article on original website
Related
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Women’s Basketball Set to Host South Dakota and South Dakota State
The North Dakota State (13-7, 7-3 Summit) women's basketball team is set to host South Dakota (11-11, 7-4 Summit) on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. The Bison will conclude the week against South Dakota State (18-5, 11-0 Summit) on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 1:00 p.m. at Scheels Center. GAME COVERAGE.
Western North Dakota football stars taking the next step on National Signing Day
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Plenty of local football stars are making the jump to play football at the next level today. Follow along as we announce each signing. This is an updating story, KX Sports will be releasing names throughout the day as signings become official. North Dakota State University AJ Heins, OL, New Salem-Almont […]
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Football Signs Six, Adds Four Transfers for 2023
FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota State head football coach Matt Entz announced the addition of six high school student-athletes to the 2023 Bison recruiting class Wednesday, Feb. 1, the first day of the regular signing period for Division I football. The latest additions are offensive lineman AJ Heins (New...
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Travels to South Dakota, SDSU
The Games: The North Dakota State men's basketball team will travel to play South Dakota on Thursday, Feb. 2, and South Dakota State on Saturday, Feb. 4. Feb. 2 at South Dakota 7 p.m. CT Midco Sports 2, ESPN+. Feb. 4 at South Dakota State 2 p.m. CT Midco Sports...
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Athletes Collecting Donations for Summit League Food Fight
FARGO, N.D. - The North Dakota State University Student-Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC) will be collecting food and monetary donations throughout the month of February in support of the Summit League Food Fight, a competition among league schools to collect the most donations for their local food pantries. NDSU student-athletes will...
FOX 9 promotes Hannah Flood to anchor, adds new reporter
FOX 9 is making some changes to its Morning News team, promoting one of its reporters to co-anchor, while adding a new reporter from the Fargo-Moorhead area. The Twin Cities FOX affiliate announced Tuesday that Hannah Flood will be its new co-anchor in the 4:30-6 a.m. news slot, a promotion from her role as a reporter and sometime-anchor on the show.
kfgo.com
Shane Johnson Breaks North Dakota Burbot Record
Shane Johnson’s 19-pound, 8-ounce burbot broke a state record that’s been in the books for nearly 40 years. The Minot angler caught the 41.5-inch fish Jan. 3 from the Garrison Dam Tailrace. The previous record of 18 pounds, 4 ounces was established in 1984 by Orland Kruckenberg, a...
valleynewslive.com
Lil Wayne coming to Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A rap star is coming to Scheels Arena in Fargo. Lil Wayne will bring his ‘Welcome to Tha Carter Tour’ to Fargo on April 6, 2023. Presale tickets for the concert go up on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. The local...
greatamericanwest.co
2023 Will Be A Busy Year in Fargo-Moorhead, North Dakota
Celebrate Midwest culture and sample hotdish from the best restaurants in town at the Fargo Hotdish Festival on February 5 at Drekker. “America’s Best Small-Town Race” is back and bringing that sweet Midwestern charm for a week-long celebration of running at the Essentia Health Fargo Marathon, May 15-20. Don’t be fooled – there’s nothing small about it.
kfgo.com
Fargo cab stolen by passenger at Minnesota gas station
FOSSTON, Minn. (KFGO) – A Fargo taxi was stolen in the middle of a long-distance fare Tuesday night after the driver stopped about halfway through the nearly three-hour trip to use the restroom and the passenger took off in the cab. Police in Fosston were dispatched to a gas...
valleynewslive.com
Downtown Fargo Mexican Village closes doors after 52 years
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mexican Village posted to social media saying it would be closing its Downtown Fargo location at 814 Main Avenue. They say they will consolidate all operations at the 45th Street South location, and it’s effective February 1, 2023. On social media, the owners...
valleynewslive.com
Ada Mayor facing DWI charge for the second time
NORMAN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Ada Mayor John Hintz is facing a DWI charge for the second time in his life. On Nov. 2 last year, the Norman County Sheriff’s Office found the truck Hintz was driving overturned in a ditch. He failed two sobriety tests and...
fargounderground.com
Red River Market Celebrates Local Food with Winter Market in February
Those who are missing summer at the farmers’ market will get a chance to stock up on their favorite goods from local vendors at the Giving Hearts Day Winter Market. The Red River Market will host a Winter Market event on Saturday, February 4th, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at West Acres Mall in celebration of their participation in Giving Hearts Day.
valleynewslive.com
‘We have patients that actually ration their insulin’: A bill to make insulin more affordable being debated at the ND senate
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota lawmakers are debating a bill for affordable insulin. Senate Bill 2140 would price cap the medicine and lower the prices. “Even sometimes thinking about food my blood sugar raises,” said 20-year-old Danika Johnson, who has Type I diabetes. “I’m with my parents insurance but I know one day that won’t be a thing so it’s scary to think these things that are happening now with them could be me one day.”
kvrr.com
DUI Driver Tries To Escape From Hospital
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Moorhead man involved in a drunk driving crash tries to escape from authorities at the hospital. Highway Patrol says 46-year-old Alan Walker crashed head-on into a vehicle on Cass County 81 near Hickson around 1 a.m. He fled to his house in rural Clay...
valleynewslive.com
Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our investigation into safety concerns at Dollar General stores continues. A fifth store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated. Our investigation started back in October when...
In Fargo – Just When You Think You’ve Heard It All…
Where in the world do I begin with this true story... ...before I do though, you ever wonder where Netflix gets its mini-documentary ideas? Well, this little riveting piece of news from Fargo, North Dakota would be IMPOSSIBLE to make up. Imagine this scenario, there you are in downtown Fargo, just finished dinner and you are getting into your car on a routine Tuesday evening. Then out of nowhere, you see a topless young woman running between 6th Avenue and 7th Street North. Police were able to arrest her but not before some bizarre activity from the suspect. The details will make people laugh and wonder out loud how someone can display such strange behavior, but to me, it's pretty obvious.
valleynewslive.com
Landlord ending S. Fargo tenants’ month-to-month leases for renovations; Experts say it’s legal
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple people packed up the final boxes out of their south Fargo apartments today after getting a notice at the beginning of this month stating their property management group was ending their month-to-month leases, and they had until January 31 to get out. Cathie...
Three people injured in head-on crash in Cass County
The 37-year-old and 46-year-old were brought to Essentia Health for their injuries and were later allowed to leave.
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes City Counsel Approves Steps For Implementing Half-cent Sales Tax For New Pavilion Area
DETROIT LAKES, MN (KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes City Council has approved the first step towards a 12-year plan that would collect up to $17.3 million in sales taxes for a project to demolish and re-construct the Pavillion by the City Park. The Pavillion, which was built in 1915,...
Comments / 0