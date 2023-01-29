Read full article on original website
Report: Fight led to deadly Moncks Corner bar shooting
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating a late January bar shooting that left one dead and two hurt. Deputies responded to Bar 52 on Saturday, Jan. 28, just before 1 a.m. The arriving officer saw three men laying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. One...
Florence County deputies continue to search for suspect after car with kids inside stolen
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies continued to search Saturday morning for a suspect after a car with kids inside was stolen Friday night, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was stolen from Sardis Travel Center on Cale Yarborough Highway, Nunn said. The vehicle was found […]
Police respond to incident in Hanahan
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department is investigating an incident Saturday night in the Otranto neighborhood. Police responded to North Basilica Avenue. Chief Dennis Turner says that foul play is not suspected. An officer on the scene says the police will be there for a while.
Suspect wanted in deadly 2022 Florence hit-and-run now in custody
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The man wanted in connection to a deadly 2022 hit-and-run in the Pee Dee is now in custody. On Friday morning, officers with the Florence Police Department, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Law Enforcement Division arrested Devin Rasahrd Burgess for hit-and-run resulting in death, failure to render aid and first-offense driving under suspension for DUI.
Dillon County authorities investigate shootout, crash in Newtown community
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon County authorities are investigating after a shootout and vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in the Newtown community. It all began when someone in a car shot at a home, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. That prompted someone inside the home to return fire. […]
Deputies: Florence County carjacking suspect at large after stealing car with kids inside
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A carjacking suspect in the Pee Dee remains at large after stealing a vehicle with children inside, according to authorities. Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded late Friday to reports of the stolen vehicle at a travel center on Cale Yarborough Highway.
Suspect wanted for beating, robbing store clerk in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are searching for the suspect who beat and robbed a store clerk in Florence County in January. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 18, at approximately 12:20 p.m. the suspect entered the Healthy Food Store located at 2051 Elijah Ludd Road, held the store clerk at gunpoint and struck the clerk before leaving on foot.
Horry County police warns to not interact with Chinese balloon debris
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Grand Strand are asking residents to steer clear of any debris after a Chinese balloon was shot down over the Carolina coast. The Horry County Police Department said members of the military are coordinating to collect debris, but it is possible that fragments may end up on the coastline.
Horry County police searching for person of interest in fireworks store robbery
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for help to locate a person believed to be connected to the robbery of a fireworks store last year. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened on July 11, 2022, at Willard’s Fireworks on Highway 9 in the Longs area.
Machete-wielding, 3rd suspect accused of assaulting, robbing victims in Myrtle Beach area arrested
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The third suspect accused of assaulting and robbing victims in the Myrtle Beach area last month is in custody. Myrtle Beach police arrested Daniel Joseph Dunkle early Thursday morning after recognizing him from previous encounters and a Be On the Look Out (BOLO) alert.
Coroner IDs victims of double shooting in Williamsburg Co.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office released the names of the two victims of a weekend shooting in the Bloomingvale area. John David Leone, 52, of Maplewood, New Jersey, and Kimberly Rowell, 30, of Conway, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori Henryhand.
Man jailed without bond after alleged stabbing in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 26-year-old man is in jail without bond after allegedly stabbing a man in Florence, authorities said. Florence police arrested Ontonie Leron Jarrett and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after the incident, which happened at about 12:40 p.m. on Jan. 25 in […]
Attempted murder suspect arrested after vehicle, foot chase in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man wanted on two charges of attempted murder was arrested Wednesday following a vehicle and foot chase in North Charleston, according to a report obtained by counton2.com. An officer with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said they observed a Volkswagen Passat pull out of a parking lot onto […]
Florence County Sheriff’s Office searching for man after alleged armed robbery
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after his alleged involvement in an armed robbery at a Healthy Food Store off Elijah Ludd Road, according to a news release. The man allegedly held a store clerk at gunpoint and hit the clerk on Jan. 18 before running away […]
Coroner identifies victim of fatal Dorchester Road crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal auto versus pedestrian crash in North Charleston. The victim was identified as Reynaldo Garcia Ramos, 34, of Charleston. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Ramos was the pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Dorchester Road near Lambs Road around 7:30 […]
Florence family believes police charged wrong person in murder investigation
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Va'Deljima Roy Smoot was arrested two weeks ago without incident on outstanding warrants for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to police. Police said Smoot’s charges stem from the shooting that killed Tony Michael Smoot on Jan. 8 on Brunson...
One killed after collision on Clarendon Co. highway
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Troopers are investigating a Clarendon County collision where the driver of a pickup truck died after the crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, a 2010 Ford pickup truck was traveling south on I-95 near the 133-mile marker when one of the pickup truck’s tires blew out said troopers.
Nearly 2 dozen drivers lacked valid driver’s licenses at Horry County traffic checkpoint, authorities say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly two dozen people were caught driving without a valid license in Horry County during a recent three-hour-long traffic-safety checkpoint, according to the 15th Circuit Law Enforcement Network. Authorities conducted the checkpoint between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Jan. 27 on Myrtle Ridge Drive between Highway 501 and Highway 544. […]
Man pleads guilty in 2019 robbery of Andrews mail carrier
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Another man connected to the fatal 2019 robbery of an Andrews postal worker faces time in prison after a guilty plea. Jerome Davis, 30, pleaded guilty to his role in the robbery of a postal worker, Irene Pressley, and his involvement in a trafficking marijuana conspiracy, according to the United […]
HCFR: 1 hurt in Surfside Beach crash
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured and lanes were closed on Glenns Bay Road after a crash Friday afternoon, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of Chandler Drive at around 1:05 p.m. One person is being taken to the hospital.
