I'm an American who visited Scotland for the first time. Here are 10 things that surprised me.
On her first-ever visit to Scotland, an Insider reporter was surprised by how cheap groceries were and how quickly the weather could change.
werenotinkansasanymore.com
Ultimate 2 week trip to Ireland and Scotland itinerary! (photos!)
Planning a vacation to England Ireland Scotland? you can’t go wrong with this epic itinerary that includes some of the most popular sites in each of these these three fabulous European countries!. The original plan: visit the Republic of Ireland. As I puzzled over maps I noted that at...
Time Out Global
What’s it like to take the real-life Hogwarts Express to Scotland?
Forget King’s Cross and Platform 9¾ – sorry, nerds – because the real-life Hogwarts Express leaves from next door at the otherwise unlovely Euston. Twice a night, six days a week. No running through pillars required. There’s cognitive dissonance in that statement, I know. As any...
Schoolboy, 15, is charged after a baby was struck by a brick hurled through a bus window in Glasgow
A 15-year-old boy has been charged following an incident which saw a brick hurled through the window of a bus, striking a baby.
Stagecoach founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Dame Ann Gloag, the transport tycoon co-founder of Stagecoach, has been charged with human trafficking offences.Police Scotland has charged four people this week in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.The four individuals – understood to include Dame Ann’s husband David McCleary and two other family members – were charged on Thursday, police said.Dame Ann, 80, “strongly disputes the malicious allegations” against her, her Perth-based Gloag Foundation, and members of her family, a spokesperson said.The charges were made after Dame Ann and her husband attended a voluntary interview at Falkirk police station and no arrests were...
Trans rapist Isla Bryson will not be imprisoned at all-female jail – Sturgeon
A transgender woman convicted of raping two women will not be imprisoned in Scotland’s only all-female jail, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The Scottish First Minister addressed the issue as the row continued over where Isla Bryson, 31, from Clydebank, should be imprisoned after being found guilty of two rapes carried out when she was a man.Speaking during First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon confirmed a risk assessment is being carried out by the Scottish Prison Service, but she stressed Bryson will not be housed at Cornton Vale women’s prison near Stirling.She said: “It would not be appropriate for...
BBC
Evidence of early Civil War fight found by HS2 dig
Evidence of what could be one of the first skirmishes of the English Civil War has been found by archaeologists along the planned HS2 route. Pistol and musket ball marks were discovered on a site in Warwickshire. Around 200 impact marks were found on a heavily fortified medieval gatehouse of...
BBC
Union wants better records of violence in Scottish schools
Scotland's biggest teaching union is demanding better recording of violence in schools after it emerged councils could not provide conclusive data to show the extent of the incidents. The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) said it has received reports of rising numbers of violent incidents. However, the union claims teachers...
Sturgeon blasted for ‘refusal’ to come to Holyrood over trans prisoners row
Nicola Sturgeon has come under fire over her “refusal” to come to Holyrood and answer questions over the management of transgender offenders in Scotland’s jails.Scottish Conservatives had been demanding that the First Minister make a statement to clarify government policy on transgender prisoners.Instead, her Justice Secretary Keith Brown was in the Scottish Parliament to update MSPs on the issue.Conservative community safety spokesman, Russell Findlay, made clear his “disappointment at Nicola Sturgeon’s refusal to be here today”.I have requested a statement from @NicolaSturgeon in the Scottish Parliament tomorrow.The First Minister must answer questions about her chaotic u-turn on dangerous criminals...
BBC
Searches continue for Ben Nevis walker Harvey Christian
Searches have continued for a walker who went missing after setting out to walk up Ben Nevis. Harvey Christian, 42, from Cambridgeshire, was thought to have been on Britain's highest mountain on Friday. Mountain rescue teams, search dogs and a coastguard helicopter have been involved in the effort to find...
Time Out Global
These are officially the friendliest places to visit in the UK
We all know that some parts of the country have a friendlier rep than others. The North-West of England: more likely to have strangers smile at you and say ‘hello’ on the street. London: evil stares and people barging past like the world is about to end to get a space on the Tube.
lonelyplanet.com
Postcard from Durham: My cozy trip to northern England in pics
Amy Lynch, a commissioning editor at Lonely Planet, shares a snapshot of a recent cozy getaway to Durham in northern England. I just returned from three days in County Durham in northern England. Having never ventured further north than London, I was eager to see more of the country that...
Shetland set for Up Helly Aa festival with women in squads for first time
Thousands of people are gathering for the main Up Helly Aa fire festival in Shetland, with women set to take part in the squads for the first time.The Lerwick Up Helly Aa Committee last year decided to relax the long-standing custom of only allowing males to take part in the procession after members discussed how to take the event forward following a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.The event, which attracts visitors from around the globe, sees people dressed as Vikings march through the streets of Lerwick to recreate its ancient Viking past, in a tradition dating back to...
Edinburgh Zoo to offer visitors the chance to feed giant pandas
Animal lovers are to be given the chance to feed Edinburgh Zoo’s giant pandas before they return to China this year.Yang Guang and Tian Tian have been a big draw at the zoo since they arrived in December 2011 as part of a 10-year deal with Chinese wildlife authorities.The return of the pair, whose names mean Sunshine and Sweetie, was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.Now, to celebrate their time at the zoo, the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) is launching a series of prize draws to win the chance to feed the pandas.Every month from February until June,...
Union demands action from Holyrood ministers as Scots join ‘walkout Wednesday’
Trade union bosses have demanded “less talk and more action” from the Scottish Government on workers’ pay, as some 50,000 employees north of the border joined a co-ordinated day of strike action.Civil servants, higher education staff and teachers are among those to have walked out in Scotland on Wednesday, as an estimated 500,000 workers across the UK went on strike.The day has been branded “walkout Wednesday” over the scale of the action – the largest such protest in the UK for decades.With the PCS union, which represents civil servants, taking part, some Scottish Government and Scottish Parliament staff are involved.This...
Schools and nurseries shut after unexploded bomb found by metal detectorist
An unexploded bomb found by a metal detectorist has closed schools and a nurseries in a Highland town.Bomb disposal teams have been called to the scene in Invergordon, Ross and Cromarty, and police are urging people to stay away from the area.Invergordon Academy, Park Primary School and nursery, and South Lodge Primary and nursery are closed while emergency services deal with the incident.Roads around the area in the Highlands town have been cordoned off following the discovery on Tuesday night.Invergordon Academy Closed – 01.02.23 https://t.co/9vv8twhTpO— Invergordon Academy (@InvergordonA) February 1, 2023A Royal Navy spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that Charlie Squadron...
BBC
Train services across northern England to stop during two strike days
Trains will not be running across the north of England during two days of strikes by rail workers this week. The Aslef and RMT unions are taking industrial action on Wednesday and Friday in a dispute about pay, job cuts and changes to terms and conditions. No TransPennine Express or...
BBC
Winson Green: City Hospital site could be converted into 750 homes
Plans for a hospital site to be converted into 750 new homes have been revealed. The City Hospital west site in Winson Green, Birmingham, was first earmarked for demolition in 2017 as a new "super hospital" in Sandwell is due to open in 2024. The plans also include community spaces,...
SNP MP hits out at Brexit during rally marking three years since UK left EU
An SNP MP has said there is “no way to polish that jobbie” at a rally in Edinburgh marking three years since the UK left the EU.Alyn Smith, MP for Stirling, spoke to hundreds of pro-independence supporters who had braved the rain to gather outside the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday for a “Lights On” event marking three years since the UK’s exit from the EU.The event was organised by Time For Scotland, which also held rallies when the Supreme Court passed down its decision on whether or not the Scottish Parliament had the legal competence to legislate for a second...
BBC
Nicola Sturgeon: No apology over transgender prisoner row
Nicola Sturgeon has said her government has nothing to apologise for in its handling of the recent transgender prisoner controversy. On Sunday, a "pause" was placed on the transfer to women's jails of trans inmates with a history of violence. Asked if she would apologise, the first minister said: "I...
