Joyous Sabalenka explains key to her Australian Open success: “I needed those tough losses to understand myself better”

Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Rybakina hits back at criticism surrounding coach Vukov: "Unlike people that are making these comments, he has great knowledge about me as a person and as an athlete"
Elena Rybakina spoke out against criticism against her coach Vukov who caught some criticism after his 'aggressive' coaching style that involves quite a bit of shouting. Stefanos Vukov caught some criticism on social media for the way he coaches Rybakina as his attitude on the stands was first called into question by former player Laura Robson. His behaviour was also called into question by former player Pam Shriver who urged Rybakina to part ways with him and find a coach who respects her more.
tennisuptodate.com
Becker believes Federer's legacy will remain untouched despite Djokovic heading towards GOAT status: "With Roger, everything is so perfect, almost too good to be true"
Boris Becker doesn't think Novak Djokovic adding to his legacy will impact that of the Swiss as the story of Federer is 'perfect' almost too good to be true. The former player is probably right because no player was ever as popular as Federer and it's hard to imagine that any player ever will be as popular as the. His impact on the game is cemented as every major player basically cites him as an inspiration or idol. Djokovic's place in tennis history is cemented as well but in a different light.
tennisuptodate.com
Becker doesn't expect similar dominance from Djokovic at Roland Garros and Wimbledon: "It will be a completely different act and burden"
Boris Becker doesn't think Djokovic will dominate at Roland Garros or Wimbledon as much as he did at the Australian Open as he'll face bigger challenges. Novak Djokovic has been the most dominant tennis player at the Australian Open in history so his run this year wasn't that surprising. Becker would be surprised if Djokovic managed to do that or even something remotely similar at Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Those events come with their own challenges and age will eventually catch up with him:
tennisuptodate.com
Hectic few hours post Australian Open win as Djokovic faced doping control at 3am
Novak Djokovic faced a hectic few hours following his Australian Open as he had to go through media obligations as well as a doping test scheduled in the middle of the night. Doping in tennis as in every other sport is a serious thing and Djokovic's post-Australian Open schedule proved just that. He was subjected to a doping test in the middle of the night in order to check the validity of his Australian Open win. He's never failed a doping test and won't fail this one either but it left very little time to celebrate.
tennisuptodate.com
"He is beautiful I don't disagree with you": Azarenka admires Ruud's beauty after resembling Norwegian in video game during social media interaction
Victoria Azarenka agreed with a tennis fan who called Casper Ruud beautiful after she wondered why her character came out to look like him in a video game. Victoria Azarenka is a fairly active social media member and she reacted to looking like Casper Ruud in the video game Match Point. She reacted to a fan posting a picture of Azarenka from the video game and the Belarussian quickly noted the resemblance to Ruud:
tennisuptodate.com
Wilander on comparing Djokovic's historic Australian Open tally to Nadal's Roland Garros: "If you win 10 Australian Opens on hard, that means you have to beat maybe the best field in tennis"
Mats Wilander believes that Djokovic's 10 Australian Open can easily be compared to Nadal's 14 Roland Garros championships because of the surface difference. Wilander's point stands on the fact that winning 10 Australian Opens is tougher than winning 14 French opens due to the surface. Most of the best players in the world know how to play well on hard courts as it's the most common court variant and the majority of tennis is played on it, including two majors.
tennisuptodate.com
Toni Nadal elaborates on how nephew Rafael Nadal was different from other kids - "He wasn't trying to embarrass you like other kids"
Rafael Nadal's uncle and former coach Toni Nadal recently weighed in on his nephew's upbringing and what made him extremely likable as a trainee. The 22-time Grand Slam champion started playing tennis at the age of four under Toni's guidance. It was his uncle who made the conscious decision for him to start playing left-handed. Nadal is right-handed, and playing tennis is the only thing that the iconic player can do with his left hand.
tennisuptodate.com
"There are people who like Rafael, others like Federer and others like Djokovic": Toni Nadal reveals good relationship with Novak Djokovic
Nadal fans don't particularly like Djokovic for obvious reasons but Toni Nadal has a really good and respectful relationship with his nephew's rival. Toni Nadal has watched Nadal battle Djokovic many times on the court and he's plotted how to beat him countless times when he served as the coach of Nadal. As a tennis fan primarily, Toni Nadal appreciated Djokovic's tennis calling him a great champion but he also shared a really good personal relationship with him.
tennisuptodate.com
Siniakova hits out at poor treatment of doubles players: “I’m World No.1 but I don’t feel any wow”
Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova were crowned Australian Open doubles champions, clinching their seventh Grand Slam as a couple. The current No. 1 in the doubles ranking spoke at a press conference about the treatment received by doubles players. The Czech duo has established itself as one of the most...
tennisuptodate.com
"Surely a drop off to be expected" - Andy Murray blames low viewership for 2023 Australian Open due to the absence of Federer, Barty and Kyrgios
Andy Murray has suggested that the absence of Roger Federer, Ashleigh Barty, and Nick Kyrgios was the reason for Channel 9 experiencing significantly lower TV ratings during the 2023 Australian Open as compared to last year. The Australian TV network, which recently extended its deal with the first Grand Slam...
tennismajors.com
February 1, 2004: Federer begins record reign on top of the world with Australian Open triumph
On this day, February 1, 2004, Roger Federer, who had clinched the world No 1 spot by reaching the Australian Open final, began his reign in style, defeating Marat Safin (7-6, 6-4, 6-2) to claim a second Grand Slam title. The Swiss would remain world No 1 for 237 weeks without interruption, until August 2008 (overthrown by Rafael Nadal), setting an all-time record.
tennismajors.com
“The Fruhvirtova sisters are the future of tennis” – Marion Bartoli
Linda Fruhvirtova and Brenda Fruhvirtova are certainly catching the eye at the start of 2023 – with both of the teenage sisters making it into the Australian Open main draw and Linda streaking into the second week. And in the latest episode of Match Points, former Wimbledon champion Marion...
tennismajors.com
Lyon Open: Kovinic books spot in second round
Montenegrin Danka Kovinic, the No 7 seed, reached the second round of the Lyon Open by beating Swiss Viktorija Golubic 6-1, 6-4 at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Tuesday. Kovinic, ranked No 67, will face Hungarian Anna Bondar next. Lyon WTA 250, other first-round results (Palais des...
tennismajors.com
Federer & Nadal congratulate Djokovic on 22nd Grand Slam title
Novak Djokovic won his 10th Australian Open in Melbourne on Sunday, tying him with Rafael Nadal at 22 Grand Slam singles titles – the most by any player in the history of men’s tennis. And soon after, the Serb received congratulatory messages from both his rivals in the...
tennismajors.com
Djokovic: Some comments have bothered me, I will soon go into detail on my injury
Novak Djokovic will reveal details about the injury that has been bothering him throughout the Australian Open. Even though he didn’t practice in between matches, Djokovic was able to win his 10th Australian Open title on Sunday, losing only one set en route – to Enzo Couacaud in the second round.
Hypebae
Meet Megan LaMothe -- The Woman Changing The Golf Game
Megan LaMothe never asked for any handouts. As a small business owner she’s earned every success and taken every failure on the chin. LaMothe is the founder and CEO of Foray Golf, a lifestyle apparel brand founded in 2016 that stands out in the golf space by making products for women, by women.
Comments / 0