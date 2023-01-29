Wheeling, W. Va. - As they head into the final month of regular season play, the Wheeling University Women's Basketball team (12-8, 10-4) is looking to get momentum on their side for the Mountain East Conference (MEC) tournament stretch run. They start the month with a tough road trip as they head down to Charleston on Wednesday night with tip-off at 5:30 PM. Each of their next two games come against teams currently ahead of them in the standings as they look to make their case for the top spot in the conference.

WHEELING, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO