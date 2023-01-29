ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

goairforcefalcons.com

Women’s Basketball Travels to Fresno State in Search of Third MW Sweep

Air Force (11-11, 6-4 MW) at Fresno State (8-15, 1-9 MW) Save Mart Center | Fresno, Calif. Watch – Mountain West Network | Listen – XtraSports AM 1300. The Air Force women's basketball team, in search of its fifth win in six games, heads back west to complete its season series with Fresno State on Thursday evening.
FRESNO, CA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Oldest City in South Carolina

South Carolina has a rich history that’s steeped in both local and imported cultural inheritances which creates its unique identity. As one of the oldest colonized regions in the United States, it also hosted some of the first recorded settlements. Let’s discover the oldest city in South Carolina now.
CHARLESTON, SC
goairforcefalcons.com

Maiszon Balboa named AHA Goalie of the Week

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force junior Maiszon Balboa was named the Atlantic Hockey Goalie of the Week in helping lead Air Force to a split at Army, Jan. 27-28. In the two games at Army, Balboa posted a 3.04 GAA and a .897 saves percentage. In game one, he stopped 19 of 21 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Black Knights. In game two, Balboa earned his first career win by making a career high 33 saves to help lead the Falcons to a road split. He allowed just two even-strength goals in the series. In conference games this season, Balboa has played in four games with two starts and has a 2.27 GAA and a .911 saves percentage.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
abcnews4.com

Principal: Steve LaPrad to return as FDHS head football coach

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Less than two weeks after his retirement was announced, Steve LaPrad will remain as the head football coach at Fort Dorchester High School (FDHS). LaPrad's return was announced in an email from FDHS Principal Raymond J. "Tripp" Aldredge III on Jan. 31. The return...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Three Lowcountry coaching legends honored

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Three Lowcountry coaching legends on the pitch, need no introduction as their voices, leadership, and success speaks for themselves. One of the fathers of football, Ed Khouri won over 500 games in a 30 year career leading the Battling Bishops of BE Bishop England won 14 state titles under Khouri. […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Design unveiled for new $50M MUSC building in downtown Charleston

The next College of Health Professions building at the Medical University of South Carolina will be a new, modern medical education facility in the heart of downtown Charleston. Providing classrooms, laboratories, common spaces and support spaces for faculty, staff and students, the building will accommodate the university’s substantial growth in...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

HOT PROPERTIES: New tenants move into West Edge in Charleston

Lee & Associates Charleston has signed three new office leases at 22 WestEdge on the Charleston peninsula. Novotech Clinical Research USA LLC will take 4,206 square feet, Punchlist USA Inc. is moving into 4,494 square feet within the building and Patten Seed has leased 6,899 square feet on the fifth floor, according to a news release.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Summey delivers North Charleston State of the City address

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Mayor Keith Summey shared the City of North Charleston’s accomplishments from 2022, and detailed his plans for 2023, during his State of the City address. Mayor Summey addressed North Charleston citizens as he nears his 29th year as the city’s leader. “I...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Summerville legend passes away, but legacy still present in the town

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Football, family and haircuts are the three things that defined Jerome Simmons well. "I think the great thing about it is, if he wasn't physically the one cutting your hair, there was a relationship there," said Burt Connelly, whose son gets his hair cut at Simmons Barber Shop. "He made sure to make everybody feel like they were a part of the Simmons Barber Shop family."
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Large law enforcement presence reported on Rivers Ave.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston responded to an incident on Rivers Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a crash on Rivers Avenue near Cosgrove Avenue around 3:30 p.m.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WJCL

Guilty: South Carolina man convicted of shooting up home, killing man inside

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) — A jury in South Carolina has convicted a man for riddling a home with bullets in 2017, killing one person inside. The Post & Courier reports that Maurice Durell Wigfall of Hanahan was sentenced Friday to 45 years for the death of Steven Hutchins, and another five years on a weapons offense.
HANAHAN, SC
live5news.com

Summerville police looking for missing girl

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in Summerville are asking for the public’s help in finding a girl reported missing since Friday. Katie Prince was last seen at her home in Summerville but her mother told police that she did not attend school on Friday, an incident report states. Police...
SUMMERVILLE, SC

