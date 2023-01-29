Read full article on original website
Bridges scores 29, Suns pull away late, beat Raptors 114-106
PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton had to do a double-take in the final minutes as his Phoenix Suns pulled away for another win. His eyes weren't playing tricks. That was Mikal Bridges getting big mid-range buckets during crucial possessions in the fourth quarter, not injured All-Star guard Devin Booker.
Doncic scores 53 in return, Mavericks beat Pistons 111-105
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 53 points in his return to the lineup and Spencer Dinwiddie scored 10 of his 12 in the fourth quarter as the Dallas Mavericks rallied to beat the Detroit Pistons 111-105 on Monday night. Four of Doncic’s five career 50-point games have come...
LeBron returns from 1-game absence to face Knicks
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James suited up Tuesday against the New York Knicks after missing one game with an ankle injury. James, who was initially listed as questionable, started the matchup alongside fellow star Anthony Davis, who had also missed the Lakers' Monday loss to the Brooklyn Nets. James...
Pacers' Haliburton expected back vs. Lakers after 10-game absence
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is expected to return to the lineup Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers after missing 10 games with elbow and knee injuries, according to head coach Rick Carlisle. The point guard suffered the injuries after sustaining a fall in a Jan. 11 loss to the...
Bucks beat Hornets 124-115 for 5th consecutive victory
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton is making the most of his limited minutes as he works his way back from injuries that kept him from playing for much of the season. Middleton scored 18 points and sparked a third-quarter run that put the Milwaukee Bucks ahead for good as they beat the Charlotte Hornets 124-115 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight victry.
Report: Warriors, Kings interested in 76ers' Thybulle
The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are interested in trading for Philadelphia 76ers wing Matisse Thybulle, sources told The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey. Golden State likes Thybulle as a defensive stopper, while Sacramento head coach Mike Brown is a fan of the 25-year-old forward, Pompey reports. The 76ers want...
Report: Raptors taking calls on Anunoby; Knicks, Suns interested
The Toronto Raptors are taking calls on forward O.G. Anunoby, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports. The Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks are among the teams interested in the Raptors wing, according to Charania. The Knicks are reportedly willing to offer multiple first-round picks, while Phoenix has control of its...
Pistons vs. Wizards postponed due to travel issues in Dallas
The Detroit Pistons' game scheduled Wednesday against the Washington Wizards is postponed due to travel issues, the NBA announced. Detroit played in Dallas on Monday and the team has still not made a return flight home due to poor weather conditions. The Dallas area is currently under an ice storm...
Report: Nuggets gauging market for Bones Hyland
The Denver Nuggets are evaluating the trade market for second-year guard Bones Hyland, sources told The Denver Post's Mike Singer. The Nuggets are looking for players with two-way abilities on a similar contract as the 22-year-old, as well as draft compensation. Denver believes it can potentially acquire a first-round pick, Singer reports.
Banchero, Barnes lead field for Rising Stars event at All-Star Game
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero and last year's Rookie of the Year, Toronto Raptors wing Scottie Barnes, highlight the field for the 2023 Rising Stars game at All-Star Weekend on Feb. 17 in Salt Lake City. The 28-player pool features 11 NBA rookies, 10 sophomores, and seven G League players.
Tatum: Jordan 'didn't text me' after dropping 51 points on Hornets
Jayson Tatum says he was met with silence from Michael Jordan following his 51-point performance against the Charlotte Hornets last month. "He'll text me every once in a while when I have a big game, but he didn't text me after that one," the Boston Celtics star and Jordan Brand athlete told Pierce Simpson of Complex Sports.
Breanna Stewart joins New York Liberty
Superstar forward Breanna Stewart announced Wednesday that she's joining the New York Liberty. Stewart had spent seven seasons with the Seattle Storm. A native of Syracuse, New York, Stewart won two championships in 2018 and 2020, as well as the 2018 WNBA MVP, with the Storm. Stewart led the league...
