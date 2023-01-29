Read full article on original website
Related
vicksburgnews.com
Malik Franklin signs to Jones CC
Vicksburg High School boy’s basketball player Malik Franklin has signed to play at Jones Community College. Franklin, who is currently helping VHS to a 25-2 season, made the announcement on Tuesday. Franklin was also selected to play in the Mississippi/Alabama All Star Game. VDN will reach out to Franklin...
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg native Jay Hopson lands coaching position at the University of South Alabama
Vicksburg native Jay Hopson has been hired as the cornerback’s coach at the University of South Alabama. Hopson, who spent the last two seasons at Mississippi State University, will now become a position coach again. Hopson led Alcorn State University to two SWAC Championships with a 32-17 record in...
WAPT
New 7v7 football team features local stars
MADISON, Miss. — Hear from some of the 50+ players former Ole Miss receivers Mike Espy and Shay Hodge have brought in to their MESH Academy 7 0n 7 teams. Hodge and Espy said they founded MESH academy to shine a spotlight on Mississippi football while still allowing the kids to be kids.
Ole Miss News: Big news for a pair of Ole Miss Football commits
Catching you up on the latest Ole Miss news: Ole Miss football 2023 commit linebacker Suntarine Perkins is now ranked as a five-star prospect by all four major recruiting media services. Contrary to popular belief, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin can bring in the top high school prospects just...
hottytoddy.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Oxford, Parts of North Mississippi
This week, the Oxford area could experience a wintry mix from Tuesday morning until Wednesday afternoon. A report from the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday morning indicated that the cities of Ripley, Corinth, Clarksdale, Marks, Batesville, Oxford, and New Albany may be affected. The advisory is will...
WAPT
Will Smith flies under the radar to visit Tougaloo College
JACKSON, Miss. — Tougaloo College played host to a big celebrity. It was Will Smith Day at Tougaloo College. The star was there to speak to mass communication and performing arts students. It was a top secret visit that could not be recorded, but pictures were allowed to be...
WLBT
Things To Know Monday, January 30
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Governor Tate Reeves is set to give his annual State of...
wtva.com
$50K lottery ticket purchased in Tupelo
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone purchased a lottery ticket worth $50,000 in Tupelo. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced the following on Wednesday, Feb. 1:. “A $50,000 Powerball® winning ticket was purchased at Sprint Mart #38 on West Main Street in Tupelo from the Monday, Jan. 30, drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. The player did not purchase the Power Play option for an additional $1, or they would have won $100,000.”
Focused on Mississippi: Redmond Vault
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Greenwood Cemetery was established early in Jackson’s history. It’s all welcoming. Meaning if you died in Jackson early on, you were buried here. No matter religion, social status or race, scattered out amongst each other. Cecile Wardlaw with Friends of Greenwood Cemetery gets asked about it all the time. “I’m always […]
vicksburgnews.com
USACE Vicksburg District sponsors SAME math competition for local students
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District and the Vicksburg chapter of the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) hosted a math competition for local students Jan. 26 at the district’s headquarters in Vicksburg, Miss. The math competition was for sixth, seventh and eighth graders. Students from...
mississippifreepress.org
‘Berklee of the South’: Jackson Native Starting New Performing Arts Academy in Fondren
Third grader Donavon Thigpen was having another ordinary day until his father showed up to his elementary school and pulled him from class. The student met with his father, Don Thigpen, in the hallway. “I want you to come with me to Philadelphia, (Pa..), because I don’t know if Benny...
WAPT
Longtime Mississippi lawmaker Alyce Clarke will not seek reelection
JACKSON, Miss. — Longtime Mississippi lawmaker Rep. Alyce Clarke announced on Tuesday that she will not seek reelection. Clarke, a Democrat, was first elected to represent District 69 in the House in 1984. Her current term expires on Jan. 2, 2024. Clarke, of Jackson, is 83 years old. Clarke...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford added to winter weather advisory
The national weather service issued a winter weather advisory that included Lafayette and Panola Counties. The advisory is in effect from midnight tonight to noon on Wednesday. Freezing rain is expected. Total ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch. There are two rounds to this storm. Freezing rain...
fox5ny.com
Jackson, Mississippi, preparing to go without water periodically for up to 10 years as crisis continues
JACKSON, Miss. - Organizations in Jackson, Mississippi, are asking for help from other states as the water crisis dries up resources. It’s been over five months since the Pearl River crested and Jackson, Mississippi’s water system failed. Now, crews are working to replace the pipe system, but families and businesses are prepared to go without water periodically, for up to 10 years.
Fans of Mississippi hard rock band mourn death of bass player who died after medical emergency on stage
Fans of a Mississippi hard rock and alternative rock band are in mourning after the band’s bass player had a medical emergency on stage and died after being attended to by emergency medical personnel. Members of the band Seeking 7 from Tupelo expressed their grief and shock after bass...
newsfromthestates.com
‘This is a complete attack:’ At least 31 anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced this session in Mississippi
South view of the State Capitol in Jackson. The first Legislative session of the new year convenes today, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021. Credit: Vickie D. King/Mississippi Today. Lawmakers have introduced 31 bills targeting the rights of LGBTQ+ Mississippians in education and health care as the first deadline to pass bills out of committee approaches.
JSU president receives ‘no confidence’ vote by faculty senate
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson State University (JSU) faculty senate expressed no confidence in President Thomas Hudson during a meeting on Thursday, January 26. The Clarion Ledger reported the faculty senate voted to bring concerns to the community campus and stakeholders. Faculty Senate President Dr. Dawn Bishop McLin said the faculty senate noted, “these […]
Vicksburg police provide statement on Michael Ouzts case
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are continuing their investigation into the abduction of Michael Ouzts from his home in January 2023. Police said the following suspects have been arrested in connection to this case: Police said this case spans from Vicksburg to the Mississippi Gulf Coast to Gonzales, Louisiana. These individuals face charges within […]
wtva.com
With winter weather expected in northern counties, motorists should use caution
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Severe winter weather does not hit Mississippi often, but when it does, you should be prepared. The risk of rain and freezing conditions is coming up this week and that increases the risk of icy roads. There are several steps you can take to keep yourself...
Two Mississippians arrested in Arkansas after 9 pounds of drugs headed for Magnolia State intercepted
More than 9 pounds of marijuana bound for Mississippi was intercepted by an Arkansas deputy Friday. Patrick Chambers, 44, and Kacee Hyland, 29, both of Vicksburg, were arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana with the purpose of delivering. The Desha County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas reports that on Friday,...
Comments / 0