22 Year-Old Instagram Model Killed Her Father After a Rage Over LaptopAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Fresh Off a $1m Fine, Trump, His Family, and Organization may be Sanctioned in the NY Lawsuit also.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
New York Yankees Make Major SigningOnlyHomers
Extra and unexpected freebies for New York City migrants include free haircuts, ferry tickets, games, and snacksAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
NYC Is Moving Migrants Who Camped Outside Hell's Kitchen To Brooklyn SheltersAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
HS Bowling: Wood-Ridge Sweeps Secaucus, Becton Edges Hasbrouck Heights, 5-2
NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ – Wood-Ridge swept Secaucus, 7-0, in a NJIC Meadowlands bowling match on Tuesday afternoon. Nico Altamura’s 167 led the way as the Blue Devils defeated Secaucus, 604-469 in the opening game. Altamura rolled a 169 in game two, while teammate Andrew Medina rolled a 168, as Wood-Ridge cruised to 578-515 victory.
Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex Basketball Tournament – Hackettstown Boys Earn Second Seed
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ – The brackets have been released, and the Phillipsburg High School boys basketball team is the top-seed in the Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex tournament and has a bye into the quarterfinal round. Hackettstown (10-4) is seeded second, Hunterdon Central is third and Delaware Valley (15-3) is seeded fourth in the...
Paramus Harmon Face Values' Store Closing, 1 of 6 in Bergen County
PARAMUS, NJ — The Harmon Face Values is closing, one of six locations closing throughout Bergen County. On Monday, the Hackensack Harmon Face Values store in the Summit Plaza was among locations listed on the website for its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. By the afternoon, the...
Hasbrouck Heights Land Use Board Meeting is Postponed
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ, - The February Land Use Board has canceled the Wednesday, February 1 meeting. The meeting has been rescheduled according to February 21, 2023. LAND USE BOARD MEETING CANCELLATION AND RE-SCHEDULE NOTICE: Notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Land Use Board of the Borough of Hasbrouck Heights, scheduled for Wednesday, February 1, 2023, has been cancelled and re-scheduled for TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21th , 2023 at 7pm. All Business scheduled for Wednesday, February 1st will be heard on Tuesday 21st.
Bergen County's Harmon Face Values’ Among the Nationwide Store Closures
HACKENSACK, NJ — On Monday, the Hackensack Harmon Face Values store in the Summit Plaza was among locations listed on the website for its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. By the afternoon, the list of locations —30 of them in New Jersey — was removed and instead...
Clifton Man Arrested for Attempt to Firebomb Synagogue
NEWARK, N.J. – A Passaic County, New Jersey, man was arrested today for attempting to firebomb an Essex County, New Jersey, synagogue, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Nicholas Malindretos, 26, of Clifton, New Jersey, is charged by complaint with one count of attempted use of fire to damage...
Valley Welcomes New Director of Heart Failure Surgery
RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Valley Health System and Valley Medical Group are pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Burns, MD, as Director of Heart Failure Surgery at The Valley Hospital. Dr. Burns is an experienced cardiovascular surgeon, board certified in general surgery and thoracic surgery, who will bring years of...
Harmon Face Values’ Nationwide Closure Deals a Blow to East Brunswick
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ — On Monday morning, the East Brunswick Harmon Face Values store on South Avenue was among locations listed on the website for its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. By the afternoon, the list of locations —30 of them in New Jersey — was removed...
West Orange's 70th St. Patrick's Day Parade Will Be Sunday, March 12
The 70th Anniversary of the West Orange (New Jersey) St. Patrick's Day Parade will be held on Sunday, March 12 beginning at 12:15 p.m. at the corners of Mt. Pleasant Avenue and Main Street. The Parade Committee is proud to honor Michael "Mike" McCormick as the 2023 Grand Marshal. Serving...
Injured Man, Severed Leg Transported to St. Joseph's Health After Monday Crash
PATERSON, NJ – A 67-year-old man is said to be in stable condition after having his leg severed when he was hit by a car on Monday, Paterson Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said. According to reports, members of the Paterson Fire Department responded to the scene in the...
You can vote for Holmdel's Jenny Ye
HOLMDEL, NJ: You can support Holmdel's Jenny Ye in pursuing her pageant dream!. Jenny Ye is a 2022 graduate of the WR Satz School in Holmdel, and is now a freshman in High School at MAST (Marine Academy of Science & Technology). She is a member of the Marine Technology High School of the Ministry of the Navy in Middletown NJ. TAPinto spoke with Jenny who commented, "I got involved in the pageant because I wanted to try something new and challenging. I have learned a lot during the experience, and I am so glad that I decided to step out of my comfort zone and take part in this event."
Robbinsville Police Department Welcomes Two Officers into Their Ranks
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- The Robbinsville Township Police Department (RTPD) welcomed two new officers to their ranks at a swearing in ceremony on January 24. Officer Cassidy Kyle began her first shift at RTPD on Tuesday, January 3. A native and resident of Toms River, Kyle previously was a full-time police officer at Pine Beach Police Department in Ocean County.
Bridgewater Police Release Police Blotter, With Car Thefts, Shoplifting Incidents
BRIDGEWATER, NJ - The Bridgewater Township Police Department released its police blotter for the end of December and early January. A Sherlin Drive resident reported Dec. 22 that their vehicle was stolen from their driveway. According to police, the victim had been unloading items from their vehicle when someone entered the vehicle and fled the scene. The car was unoccupied and the key to the vehicle was still inside at the time.
Montclair Police Chief Todd Conforti: Statement on Memphis Police beating death of Tyre Nichols
Montclair, NJ – Montclair Police Department officials have issued at statement on the Tyre Nichols incident. "The release of the Tyre Nichols video tonight will undoubtedly evoke feelings of anger, fear, and profound sadness. This was an unspeakable act that is contrary to the values of the Montclair Police Department.
Phillipsburg’s Grocery Store and Apartment Project is on track
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J.- Plans for a grocery store and apartment complex are moving along as scheduled. As reported last week, the land use board gave its final approval to the revamp of the former Norton Oil office headquarters located at 540 Marshall Street. The project will feature three new apartment buildings...
Crime in Holmdel: Robbery at private residence, one suspect on the loose, one in custody.
HOLMDEL, NJ: According to Holmdel Police, on Wednesday evening in Holmdel, a robbery took place at a private residence. One suspect is now in custody, and one remains on the loose. Officers are searching for a second suspect, described as a Hispanic male, about 5'8" tall, wearing a neon yellow construction jacket and a bucket hat. The robbery took place near Hazlet, in the northern side of Holmdel, and a heavy police presence is now in the neighborhood where Windswept Road and Sage Street. If you see someone matching this description, do not approach them. Call the Holmdel Police immediately at 732-946-4400. Do not approach the suspect. This comes the day after an armed robbery in Holmdel.
Skate for a Cure with the ‘Blood Curesaders’ at the Villa Roller Rink to benefit LLS
STEWARTSVILLE, NJ – Jace Schmalz is a High School student holding a series of events to fundraise for a cure to honor his 8-year-old brother, a B-Cell Leukemia survivor. In just seven weeks, they want to raise the most funds of any team nationwide. The campaign started January 11, 2023 and runs through March 4, 2023. Read more about how you can help below.
East Hanover Harmon Beauty Supply Store Set to Close
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ - The East Hanover Harmon Face Values store will be closing, announced parent company Bed Bath & Beyond. The company announced that all 30 NJ Harmon stores, including the Morris Plains and the East Hanover locations will be going out of business as the company faces the prospect of filing for bankruptcy.
Plainfield Residents Make University of Rhode Island Dean's List
KINGSTON, RI — The University of Rhode Island announced its Fall 2022 Dean's List, and it includes residents from Plainfield. Lucia Furfaro-Rodriguez and Ben Rosen have fulfilled the requirements to be included on the Dean's List:. Full-time students who have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which...
Chip Cavanaugh selected as St. Paddy’s Day Parade Grand Marshal
BELMAR, NJ — The Grand Marshal for the 2023 Belmar/Lake Como Saint Patrick’s Day Parade has been selected, and is no other than Lake Como resident Chip Cavanaugh. Until 2022, the board would typically select one male Grand Marshal and one female Deputy Grand Marshal. Last year however Amanda Louise made parade history when she was chosen as the first female Grand Marshal alongside Craig Coyle. According to the parade’s executive board, because of the historical significance of the parade’s 50-year anniversary, Cavanaugh will “have this honor alone.” Next year, the tradition of one male and one female Grand Marshal will continue.
