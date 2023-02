TULSA, Okla. –– Due to inclement weather conditions, the Tulsa Basketball Radio Show with Golden Hurricane head coaches Angie Nelp and Eric Konkol will not take place at the RibCrib (16th & Harvard Ave.) tonight. Instead the show will be moved in-studio and can be heard as usual from 6-7 p.m. on 1170 AM The Blitz Radio. The RibCrib will be closing at 6 p.m. tonight.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO