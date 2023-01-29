ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ

Hasbrouck Heights Land Use Board Meeting is Postponed

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ, - The February Land Use Board has canceled the Wednesday, February 1 meeting. The meeting has been rescheduled according to February 21, 2023. LAND USE BOARD MEETING CANCELLATION AND RE-SCHEDULE NOTICE: Notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Land Use Board of the Borough of Hasbrouck Heights, scheduled for Wednesday, February 1, 2023, has been cancelled and re-scheduled for TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21th , 2023 at 7pm. All Business scheduled for Wednesday, February 1st will be heard on Tuesday 21st.
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
Clifton Man Arrested for Attempt to Firebomb Synagogue

NEWARK, N.J. – A Passaic County, New Jersey, man was arrested today for attempting to firebomb an Essex County, New Jersey, synagogue, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Nicholas Malindretos, 26, of Clifton, New Jersey, is charged by complaint with one count of attempted use of fire to damage...
CLIFTON, NJ
Valley Welcomes New Director of Heart Failure Surgery

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Valley Health System and Valley Medical Group are pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Burns, MD, as Director of Heart Failure Surgery at The Valley Hospital. Dr. Burns is an experienced cardiovascular surgeon, board certified in general surgery and thoracic surgery, who will bring years of...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
You can vote for Holmdel's Jenny Ye

HOLMDEL, NJ: You can support Holmdel's Jenny Ye in pursuing her pageant dream!. Jenny Ye is a 2022 graduate of the WR Satz School in Holmdel, and is now a freshman in High School at MAST (Marine Academy of Science & Technology). She is a member of the Marine Technology High School of the Ministry of the Navy in Middletown NJ. TAPinto spoke with Jenny who commented, "I got involved in the pageant because I wanted to try something new and challenging. I have learned a lot during the experience, and I am so glad that I decided to step out of my comfort zone and take part in this event."
HOLMDEL, NJ
Robbinsville Police Department Welcomes Two Officers into Their Ranks

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- The Robbinsville Township Police Department (RTPD) welcomed two new officers to their ranks at a swearing in ceremony on January 24. Officer Cassidy Kyle began her first shift at RTPD on Tuesday, January 3. A native and resident of Toms River, Kyle previously was a full-time police officer at Pine Beach Police Department in Ocean County.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Bridgewater Police Release Police Blotter, With Car Thefts, Shoplifting Incidents

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - The Bridgewater Township Police Department released its police blotter for the end of December and early January. A Sherlin Drive resident reported Dec. 22 that their vehicle was stolen from their driveway. According to police, the victim had been unloading items from their vehicle when someone entered the vehicle and fled the scene. The car was unoccupied and the key to the vehicle was still inside at the time.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
Phillipsburg’s Grocery Store and Apartment Project is on track

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J.- Plans for a grocery store and apartment complex are moving along as scheduled. As reported last week, the land use board gave its final approval to the revamp of the former Norton Oil office headquarters located at 540 Marshall Street. The project will feature three new apartment buildings...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Crime in Holmdel: Robbery at private residence, one suspect on the loose, one in custody.

HOLMDEL, NJ: According to Holmdel Police, on Wednesday evening in Holmdel, a robbery took place at a private residence. One suspect is now in custody, and one remains on the loose. Officers are searching for a second suspect, described as a Hispanic male, about 5'8" tall, wearing a neon yellow construction jacket and a bucket hat. The robbery took place near Hazlet, in the northern side of Holmdel, and a heavy police presence is now in the neighborhood where Windswept Road and Sage Street. If you see someone matching this description, do not approach them. Call the Holmdel Police immediately at 732-946-4400. Do not approach the suspect. This comes the day after an armed robbery in Holmdel.
HOLMDEL, NJ
Skate for a Cure with the ‘Blood Curesaders’ at the Villa Roller Rink to benefit LLS

STEWARTSVILLE, NJ – Jace Schmalz is a High School student holding a series of events to fundraise for a cure to honor his 8-year-old brother, a B-Cell Leukemia survivor. In just seven weeks, they want to raise the most funds of any team nationwide. The campaign started January 11, 2023 and runs through March 4, 2023. Read more about how you can help below.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
East Hanover Harmon Beauty Supply Store Set to Close

MORRIS PLAINS, NJ - The East Hanover Harmon Face Values store will be closing, announced parent company Bed Bath & Beyond. The company announced that all 30 NJ Harmon stores, including the Morris Plains and the East Hanover locations will be going out of business as the company faces the prospect of filing for bankruptcy.
EAST HANOVER, NJ
Plainfield Residents Make University of Rhode Island Dean's List

KINGSTON, RI — The University of Rhode Island announced its Fall 2022 Dean's List, and it includes residents from Plainfield. Lucia Furfaro-Rodriguez and Ben Rosen have fulfilled the requirements to be included on the Dean's List:. Full-time students who have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Chip Cavanaugh selected as St. Paddy’s Day Parade Grand Marshal

BELMAR, NJ — The Grand Marshal for the 2023 Belmar/Lake Como Saint Patrick’s Day Parade has been selected, and is no other than Lake Como resident Chip Cavanaugh. Until 2022, the board would typically select one male Grand Marshal and one female Deputy Grand Marshal. Last year however Amanda Louise made parade history when she was chosen as the first female Grand Marshal alongside Craig Coyle. According to the parade’s executive board, because of the historical significance of the parade’s 50-year anniversary, Cavanaugh will “have this honor alone.” Next year, the tradition of one male and one female Grand Marshal will continue.
BELMAR, NJ

