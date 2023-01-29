TROY, Ala. – Troy softball head coach Eric Newell announced Wednesday the addition of Taylor Danford from Enterprise to the Trojan roster beginning with the 2024 season. "We are looking forward to adding Taylor to our already strong 2023 recruiting class," Newell said. "A left-handed bat and a versatile defender, Taylor is a high school shortstop but has shown in camp settings that she can play nearly anywhere on the field. She is a great fit for our program, and we are excited to see how much she grows in her four years at Troy."

TROY, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO