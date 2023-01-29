Read full article on original website
wucardinals.com
Strong Performances Earn Pair of Freshman Cardinals High Flyer of the Week Awards
Wheeling, W. Va. – It is nearly crossover season as winter sports start to mix with spring as we close out the month of January. With the month ending, the Wheeling University Athletics Department released their final Cardinal High Flyers of the Week Awards for the month as a pair of strong performances from two freshmen earned them the title. Wheeling Women's Swimmer Gabby Baiano takes home the Female High Flyer of the Week award while Men's Basketball's Caleb Murray brings home the Men's High Flyer of the Week Award.
Women’s Basketball Opens February with Trip to Charleston
Wheeling, W. Va. - As they head into the final month of regular season play, the Wheeling University Women's Basketball team (12-8, 10-4) is looking to get momentum on their side for the Mountain East Conference (MEC) tournament stretch run. They start the month with a tough road trip as they head down to Charleston on Wednesday night with tip-off at 5:30 PM. Each of their next two games come against teams currently ahead of them in the standings as they look to make their case for the top spot in the conference.
Men’s Lacrosse Picked #5 in GMAC Preseason Poll
Wheeling, W. Va. - As winter gets ready to give way to spring, the Wheeling University spring sports schedule will be kicking off here in February. With spring season on the horizon, the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (GMAC) released their annual Men's Lacrosse Preseason Poll. After making their first GMAC Playoff Push since the 2018 season last year, the Wheeling University Men's Lacrosse team came in at #5 to start this season, as they look to make another playoff push during the 2023 season.
Women’s Track Strong Showing Holds Them at #8 in USTFCCCA Regional Rankings
Wheeling, W. Va. - As January gives way to February, the stretch run is on as Indoor Track & Field teams across the country prepare for their respective conference championship events. The Wheeling University Women's Indoor Track & Field team had another strong showing at the YSU Mid Major and was able to hold tight as the #8 team in the Atlantic Region. They were one of just two teams in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) ranked in the top 10 and one of just three who cracked the top 15 of the region this week.
