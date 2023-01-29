Read full article on original website
Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign on Feb. 15Matt O'HernCharleston, SC
4 Movies You Didn't Know Were Set in South CarolinaTed RiversCharleston, SC
Unidentified Nameless and Never Forgotten: Who Is The Charleston John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreer, SC
goairforcefalcons.com
Women’s Basketball Travels to Fresno State in Search of Third MW Sweep
Air Force (11-11, 6-4 MW) at Fresno State (8-15, 1-9 MW) Save Mart Center | Fresno, Calif. Watch – Mountain West Network | Listen – XtraSports AM 1300. The Air Force women's basketball team, in search of its fifth win in six games, heads back west to complete its season series with Fresno State on Thursday evening.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest City in South Carolina
South Carolina has a rich history that’s steeped in both local and imported cultural inheritances which creates its unique identity. As one of the oldest colonized regions in the United States, it also hosted some of the first recorded settlements. Let’s discover the oldest city in South Carolina now.
Steve LaPrad returns as Fort Dorchester head football coach
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Steve LaPrad is back as head football coach for Fort Dorchester High School, district officials confirmed Tuesday. “Dear FDHS Families, we can share with you that Coach Steve LaPrad has agreed to remain at FDHS in the role of Head Football Coach,” the district said in a message to parents. “Together […]
goairforcefalcons.com
Maiszon Balboa named AHA Goalie of the Week
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force junior Maiszon Balboa was named the Atlantic Hockey Goalie of the Week in helping lead Air Force to a split at Army, Jan. 27-28. In the two games at Army, Balboa posted a 3.04 GAA and a .897 saves percentage. In game one, he stopped 19 of 21 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Black Knights. In game two, Balboa earned his first career win by making a career high 33 saves to help lead the Falcons to a road split. He allowed just two even-strength goals in the series. In conference games this season, Balboa has played in four games with two starts and has a 2.27 GAA and a .911 saves percentage.
One South Carolina City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
abcnews4.com
Principal: Steve LaPrad to return as FDHS head football coach
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Less than two weeks after his retirement was announced, Steve LaPrad will remain as the head football coach at Fort Dorchester High School (FDHS). LaPrad's return was announced in an email from FDHS Principal Raymond J. "Tripp" Aldredge III on Jan. 31. The return...
Three Lowcountry coaching legends honored
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Three Lowcountry coaching legends on the pitch, need no introduction as their voices, leadership, and success speaks for themselves. One of the fathers of football, Ed Khouri won over 500 games in a 30 year career leading the Battling Bishops of BE Bishop England won 14 state titles under Khouri. […]
live5news.com
Group holds vigil for Tyre Nichols in Charleston: ‘they made my skin crawl’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Community members gathered in Marion Square Sunday evening to hold a vigil for the lives of two people who died after fatal encounters with law enforcement. A group of around 20 people attended despite the rain to remember the lives of Tyre Nichols and Tortuguita in...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man used spy camera to secretly record pre-teen, teen girls for 6 days, AG says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina manis headed to prison for a number of child sex charges and secretly recording four pre-teen and teen girls for a 6-day period, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Seth Bruce, of Greenville County, has been sentenced to 10 years...
Part of former navy base to be redeveloped into downtown-like area
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A portion of the former Charleston Naval Base could be the future site of a downtown area in North Charleston. “We want to develop into what would be the closest thing we would ever have to a major downtown high-rise, a lot of people located within the area, waterfront. And […]
LaPrad may return to the sideline soon
Former Fort Dorchester head football coach Steve LaPrad tells News 2 Sports Director Mark Morgan that he’s mulling several offers, and may be back on the sideline soon.
4 Movies You Didn't Know Were Set in South Carolina
South Carolina has a long, proud history of being featured in the movies. From The Notebook to Full Metal Jacket, there are plenty of films that were set in – or at least partially filmed in – the Palmetto State.
Fleet of armored vehicles leaves North Charleston en route to Ukraine
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A fleet of armored fighting vehicles left the shores of North Charleston last week en route to Ukraine as part of the United States’ latest military aid agreement. The U.S. Transportation Command delivered the first shipment of more than 60 Bradley Fighting Vehicles which will help provide Ukrainian forces with additional […]
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Design unveiled for new $50M MUSC building in downtown Charleston
The next College of Health Professions building at the Medical University of South Carolina will be a new, modern medical education facility in the heart of downtown Charleston. Providing classrooms, laboratories, common spaces and support spaces for faculty, staff and students, the building will accommodate the university’s substantial growth in...
Charleston Regional Business Journal
HOT PROPERTIES: New tenants move into West Edge in Charleston
Lee & Associates Charleston has signed three new office leases at 22 WestEdge on the Charleston peninsula. Novotech Clinical Research USA LLC will take 4,206 square feet, Punchlist USA Inc. is moving into 4,494 square feet within the building and Patten Seed has leased 6,899 square feet on the fifth floor, according to a news release.
counton2.com
Summey delivers North Charleston State of the City address
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Mayor Keith Summey shared the City of North Charleston’s accomplishments from 2022, and detailed his plans for 2023, during his State of the City address. Mayor Summey addressed North Charleston citizens as he nears his 29th year as the city’s leader. “I...
abcnews4.com
Summerville legend passes away, but legacy still present in the town
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Football, family and haircuts are the three things that defined Jerome Simmons well. "I think the great thing about it is, if he wasn't physically the one cutting your hair, there was a relationship there," said Burt Connelly, whose son gets his hair cut at Simmons Barber Shop. "He made sure to make everybody feel like they were a part of the Simmons Barber Shop family."
live5news.com
Large law enforcement presence reported on Rivers Ave.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston responded to an incident on Rivers Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a crash on Rivers Avenue near Cosgrove Avenue around 3:30 p.m.
WJCL
Guilty: South Carolina man convicted of shooting up home, killing man inside
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) — A jury in South Carolina has convicted a man for riddling a home with bullets in 2017, killing one person inside. The Post & Courier reports that Maurice Durell Wigfall of Hanahan was sentenced Friday to 45 years for the death of Steven Hutchins, and another five years on a weapons offense.
live5news.com
Summerville police looking for missing girl
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in Summerville are asking for the public’s help in finding a girl reported missing since Friday. Katie Prince was last seen at her home in Summerville but her mother told police that she did not attend school on Friday, an incident report states. Police...
