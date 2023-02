MELBOURNE, Fla. – For the third time this season, Jalen Cooper has earned an SSC weekly award. The sophomore earned Sunshine State Conference Player of the Week honors on Monday for his efforts in PBA men's basketball's wins over Florida Tech and Saint Leo. This is the third time Cooper has earned an SSC weekly award this season, the most in a single season in PBA men's basketball history.

