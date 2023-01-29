ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ

HS Track: Hasbrouck Heights Girls Capture NJIC Title, Boys Finish 8th

By Chip Armonaitis
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

NEW YORK, NY – Another meet, another title for the Hasbrouck Heights girls track team, capturing the NJIC Indoor Conference Championship at the Armory in New York City on Thursday evening.   The Lady Aviators captured with title with ease, more than doubling the second place team, Emerson, in points.

Hasbrouck Heights captured the meet with 97.33 points, while Emerson finished second with 44 points.  Lyndhurst was third with 43, while New Milford was fourth with 27 points. The team had 25 individual season bests in the meet. but it was depth of top finishers that led to the championship.

Elliott Eddy picked up the lone first place for Hasbrouck Heights in the shot put, but it was depth throughout the lineup and finishes that allowed Hasbrouck Heights to pick up the championship.

Alexandra Samperi (55 meters), Dea Jera (800 meters), Gaea DePass (high jump and triple jump) and 4x 400 meter relay all took home second place finishes. Meghan Stellhorn (shot put), and Mackenzie Bua (1600 meters) picked up third place finishes.

The boys team finished in eight place, as Aidan Morrow took first in the 3200 meter and second in the 1600-meter races.



Event

Athlete
Result
Finish
Level





55 METER DASH



SB
Alexandra Samperi
7.59
2nd
Girls Championship




Elisha Santos
7.87
7th
Girls Championship










200 METER DASH
SB
Anna Lisse Vasquez
30.78
8th
Girls Novice



SB
Ellie Shkreli
31.22
15th
Girls Novice




Sibylla Diaz
31.33
20th
Girls Novice



SB
Jadelyn Sisco
31.35
21st
Girls Novice




Samantha Robinson
31.81
28th
Girls Novice



SB
Nina Castellano
31.81
28th
Girls Novice



SB
Gianna Valenti
31.86
30th
Girls Novice




Mackenzie Riordon
33.46
56th
Girls Novice




MaryBeth Barrios
33.7
62nd
Girls Novice




Rylee Sheldon
37.6
103rd
Girls Novice



SB
Kelsea Kongoli
40.13
115th
Girls Novice










400 METER DASH
SB
Morgan Gagliano
01:03.1
5th
Girls Championship



SB
Dea Jera
01:03.2
6th
Girls Championship










800 METER RUN
SB
Dea Jera
02:33.7
2nd
Girls Championship



SB
Mia Gagliano
02:35.0
4th
Girls Championship



SB
Maya Bohan
02:38.4
9th
Girls Championship



SB
Silvia Andrade
02:57.9
4th
Girls Novice




Charmy Chauhan
03:06.5
13th
Girls Novice




Aryana Sanchez
03:10.2
20th
Girls Novice










1600 METER RUN

Mackenzie Bua
05:46.1
3rd
Girls Championship



SB
Mae Veliky
05:56.7
5th
Girls Championship



SB
Lexi Powers
05:57.2
6th
Girls Championship










3200 METER RUN
SB
Mackenzie Bua
12:13.7
3rd
Girls Championship



SB
Lexi Powers
12:40.5
4th
Girls Championship



SB
Shantal Urgiles
14:33.0
11th
Girls Championship










55 METER HURDLES

Brooke Freschi
9.2
6th
Girls Championship


9.2

Brooke Freschi
9.27
6th
Girls Championship


9.27
SB
Ellie Shkreli
9.8
10th
Girls Championship


9.8

Natalie Kroncke
10.18
12th
Girls Championship










4X400 METER RELAY

Relay Team
04:26.0
2nd
Girls Championship


04:26.0

Relay Team
04:52.6
1st
Girls Novice










HIGH JUMP

Gaea DePass
5'0
2nd
Girls Championship



SB
Jasmine Williams
4'8
4th
Girls Championship




Brooke Freschi
4'6
9th
Girls Championship










LONG JUMP

Alexandra Samperi
16-5.25
4th
Girls Championship



SB
Elisha Santos
15-10.5
5th
Girls Championship










TRIPLE JUMP

Gaea DePass
34-10.25
2nd
Girls Championship



SB
Elisha Santos
33-2.25
5th
Girls Championship



SB
Mackenzie Riordon
29-8.25
14th
Girls Championship










POLE VAULT

Jennie Olivero
7-6
5th
Girls Championship




Angela Ndocaj
6-0
6th
Girls Championship










SHOT PUT
SB
Elliot Eddy
36-5
1st
Girls Championship




Meghan Stellhorn
34-2.5
3rd
Girls Championship




Angela Ndocaj
27-3
16th
Girls Championship












ATHLETE
BOYS
PLACE
RESULTS


BOYS








SB
Michael Napolitano
7.00
10th
Boys Championship



SB
Eric Newman
7.48
36th
Boys Championship



SB
Dylan Fermin
7.98
56th
Boys Championship










200 METER DASH
SB
Michael Napolitano
25.22
2nd
Boys Novice



SB
Eric Newman
26.4
15th
Boys Novice




Aidan Vidal
29.12
82nd
Boys Novice




Dylan Fermin
29.66
87th
Boys Novice



SB
Jordan Ghongpa
30.49
91st
Boys Novice



SB
Zeus Zara
30.86
94th
Boys Novice










400 METER DASH
SB
Michael Napolitano
58.79
28th
Boys Championship



SB
Eric Newman
01:00.4
32nd
Boys Championship










800 METER RUN
SB
Andriy Mandzy
02:31.3
15th
Boys Novice



SB
Louis Perdomo
02:35.4
25th
Boys Novice



SB
Luka Pozderski
02:38.8
32nd
Boys Novice



SB
Connor Ng
02:42.9
40th
Boys Novice



SB
Romeo Martinez
02:43.5
42nd
Boys Novice




Neil Donnelly
02:48.9
48th
Boys Novice




Joffre Loor
02:49.9
49th
Boys Novice



SB
Tommy Nilaj
02:50.7
51st
Boys Novice




Vincent Zou
02:52.3
53rd
Boys Novice










1600 METER RUN
SB
Aidan Morrow
04:39.9
2nd
Boys Championship


04:39.9







3200 METER RUN
SB
Aidan Morrow
09:50.8
1st
Boys Championship


09:50.8







55 METER HURDLES

Sebastian Broncano
9.39
11th
Boys Championship


9.39
SB
Aidan Vidal
10.22
17th
Boys Championship


10.22







4X400 METER RELAY

Relay Team
04:12.7
3rd
Boys Novice










SHOT PUT

Tyler Cappadona
38-7.5
6th
Boys Championship




Roman Eschert
35-6
10th
Boys Championship










Women - Varsity - Team Rankings - 12 Events Scored




1) Hasbrouck Heights HS 97.33 2) Emerson HS 44




3) Lyndhurst HS 43 4) New Milford HS 27





5) Ridgefield Memorial HS 20 5) Cresskill HS 20





7) Pompton Lakes HS 18 7) Elmwood Park HS 18




9) Hawthorne HS 17 10) Bogota HS 14





11) Glen Rock HS 13 12) Eastern Christian HS 8.33




13) Waldwick HS 8 14) Immaculate Conception HS 6




14) Dwight - Englewood School 6 16) Midland Park HS 5




17) Park Ridge HS 4 18) Becton Reg. HS 2





19) Lodi HS 1 20) Rutherford HS 0.33













Men - Varsity - Team Rankings - 12 Events Scored




1) Rutherford HS 79 2) Glen Rock HS 55





3) Saddle Brook HS 34 4) Cresskill HS 30





5) Manchester Reg. HS 23 6) Secaucus HS 22





7) Lyndhurst HS 20 8) Lodi HS 19





8) Hasbrouck Heights HS 19 10) Emerson HS 16





11) Dwight - Englewood School 14 12) Pompton Lakes HS 8




13) Becton Reg. HS 7 14) Eastern Christian HS 6




14) Midland Park HS 6 16) New Milford HS 5





17) Hawthorne HS 4 17) Garfield HS 4





19) Waldwick HS 1






