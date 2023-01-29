HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Most folks experienced only a 1/4″ or less of liquid precipitation, but when it shows up as ice right during the morning drive it becomes a much bigger deal. We saw light snow and sleet in our Ohio Counties, causing slickness even with less than 1″ on the ground. Others started off as rain that eventually turned to ‘freezing’ rain when temperatures dropped into the upper 20s. The worst of the conditions were sadly in our most traveled commuting roads near I-64 and the Ohio River causing lots of delays on the morning commute. Still others in the Charleston area on southward on Corridor-G and the Turnpike were largely spared from the worst of it, holding onto 32°-air and staying mainly wet on the well-treated roads. As we head to the afternoon, the precipitation tapers off to mainly a patchy drizzle or just plain cloudy skies. Because temperatures stay in the mid-30s or colder most of the day, we’re still not out of the woods for slickness on the driveways and walkways, so always be careful in any lingering drizzle or still-present ice. Tonight, a new pulse of this wintry mix will be passing through, mainly focusing on our southern counties (the ones that tried to avoid the ice this morning). Meanwhile, the northern counties will be dropping further into the 20s overnight, which can refreeze any melting during the day. Essentially, no one should let their guard down for the potential of slickness on the roadways and walkways right through tomorrow morning.

OHIO COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO