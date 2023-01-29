ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Fordham Sneaks Past Billikens, 75-65

BRONX, N.Y. – Fordham scored 12 consecutive points from the free throw line in the final three minutes to post a come-from-behind, 75-65 victory over Saint Louis on Tuesday night in Atlantic 10 Conference action at Rose Hill Gymnasium in the Bronx, N.Y. The Billikens fall to 16-7 overall...
BRONX, NY
MBB Preview: Billikens in Bronx for Matchup of Two Hottest A-10 Teams

Game No. 22 Saint Louis (15-6, 7-1 A-10) vs. Fordham (17-4, 5-3 A-10) Location Bronx, N.Y. (Rose Hill Gymnasium) Radio KMOX 1120 AM (Bob Ramsey, Earl Austin Jr.) TV Bally Sports Midwest/SNY (Mike Watts, Andrew Bogusch, Maria Trivelpiece) Stream ESPN+. Live Stats FordhamSports.com. Game Notes Saint Louis. Series Saint Louis...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

