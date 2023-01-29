Read full article on original website
Troy Men's Basketball Returns to Trojan Arena for Rematch with Southern Miss; Whiteout Theme & Baseball / Softball Fan Day on Tap
TROY, Ala. – Troy returns to the friendly confines of Trojan Arena on Thursday at 6 p.m. for its rematch of the Sun Belt Conference opener against Southern Miss. After two tough losses at the hands of Louisiana and South Alabama this past week, the Trojans (13-10, 5-5 SBC) sit at .500 in a three-way tie for seventh. The Golden Eagles (19-4, 8-2 SBC) sit atop the conference, one win from their first 20-win season since 2018-19 – haven't won double-digit games since then.
Ja’Mia Hollings Named Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Player of the Week
TROY, Ala. – Troy junior Ja'Mia Hollings has been named the Sun Belt Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week after posting a pair of double-doubles last week in guiding the Trojans back to the top of the league standings. Hollings, a native of West Point, Miss., also made...
Sofftball Adds Wiregrass Star Taylor Danford
TROY, Ala. – Troy softball head coach Eric Newell announced Wednesday the addition of Taylor Danford from Enterprise to the Trojan roster beginning with the 2024 season. "We are looking forward to adding Taylor to our already strong 2023 recruiting class," Newell said. "A left-handed bat and a versatile defender, Taylor is a high school shortstop but has shown in camp settings that she can play nearly anywhere on the field. She is a great fit for our program, and we are excited to see how much she grows in her four years at Troy."
Sun Belt Basketball Tournament Tickets Now On Sale
TROY, Ala. – Tickets to the Sun Belt Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments in Pensacola, Florida, are now on sale through the Troy Ticket Office for just $75 for the entire 14-session tournament, an almost $100 discount from purchasing directly through the Sun Belt. Fans can visit TroyTrojans.com/tickets or...
