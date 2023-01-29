Read full article on original website
alaskasportsreport.com
Prep Hoops: Closer than history shows, ACS runs Alaska winning streak to 107 games with 62-49 win over Wasilla
By this time next year, Sayvia Sellers should be roaming the University of Washington campus in Seattle as a college freshman. It’s likely the Anchorage Christian School girls basketball program also looks quite different, recently announced new name and all. Regardless of future anticipated changes, the Lions’ current dominance...
goseawolves.com
Women host Saturday showdown with Nanooks
THIS WEEK IN ALASKA ANCHORAGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL... Sat., Feb. 4 – 5:15 pm AST – Alaska Airlines Center – Anchorage, Alaska. Alaska Fairbanks (4-14, 1-10 GNAC) at Alaska Anchorage (13-7, 5-6 GNAC) LIVE VIDEO: Free at youtube.com/@UAASeawolves. LIVE STATS: goseawolves.com/sidearmstats/wbball/summary. SOCIAL MEDIA: Check the @UAAWBB Twitter feed...
goseawolves.com
Seawolves meet Tribe for home finales Friday, Sunday
THIS WEEK IN ALASKA ANCHORAGE GYMNASTICS ... Fri., Feb. 3 – 7 pm AST – Alaska Airlines Center – Anchorage, Alaska. Sun., Feb. 5 – 2 pm AST – Alaska Airlines Center – Anchorage, Alaska. William & Mary at Alaska Anchorage. LIVE VIDEO: Both...
alaskasnewssource.com
907 Sports: Anchorage vs. Fairbanks rivalries, game-winning buckets, mid-distance mushing and cross-country Gatorade Players of the Year
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage versus Fairbanks rivalries are alive and well and that was proven this weekend on the ice and on the hardwood. Additionally, a couple of local basketball players show off their clutch genes, the Willow 300 and Kuskokwim 300 see familiar champions, and the Gatorade Players of the Year for cross-country running were announced.
akbizmag.com
Native Youth Olympics Carry on Traditions of Strength, Endurance, and Good Sportsmanship
Each year, approximately 2,000 students statewide take part in Native Youth Olympics junior and senior games, athletic contests based on skills crucial to Alaska Natives people’s traditional way of life. More than just a display of athletic prowess, the events focus on promoting healthy lifestyles, positive self-esteem, leadership skills, and good sportsmanship through friendly athletic competition.
Races shape up as some filers drop out of Anchorage races
The final candidates for Assembly races narrowed on Monday with a few dropping out. In the Chugiak-Eagle River District 2 race, candidates Roger Branson and Cody Anderson have withdrawn, leaving Democrat Jim Arlington running against Republican Scott Myers in that race. In the West Anchorage District 3 race, David Eibeck...
alaskamagazine.com
Keeping an Alaskan Tradition
Half a century after Helen Nienhueser published the popular guidebook 55 Ways to the Wilderness in Southcentral Alaska, her son and granddaughter have released a revamped and expanded trail guide to hiking, biking, paddling, skiing, and skating in the mountains and rivers around Anchorage, from the Kenai Peninsula to Mat-Su valley to the Copper River basin. In their new book, Alaska Adventure 55 Ways, authors John Wolfe Jr. and Rebecca Wolfe celebrate Alaska’s wilderness and their family tradition of being out in it.
alaskasnewssource.com
4 Alaskans nominated for prestigious James Beard Awards
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskans are once again making their presence known on the national culinary scene, with three chefs and one restaurateur receiving James Beard Foundation Award nominations last week. “Alaska in general is a lot more cosmopolitan from the aspect of we like quality,” said Laile Fairbairn, Managing...
ktoo.org
Three Alaska chefs, restaurateur nominated for James Beard awards
Three Alaska chefs and one restaurant owner have been nominated for James Beard Awards, considered a top honor in the food world. Laile Fairbairn of Locally Grown Restaurants was named as a semifinalist for restaurateur of the year for the outstanding restaurateur award in a field that includes other nominees from across the United States.
School program for ‘Ocean Guardians’ seeks to expand in Alaska
Alaska’s coastlines are home to iconic Alaska wildlife, but they’re also besieged by litter and pollution. There’s an effort underway to combat this by teaching students about marine conservation. Scientists and teachers say it’s having success and would like to see it expand. In the Ocean Guardian School Program, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration partners […] The post School program for ‘Ocean Guardians’ seeks to expand in Alaska appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
thealaska100.com
The 907: What’s for lunch, Anchorage?
When it comes to lunch spots in Anchorage, there are a few local restaurants we find ourselves ordering from again and again. 1. Sweet Caribou: When it comes to salad delivery, you really can’t go wrong here. 2. Urban Greens: Want to sink your teeth into a delicious sandwich?...
lazytrips.com
Is the Drive from Anchorage to Seward Dangerous?
Positioned on an inlet on the Kenai Peninsula, by the glistening waters of Resurrection Bay, Seward is one of Alaska's most popular tourist destinations and serves as the gateway to Kenai Fjords National Park. It's easy to see why the two and a half hour drive from Anchorage to Seward is a tempting prospect for those visiting Alaska. But is it dangerous?
akbizmag.com
Host with the Most: The Secrets of Airbnb’s Top Alaska Listing for 2022
Touches of blue and gold in the décor evoke Alaska’s flag. Such attention to detail earned Kevin Dickerson recognition from Airbnb as its top first-year host in Alaska for 2022. This Looks Like a Job for Superhost. The listing for “White Spruce House,” a two-story single-family home in...
kinyradio.com
Bus drivers strike in Alaska’s 2nd-largest school district
Anchorage, Alaska (AP) - Bus drivers in Alaska's second-largest school district went on strike after delivering students to classes on Tuesday, citing unfair labor practices. The near-unanimous strike was called against Durham School Services after members received what Teamsters Local 959 described in a statement as the company’s “last, best, final offer.”
tourcounsel.com
Anchorage 5th Avenue Mall | Shopping mall in Alaska
Anchorage 5th Avenue Mall is a 447,000 square feet (41,500 m2) regional shopping mall located in Downtown Anchorage, Alaska, United States. It has five levels with the only JCPenney store in Alaska as its sole anchor. It also boasts Alaska's only Victoria's Secret, Apple Store, Coach, and Michael Kors locations, The website describes it as a “distinctive, five level shopping center surrounded by the buzz of Anchorage’s downtown core.” There was also a Nordstrom as a second anchor store until it closed in September 2019.
Combined threats keep Cook Inlet beluga numbers perilously low, scientists say
The dire state of the endangered Cook Inlet beluga population, which is now below 300 animals and has continued to decline, is blamed on a variety of factors. They include industrial noise, urban pollution, vessel traffic, oil and gas activities, food stress and climate change. What about all of the above? And for scientists working […] The post Combined threats keep Cook Inlet beluga numbers perilously low, scientists say appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
marinelink.com
Anchorage Launch Gets New Metal Shark-built Crew Boat
Metal Shark delivered a welded-aluminum 45 Defiant crew boat to Anchorage Launch Services Company, an Oregon-based operator providing launch, line, pilotage, and cargo services to vessels on the Columbia and Willamette Rivers. Designed in-house by the Metal Shark engineering team and built at the company’s Jeanerette, La., production facility, the...
Anchorage schools add 30 minutes to school days starting Monday through March 9 to make up for snow days
Anchorage students will be in school for an additional 30 minutes starting on Jan. 30 through March 9. The Anchorage School Board voted to extend the days to make up for several snow-day closures during December’s epic snowfalls. Students in the public schools have lost seven days of classroom...
alaskasnewssource.com
Low pressure kicks up wind and brings in snow
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new month begins tomorrow. A shroud of fog covered Anchorage through the day Tuesday and will continue into the overnight hours. A Dense Fog Advisory expires at 3 a.m. Wednesday. Higher elevations were above the layer of fog, so there was sunshine. Storms moving closer...
