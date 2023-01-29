Read full article on original website
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
A Group of Five Guys Employees Refused to Serve Police Officers, Sparking ControversyIngram AtkinsonDaphne, AL
5 Popular Beaches in Alabama and Fun Things to Do ThereJameson StewardAlabama State
Boy, 13, shot dead by homeowner in Washington DC after he was 'seen breaking into a car'
Karon Blake, 13, of Washington DC, was fatally shot by an unidentified homeowner on January 7. The man claimed he heard noises outside his home when he allegedly confronted Blake.
Two men say one of the Memphis police officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two residents of this still-stunned city told NBC News that one of the police officers charged with murdering 29-year-old Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them three years ago and threatened to shoot them both in the face. Glenn Harris, 24, and Demarius Hervey, 27, described...
Ohio Mother and Her Boyfriend Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Her Infant Son: ‘Many Broken Bones’
An Ohio woman and her boyfriend have been arrested for allegedly murdering her 8-month-old son. Records show that Savanna Dawson, 23, and Kyrios L. March Jr., 24, were booked Friday for murder into the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. As previously reported, cops in Columbus, Ohio, had been seeking them for...
Man charged in shooting death of pregnant woman day before baby shower
A Texas man has been charged with murder for the deaths of a 20-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn baby last fall. Keylin Hollins, 20, was arrested Tuesday and charged with counts of capital murder and aggravated assault stemming from a shooting in September that left Jennifer Hernandez dead and her 17-year-old boyfriend wounded. Hernandez was eight months pregnant with her first child, a boy, when she was riddled with bullets in Houston on Sept. 16, just one day before her baby shower. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said at the time that Hernandez and her boyfriend had just left a Shell gas...
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Fourth suspect arrested in subway attack on Fox News weatherman
A fourth suspect had been arrested in the alleged subway beating of a Fox News meteorologist over the weekend, police said Thursday. Dante Hampton, 18, was arrested and charged with third degree assault, a misdemeanor, for his role in the attack on weatherman Adam Klotz, 37, on a southbound 1 train early Saturday, cops said. Hampton, who allegedly hit Klotz with a closed fist, was given a desk appearance ticket to show up to Manhattan Criminal Court at a later date, according to cops and police sources. Three other suspects — two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old — were arrested soon after the attack...
Woman killed because she refused to flirt with University of Alabama basketball star, victim’s mother claims
A woman was allegedly killed because she refused to flirt with a University of Alabama basketball star, the victim’s mother has claimed. Darius Miles, 21, has been removed from the team and charged with murder following the death of Jamea Jonae Harris, a 23-year-old mother. Michael Lynn Davis, 20, has also been charged with murder after the shooting that took place close to the university campus early on Sunday, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. Mr Miles was the only individual involved in the shooting with connections to the University of Alabama, the authorities noted. The athletics department...
Michigan mother and two young sons freeze to death in park
A Michigan mother and two children were found frozen to death over the weekend, according to police.A third child survived by seeking help from a stranger.Monica Cannady, 35, and her sons Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, were found on Sunday afternoon in a park near in Pontiac, Michigan, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.An autopsy revealed that all three died due to hypothermia, according to Fox 2 Detroit.Ms Cannady’s 10-year-old daughter, who survived, sought help from a stranger living near the park and told them her family had died. They alerted the police, and the girl was...
Police Re-Arrest Woman Who Allegedly Shot and Killed Professional Bull Rider
Utah police say they reviewed the case with prosecutors and accordingly, re-arrested a murder suspect who left the state after allegedly shooting and killing her bull-riding boyfriend. Lashawn Denise Bagley, 22, is in the Fort Bend County Jail, online records show. Cops in Salt Lake City, Utah, say they obtained...
Father, Stepmother Arrested 11 Years After Child's Bones Found In Alabama Trailer Park
The remains of a young girl known as "Opelika Jane Doe" were found scattered behind an Alabama residence in 2012. Police now say the once-unidentified child was Amore Joveah Wiggins. The remains of a young child have been identified thanks to advanced DNA testing that also helped authorities identify a...
Girl, 14, dead in apparent murder-suicide involving father, police say
A 14-year-old girl and her father were found shot dead at a home in upstate New York after an apparent murder-suicide, according to authorities.Baldwinsville Police discovered the bodies of Ava Wood and her father, 51-year-old Christopher Wood, when the teenager’s mother called them to do a Friday morning wellness check.Investigators say that both appeared to have died from gunshot wounds, with Christopher Wood’s appearing to be self-inflicted.The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says that they were both found in separate bedrooms, with Ava discovered on her bed, according to Syracuse.com,“The gunshot to Mr Wood does appear to be self-inflicted, so, while...
Two Arizona teen runaways found dead in a water basin
Two teenage girls who are reported to have run away from a group home in Arizona have been found dead in a water basin in the state, local officials have said. The remains of Kamryn Meyers, 15, and Sitlalli Avelar, 17, were found over the weekend when a man walking his dog called the authorities after seeing what he believed to be a mannequin in a water retention basin in Mesa, east of Phoenix, the local police department said in a statement. The bodies were recovered by police at around 6pm on 21 January. The teens had been reported...
‘He’s biting her!’ Bodycam video shows attack involving a Florida police officer
The man was suspected of assaulting a pregnant woman.
Worried woman checking on grandson finds him among 3 bodies in Florida home, cops say
The “grandmother is very upset and distraught,” the sheriff said.
Texas 'Teacher of the Year' Is Found Slain in Backyard, Police Suspect Domestic Violence
Wendy Duan was a third grade reading and language arts teacher at Boone Elementary School in Houston A suspect has been arrested in the alleged slaying of a 28-year-old Texas woman who was named 2021's "Teacher of the Year" at the elementary school where she taught. On Jan. 12, Sugar Land, Texas police said Charvas Thompson, 26, of Houston, had been arrested and charged in the murder of Wendy Duan. Duan had been dating Thompson for only a week before she was shot and killed, the police...
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.
In Milwaukee, a 10-year-old kid has been charged as an adult in relation to his mother's murder. Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) The child, whose identity is being withheld owing to his juvenile age, is accused of shooting and killing his mother, Quiana Mann, because she refused to order him a virtual reality headgear from Amazon.
Florida Mom Killed, 7-Year-Old in Hospital After Family Feud Shootout
The shooting happened as a result of an argument between her boyfriend and ex-partner, according to police.
7-year-old Louisiana girl mauled to death in yard by neighbor’s pitbull
A 7-year-old Louisiana girl was mauled to death by a neighbor’s pitbull that ran into her family’s yard, authorities said. Sadie Davila was playing outside the East Baton Rouge Parish home at 6:30 p.m. Friday when the dog barreled onto the property and “viciously attacked her,” according to arrest documents obtained by the Advocate. A family member tried to ward off the dog by hitting it with a walking cane, but the animal couldn’t be deterred. The first-grader was taken to the hospital with multiple dog bites to her face and severe skull damage. She later succumbed to her injuries, police said. “My baby....
Boys found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body is found in Alabama home, cops say
“My heart is absolutely shattered.”
Body found in NH woods in 1971 ID’d as woman never heard from after missing a flight
The woman’s killer remains unknown, New Hampshire police said.
