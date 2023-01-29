Read full article on original website
Coaches Make it Unanimous: Oklahoma No. 1
Softball coaches from around the country say the two-time defending national champion Sooners are unanimously the favorite to three-peat.
Daily Delivery: Here is why Tuesday's Kansas State vs. Kansas game represents a huge opportunity
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State meets Kansas on Tuesday night in the second game of the season between the two in-state rivals, with this game at KU's Allen Fieldhouse coming exactly two weeks after the Wildcats won the first game of the season, 84-83, in overtime. Of course, winning in Lawrence is a huge challenge but if K-State can do so under Jerome Tang it will be a huge boost to his program but it would also mean the Wildcats will have accomplished something notable for the first time in a very long time.
Travis Kelce fires up crowd at Kansas-Kansas St. battle ahead of Super Bowl
Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce was part of the crowd at Allen Fieldhouse down in Lawrence Tuesday night to watch a Big 12 rivalry game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks. During one moment in the game, Kelce’s presence was recognized and he acknowledged it by standing up and firing up the Kansas basketball fans.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
CBS Sports
Nick Saban kicks tires on Jeremy Pruitt as Alabama continues search for next defensive coordinator
Alabama coach Nick Saban has reached out to former Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt regarding the Crimson Tide's vacant defensive coordinator position, sources tell CBS Sports. It is believed no offer has been made at this time, and Alabama would not speak on Pruitt's candidacy when contacted for comment. Sources indicate...
NCAA Star Dies at 23
Sad and shocking news has been released with word that University of Arizona swimmer Ty Wells has passed away at the age of 23, according to the University. Wells passed away on Friday.
Manhattan High’s Dre Delort commits to K-State
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – Manhattan High School’s Dre Delort is staying home. The 5-foot-10 defensive back announced on Tuesday he has committed to play football at Kansas State. Delort was a crucial part of Manhattan’s undefeated season, which concluded with a 6A state title. The soon to be MHS grad is in the Class of […]
McPherson’s Taylor Robertson breaks NCAA women’s basketball career 3-point record at OU
The McPherson native has made more 3-pointers in a career than any other player in NCAA Div. I women’s basketball history.
One of Kansas State’s assistant football coaches is leaving for a job in the Big Ten
Chris Klieman is suddenly on the hunt for a new assistant coach on offense
The Most Important Portal Addition for Each Big 12 Team
Logan Jones gives his opinion on the most important transfers for each team in the Big 12.
Recruits react to weekend spent in Norman with the Oklahoma Sooners
A rough first season on the gridiron for Brent Venables, and his staff didn’t slow them down one bit on the recruiting trail for 2023. And it’s unlikely to hinder anything they do in the 2024 cycle as well. A month removed from a strong performance in the...
College basketball bracketology: Kentucky, Oklahoma headline Last 4 In, First 4 out in CBS Sports' projection
With January winding down, Selection Sunday is just more than a month away. The 2023 NCAA Tournament approaches, and college basketball teams have done a good amount of work in filling out their resumes with roughly two-thirds of the regular season complete. But plenty of time for movement remains before March Madness tips off, and a number of high-profile teams — such as Kentucky and Oklahoma — have a lot of work to do according to CBS Sports' latest bracketology.
Yardbarker
2023 New York Jets Mock Draft
It’s that time again. Senior Bowl Week in Mobile has gotten underway, which means the NFL Draft will be here before we know it. In roughly three months, the New York Jets will have an opportunity to continue adding young talent and build on a big-time haul put together by Joe Douglas in 2022.
Yardbarker
Huskies Get 4-Star WR Taeshaun Lyons Signed; Await QB Decision
Taeshaun Lyons ran a little longer route to get to the University of Washington football program, waiting for the second signing period on Wednesday to make it official, but the Huskies had no problem with that. This pass-catcher from Tennyson High School in Hayward, California, adds a fifth 4-star player...
KBCA girl's basketball rankings: Week seven
On Tuesday, the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association released their week seven rankings for all seven classes of girls' basketball across the state of Kansas.
