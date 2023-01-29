ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radford, VA

2A High School Baseball Preview

Believe it or not, the 2023 high school baseball season is almost upon us. The annual Steve Sanders Spartanburg County Tournament as well as the Steve Coley Tournament (at Landrum) are just a month away. That said, it is never too early to get a jump on getting ready for baseball season. Each week leading up to the tournaments, I am going to preview each region/classification that we cover. This week, we will start with 2A and region 1-2A.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Byrnes Rolls Over Boiling Springs

The last time the Boiling Springs Bulldogs and Byrnes Rebels got together on the hardwoods, they had an epic showdown. The Bulldogs trailed for much of the game, at one point by as many as 9 points. They managed to rally and take a 52-51 lead with just 7 and a half seconds to play in the game when Byrnes got the ball down the court quickly. Evan Enos took a long pass and quickly threw it over his shoulder to Kayzzin McDowell, who was waiting in the left corner. He put up a 3 right at the horn with the Boiling Springs student section screaming in his face, and drained it in the clutch with ease to win the game 52-51.
BOILING SPRINGS, SC

