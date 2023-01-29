Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wucardinals.com
Strong Performances Earn Pair of Freshman Cardinals High Flyer of the Week Awards
Wheeling, W. Va. – It is nearly crossover season as winter sports start to mix with spring as we close out the month of January. With the month ending, the Wheeling University Athletics Department released their final Cardinal High Flyers of the Week Awards for the month as a pair of strong performances from two freshmen earned them the title. Wheeling Women's Swimmer Gabby Baiano takes home the Female High Flyer of the Week award while Men's Basketball's Caleb Murray brings home the Men's High Flyer of the Week Award.
wucardinals.com
Men’s Lacrosse Picked #5 in GMAC Preseason Poll
Wheeling, W. Va. - As winter gets ready to give way to spring, the Wheeling University spring sports schedule will be kicking off here in February. With spring season on the horizon, the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (GMAC) released their annual Men's Lacrosse Preseason Poll. After making their first GMAC Playoff Push since the 2018 season last year, the Wheeling University Men's Lacrosse team came in at #5 to start this season, as they look to make another playoff push during the 2023 season.
Wheeling Hospital OVAC Girls Basketball Finals Set
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Hospital OVAC Girl’s basketball finals are now set following Monday’s semifinal round. SEMI-FINALS Class 5A 1 Wheeling Park 77 #4 Warren 56 2 Morgantown 54 #3 Marietta 19 Class 4A 1 Indian Creek 71 #4 Buckeye Local 36 3 Oak Glen 53 #2 Harrison Central 33 Class 3A 1 […]
wucardinals.com
Women’s Basketball Opens February with Trip to Charleston
Wheeling, W. Va. - As they head into the final month of regular season play, the Wheeling University Women's Basketball team (12-8, 10-4) is looking to get momentum on their side for the Mountain East Conference (MEC) tournament stretch run. They start the month with a tough road trip as they head down to Charleston on Wednesday night with tip-off at 5:30 PM. Each of their next two games come against teams currently ahead of them in the standings as they look to make their case for the top spot in the conference.
wucardinals.com
Women’s Track Strong Showing Holds Them at #8 in USTFCCCA Regional Rankings
Wheeling, W. Va. - As January gives way to February, the stretch run is on as Indoor Track & Field teams across the country prepare for their respective conference championship events. The Wheeling University Women's Indoor Track & Field team had another strong showing at the YSU Mid Major and was able to hold tight as the #8 team in the Atlantic Region. They were one of just two teams in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) ranked in the top 10 and one of just three who cracked the top 15 of the region this week.
mountaineersports.com
WVU women win again!
FORT WORTH, TX—The West Virginia Mountaineer Women’s basketball team kept rolling Saturday whipping TCU 62-55. The Mountaineers (14-5, 5-3) are just one game out of first place in the Big 12, trailing No. 14 Oklahoma, Texas and No. 18 Iowa State. WVU has now won five out of their last six games.
WSAZ
WVU releases 2023 football schedule
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (January 31, 2023) – The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, in conjunction with the Big 12 Conference, has announced the 2023 football schedule. The schedule includes six home dates, featuring four conference games and nonconference matchups with Duquesne (Sept. 9) and the 106th “Backyard Brawl” against Pitt (Sept. 16). The “Backyard Brawl” is the longest-running series in WVU history and marks the first time the two schools have played in Morgantown since 2011. Milan Puskar Stadium will also host the Brigham Young Cougars for the first time ever, while the Cincinnati Bearcats return to Morgantown for the first time since 2010.
Wheeling salon celebrates 40 years of business in the Ohio Valley
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling’s history shines through the businesses that have stood the test of time, and for some – they never would have dreamed that they would see their success flourish into what it is today. One local business took a blast from the past to celebrate their 40 years of business here […]
These places in West Virginia were stocked with trout last week
Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocked seven lakes, reservoirs and streams with trout.
WDTV
WVDNR stocks trout in 4 NCWV waters
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released the recent locations where trout was stocked. In the last week, the WVDNR stocked seven waters, including four in north-central West Virginia. During the week of Jan. 23–27, Deegan Lake and Hinkle Lake in Bridgeport were...
WTOV 9
Winter conditions believed to have played role in Ohio 7 crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Steubenville Post confirmed a single-vehicle crash occurred in Mingo Junction around 6 Tuesday morning. A driver was travelling near the New Alexandria-Springfield exit when the vehicle crashed into a guardrail. Authorities said the driver had a few minor injuries...
WHIZ
One Vehicle Accident in Caldwell
Power was knocked out to much of the Village of Caldwell late Sunday night after a one vehicle injury crash. The Noble County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred on Planning Mill Street in Caldwell and involved damage to several utility poles. Due to the powerlines and debris in...
WTAP
Two-vehicle crash on I-77 south ends with one vehicle in a ditch
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two-vehicle crash occurred on I-77 south near mile maker 183 in Williamstown Tuesday morning. The call for the crash came in just before 8 a.m. One of the vehicles ended up in a ditch in the median of the roadway. No one was hurt during...
WYTV.com
Police searching for missing man out of Columbiana County
WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are searching for a 34-year-old man who has been missing for over two weeks out of Wellsville. Jeremy Cranston was last seen on Saturday, January 14 in Wellsville. He was wearing a black coat and pants with white shoes on the last day he was seen. He has strawberry blond hair and blue eyes, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.
Solar power company looking to light up East Liverpool
Scout Solar LLC has big plans for East Liverpool. The solar company based in Tempe, Arizona, struck a deal with the city to power all its government owned-and-operated facilities with solar.
Could Route 2 be expanding to a four-lane highway? Commission starts talks with state officials
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – An expansion of Route 2 seems to be on a lot of officials’ minds as the Wellsburg Bridges get closer to completion. Brooke County Commissioners said there has been a push for Route 2 to become a four-lane highway from at least south of the bridge to Ohio County if […]
Coal Fact for the Day: Manufacturing Megawatts in Pleasants County
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The 1,300 MW Pleasants Power Station in Pleasants County, WV generates about 5 million megawatt hours of reliable and inexpensive electricity from 3 million tons of West Virginia coal per year. The plant has a total economic impact of $374 million per year and...
WTRF
Belmont County’s chief deputy, James Zusack, announces he’ll run for sheriff
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The man who has been Belmont County’s chief deputy for nine years has announced he’s going to run for sheriff next year. James Zusack has been employed with the sheriff’s department for 31 years. He says when Sheriff Dave Lucas decided not to...
WSAZ
First Warning Forecast | Wintry Ice Tapers Off, For Now
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Most folks experienced only a 1/4″ or less of liquid precipitation, but when it shows up as ice right during the morning drive it becomes a much bigger deal. We saw light snow and sleet in our Ohio Counties, causing slickness even with less than 1″ on the ground. Others started off as rain that eventually turned to ‘freezing’ rain when temperatures dropped into the upper 20s. The worst of the conditions were sadly in our most traveled commuting roads near I-64 and the Ohio River causing lots of delays on the morning commute. Still others in the Charleston area on southward on Corridor-G and the Turnpike were largely spared from the worst of it, holding onto 32°-air and staying mainly wet on the well-treated roads. As we head to the afternoon, the precipitation tapers off to mainly a patchy drizzle or just plain cloudy skies. Because temperatures stay in the mid-30s or colder most of the day, we’re still not out of the woods for slickness on the driveways and walkways, so always be careful in any lingering drizzle or still-present ice. Tonight, a new pulse of this wintry mix will be passing through, mainly focusing on our southern counties (the ones that tried to avoid the ice this morning). Meanwhile, the northern counties will be dropping further into the 20s overnight, which can refreeze any melting during the day. Essentially, no one should let their guard down for the potential of slickness on the roadways and walkways right through tomorrow morning.
WTOV 9
Hlinovsky case moves forward in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Fred Hlivonsky pled guilty to one charge Tuesday in a Belmont County case that dates back to 2005. "He entered a plea to one of the two counts of his original indictment which was a third-degree felony - unlawful sexual conduct with a minor,” Belmont County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Joe Vavra detailed.
Comments / 0