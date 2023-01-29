BRONX, N.Y. – Fordham scored 12 consecutive points from the free throw line in the final three minutes to post a come-from-behind, 75-65 victory over Saint Louis on Tuesday night in Atlantic 10 Conference action at Rose Hill Gymnasium in the Bronx, N.Y. The Billikens fall to 16-7 overall...

