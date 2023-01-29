HS Track: Hasbrouck Heights Girls Capture NJIC Title, Boys Finish 8th

NEW YORK, NY – Another meet, another title for the Hasbrouck Heights girls track team, capturing the NJIC Indoor Conference Championship at the Armory in New York City on Thursday evening. The Lady Aviators captured with title with ease, more than doubling the second place team, Emerson, in points.

Hasbrouck Heights captured the meet with 97.33 points, while Emerson finished second with 44 points. Lyndhurst was third with 43, while New Milford was fourth with 27 points. The team had 25 individual season bests in the meet. but it was depth of top finishers that led to the championship.

Elliott Eddy picked up the lone first place for Hasbrouck Heights in the shot put, but it was depth throughout the lineup and finishes that allowed Hasbrouck Heights to pick up the championship.

Alexandra Samperi (55 meters), Dea Jera (800 meters), Gaea DePass (high jump and triple jump) and 4x 400 meter relay all took home second place finishes. Meghan Stellhorn (shot put), and Mackenzie Bua (1600 meters) picked up third place finishes.

The boys team finished in eight place, as Aidan Morrow took first in the 3200 meter and second in the 1600-meter races.





Event



Athlete

Result

Finish

Level











55 METER DASH







SB

Alexandra Samperi

7.59

2nd

Girls Championship









Elisha Santos

7.87

7th

Girls Championship





















200 METER DASH

SB

Anna Lisse Vasquez

30.78

8th

Girls Novice







SB

Ellie Shkreli

31.22

15th

Girls Novice









Sibylla Diaz

31.33

20th

Girls Novice







SB

Jadelyn Sisco

31.35

21st

Girls Novice









Samantha Robinson

31.81

28th

Girls Novice







SB

Nina Castellano

31.81

28th

Girls Novice







SB

Gianna Valenti

31.86

30th

Girls Novice









Mackenzie Riordon

33.46

56th

Girls Novice









MaryBeth Barrios

33.7

62nd

Girls Novice









Rylee Sheldon

37.6

103rd

Girls Novice







SB

Kelsea Kongoli

40.13

115th

Girls Novice





















400 METER DASH

SB

Morgan Gagliano

01:03.1

5th

Girls Championship







SB

Dea Jera

01:03.2

6th

Girls Championship





















800 METER RUN

SB

Dea Jera

02:33.7

2nd

Girls Championship







SB

Mia Gagliano

02:35.0

4th

Girls Championship







SB

Maya Bohan

02:38.4

9th

Girls Championship







SB

Silvia Andrade

02:57.9

4th

Girls Novice









Charmy Chauhan

03:06.5

13th

Girls Novice









Aryana Sanchez

03:10.2

20th

Girls Novice





















1600 METER RUN



Mackenzie Bua

05:46.1

3rd

Girls Championship







SB

Mae Veliky

05:56.7

5th

Girls Championship







SB

Lexi Powers

05:57.2

6th

Girls Championship





















3200 METER RUN

SB

Mackenzie Bua

12:13.7

3rd

Girls Championship







SB

Lexi Powers

12:40.5

4th

Girls Championship







SB

Shantal Urgiles

14:33.0

11th

Girls Championship





















55 METER HURDLES



Brooke Freschi

9.2

6th

Girls Championship





SB

Ellie Shkreli

9.8

10th

Girls Championship





9.8



Natalie Kroncke

10.18

12th

Girls Championship





















4X400 METER RELAY



Relay Team

04:26.0

2nd

Girls Championship





Relay Team

04:52.6

1st

Girls Novice





















HIGH JUMP



Gaea DePass

5'0

2nd

Girls Championship







SB

Jasmine Williams

4'8

4th

Girls Championship









Brooke Freschi

4'6

9th

Girls Championship





















LONG JUMP



Alexandra Samperi

16-5.25

4th

Girls Championship







SB

Elisha Santos

15-10.5

5th

Girls Championship





















TRIPLE JUMP



Gaea DePass

34-10.25

2nd

Girls Championship







SB

Elisha Santos

33-2.25

5th

Girls Championship







SB

Mackenzie Riordon

29-8.25

14th

Girls Championship





















POLE VAULT



Jennie Olivero

7-6

5th

Girls Championship









Angela Ndocaj

6-0

6th

Girls Championship





















SHOT PUT

SB

Elliot Eddy

36-5

1st

Girls Championship









Meghan Stellhorn

34-2.5

3rd

Girls Championship









Angela Ndocaj

27-3

16th

Girls Championship

























ATHLETE

BOYS

PLACE

RESULTS





BOYS

















SB

Michael Napolitano

7.00

10th

Boys Championship







SB

Eric Newman

7.48

36th

Boys Championship







SB

Dylan Fermin

7.98

56th

Boys Championship





















200 METER DASH

SB

Michael Napolitano

25.22

2nd

Boys Novice







SB

Eric Newman

26.4

15th

Boys Novice









Aidan Vidal

29.12

82nd

Boys Novice









Dylan Fermin

29.66

87th

Boys Novice







SB

Jordan Ghongpa

30.49

91st

Boys Novice







SB

Zeus Zara

30.86

94th

Boys Novice





















400 METER DASH

SB

Michael Napolitano

58.79

28th

Boys Championship







SB

Eric Newman

01:00.4

32nd

Boys Championship





















800 METER RUN

SB

Andriy Mandzy

02:31.3

15th

Boys Novice







SB

Louis Perdomo

02:35.4

25th

Boys Novice







SB

Luka Pozderski

02:38.8

32nd

Boys Novice







SB

Connor Ng

02:42.9

40th

Boys Novice







SB

Romeo Martinez

02:43.5

42nd

Boys Novice









Neil Donnelly

02:48.9

48th

Boys Novice









Joffre Loor

02:49.9

49th

Boys Novice







SB

Tommy Nilaj

02:50.7

51st

Boys Novice









Vincent Zou

02:52.3

53rd

Boys Novice





















1600 METER RUN

SB

Aidan Morrow

04:39.9

2nd

Boys Championship





3200 METER RUN

SB

Aidan Morrow

09:50.8

1st

Boys Championship





55 METER HURDLES



Sebastian Broncano

9.39

11th

Boys Championship





SB

Aidan Vidal

10.22

17th

Boys Championship





4X400 METER RELAY



Relay Team

04:12.7

3rd

Boys Novice





















SHOT PUT



Tyler Cappadona

38-7.5

6th

Boys Championship









Roman Eschert

35-6

10th

Boys Championship





















Women - Varsity - Team Rankings - 12 Events Scored









1) Hasbrouck Heights HS 97.33 2) Emerson HS 44









3) Lyndhurst HS 43 4) New Milford HS 27











5) Ridgefield Memorial HS 20 5) Cresskill HS 20











7) Pompton Lakes HS 18 7) Elmwood Park HS 18









9) Hawthorne HS 17 10) Bogota HS 14











11) Glen Rock HS 13 12) Eastern Christian HS 8.33









13) Waldwick HS 8 14) Immaculate Conception HS 6









14) Dwight - Englewood School 6 16) Midland Park HS 5









17) Park Ridge HS 4 18) Becton Reg. HS 2











19) Lodi HS 1 20) Rutherford HS 0.33



























Men - Varsity - Team Rankings - 12 Events Scored









1) Rutherford HS 79 2) Glen Rock HS 55











3) Saddle Brook HS 34 4) Cresskill HS 30











5) Manchester Reg. HS 23 6) Secaucus HS 22











7) Lyndhurst HS 20 8) Lodi HS 19











8) Hasbrouck Heights HS 19 10) Emerson HS 16











11) Dwight - Englewood School 14 12) Pompton Lakes HS 8









13) Becton Reg. HS 7 14) Eastern Christian HS 6









14) Midland Park HS 6 16) New Milford HS 5











17) Hawthorne HS 4 17) Garfield HS 4











19) Waldwick HS 1

















