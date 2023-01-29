Big Second Halves From Ahmir Langlais and Mysta Goodloe Fuel Men's Basketball's Second-Half Comeback Attempt Against Radford

USC Upstate (9-12; 4-6 Big South) at Campbell (9-13; 4-6 Big South) Gore Arena | Buies Creek, N.C. Continuing a series of former ASUN foes competing in the Big South Conference and wrapping the season series, USC Upstate and Campbell are meeting for the 18th time in the Spartans' Division I era (2007-pres.) Wednesday. The Camels took the previous meeting between the two teams 78-63 on Jan. 11 and hold a 12-5 advantage in the series, winning four straight. Upstate's last win in the series came on Feb. 1, 2020, a 91-74 victory.

