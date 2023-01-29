Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Sporting News
Patrick Mahomes jabs Joe Burrow after AFC championship game win over Bengals: 'Don't think we have any cigars'
The Chiefs-Bengals rivalry had already reached a boiling point, but the AFC championship game this year might have blown the lid off. After spending a week fielding questions about the health of his ankle and the background noise centered around "Burrowhead Stadium" in reference to the Bengals' Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes let his play on the field do the talking. For those looking to find motivation, it seemed as if anointment of the Bengals as the AFC's next big thing led Mahomes to take aim at Cincinnati during his postgame interview with Tracy Wolfson after the game.
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be Traded
The Green Bay Packers are coming off the worst season of head coach Matt LaFleur's coaching career with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs. The previous three seasons in a row, the Green Bay Packers won 13 games with Aaron Rodgers winning the Most Valuable Player award back-to-back.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
Former Super Bowl champion to Lamar Jackson: ‘The Ravens played you’
While the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson continue their game of “who will blink first,” Jackson won’t be getting any sympathy from one of his former teammates. Ex-Ravens defensive back Bernard Pollard, who won a Super Bowl with the team in 2012, recently told NFL writer...
chatsports.com
Dallas Cowboys Rumors: Trevon Diggs Holdout? Coaching Changes? Dak Trade? Sign Tremaine Edmunds?
The latest Dallas Cowboys news is centered around Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and the fact that he will be calling plays for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense this offseason. We also discuss the looming Trevon Diggs contract situation and if that could affect how the Cowboys approach NFL free agency. Could the Cowboys sign Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds in free agency? Cowboys Report host Tom Downey breaks down all the latest Cowboys rumors and news on today’s show. Athletic Greens is giving you a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free travel packs with your first purchase.
Yardbarker
Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey has message for Bengals after AFC Championship loss
It was lighthearted but it felt like there was some intent for a dig at the team that ended his season. Baltimore was 1-2 vs. Cincinnati this year, losing to them in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. But Humphrey attempted to even the score as both teams are now out of the running for the Super Bowl.
Yardbarker
New Texans HC DeMeco Ryans already has OC, DC candidates in mind
DeMeco Ryans has been hired as the new head coach of the Houston Texans, and now his next task will be building out his coaching staff. It sounds like he has an offensive coordinator in mind, and it’s not surprising that he may be raiding the 49ers’ coaching staff.
Giants Rookie Class Rewind: A Lot of Potential
Let’s take a look at how each rookie from the Giants 2022 draft class fared in their first seasons.
1 Detroit Lions player included on Top 50 NFL free agent list for 2023
Following a disastrous 2021 season, the Detroit Lions had plenty of holes on their roster that they needed to address. One of those most glaring needs came at the wide receiver position and general manager Brad Holmes addressed it by signing DJ Chark, who previously played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, to a 1-year, $10 million deal. Now, Chark is set to become an unrestricted free agent, and according to ESPN, he is one of the Top 50 free agents in the class of 2023.
Patriots sign former All-SEC receiver to reserve/future deal for 2023
The New England Patriots have signed former First-Team All-SEC wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. to a reserve/future contract. It was a move confirmed by the team on Monday. Bowden spent most of the 2022 season on the Patriots’ practice squad, but he was elevated to the active roster for their Week 9 meeting with the Indianapolis Colts.
Yardbarker
The Steelers Answer At ILB Is Already In Black And Gold And Pittsburgh Absolutely Needs To Keep Him There
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a history of fielding great linebackers. It has been the calling card of the defense and the Super Bowl era is littered with Steelers Pro Bowl linebackers. The best of the Steelers linebackers during this period might have been the featured pair of Jack's in the 1970's. Jack Lambert, Jack Ham, and the criminally underrated Andy Russell might have been the best linebacker group in NFL history.
Miami Dolphins Make Major Signing
The Miami Dolphins are coming off a season where the team finished 9-8 and suffered a first-round playoff loss in the wild-card round against the Buffalo Bills, which was a successful first season for first-year head coach and offensive mastermind, Mike McDaniel.
Yardbarker
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Contract Extension Speculated To Possibly Happen In The Near Future
Despite the overwhelming amount of success in his 17-year coaching career, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin still has his usual critics. Every season, like clockwork, there is always a small group of fans calling for Tomlin's job. Now this isn't to say he is perfect. His coordinator hires over the years have left a lot to be desired.
Yardbarker
2023 New York Jets Mock Draft
It’s that time again. Senior Bowl Week in Mobile has gotten underway, which means the NFL Draft will be here before we know it. In roughly three months, the New York Jets will have an opportunity to continue adding young talent and build on a big-time haul put together by Joe Douglas in 2022.
Yardbarker
NFL GM says Packers could send Aaron Rodgers to AFC West
All signs point to the Green Bay Packers parting ways with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but where the four-time NFL MVP ends up in 2023 is anyone’s guess. However, an anonymous NFL general manager told league insider Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post that he believes Rodgers could be reunited with former top receiver Davante Adams in Las Vegas.
Yardbarker
Former Packer Jamaal Williams adds more fuel to the 'Aaron Rodgers to the Jets' fire
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to be the talk of this offseason. Will he retire? Will he decide he wants to come back and play for his 19th NFL season? Even if he wants to come back, will the Packers decide to trade him in an effort to finally give Jordan Love a shot?
Yardbarker
This proposed Packers-Bills trade sends Aaron Jones to Buffalo
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones had arguably the best season of his career in 2022. He rushed for a career-high 1,121 yards with two rushing touchdowns, adding 59 receptions for 395 yards and five more scores. Aaron Jones was the only consistent producer on what was an inconsistent...
Yardbarker
DeMeco Ryans agrees to six-year deal to become Texans HC
Ryans’ deal with the Texans comes fewer than 48 hours after his San Francisco 49ers lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Ryans was the Niners’ defensive coordinator and could not become Houston’s new head coach until after San Francisco’s season ended.
