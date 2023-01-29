GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State meets Kansas on Tuesday night in the second game of the season between the two in-state rivals, with this game at KU's Allen Fieldhouse coming exactly two weeks after the Wildcats won the first game of the season, 84-83, in overtime. Of course, winning in Lawrence is a huge challenge but if K-State can do so under Jerome Tang it will be a huge boost to his program but it would also mean the Wildcats will have accomplished something notable for the first time in a very long time.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO