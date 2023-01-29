ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Daily Delivery: Here is why Tuesday's Kansas State vs. Kansas game represents a huge opportunity

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State meets Kansas on Tuesday night in the second game of the season between the two in-state rivals, with this game at KU's Allen Fieldhouse coming exactly two weeks after the Wildcats won the first game of the season, 84-83, in overtime. Of course, winning in Lawrence is a huge challenge but if K-State can do so under Jerome Tang it will be a huge boost to his program but it would also mean the Wildcats will have accomplished something notable for the first time in a very long time.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
NCAA Star Dies at 23

Sad and shocking news has been released with word that University of Arizona swimmer Ty Wells has passed away at the age of 23, according to the University. Wells passed away on Friday.
Manhattan High’s Dre Delort commits to K-State

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – Manhattan High School’s Dre Delort is staying home. The 5-foot-10 defensive back announced on Tuesday he has committed to play football at Kansas State. Delort was a crucial part of Manhattan’s undefeated season, which concluded with a 6A state title. The soon to be MHS grad is in the Class of […]
College basketball bracketology: Kentucky, Oklahoma headline Last 4 In, First 4 out in CBS Sports' projection

With January winding down, Selection Sunday is just more than a month away. The 2023 NCAA Tournament approaches, and college basketball teams have done a good amount of work in filling out their resumes with roughly two-thirds of the regular season complete. But plenty of time for movement remains before March Madness tips off, and a number of high-profile teams — such as Kentucky and Oklahoma — have a lot of work to do according to CBS Sports' latest bracketology.
2023 New York Jets Mock Draft

It’s that time again. Senior Bowl Week in Mobile has gotten underway, which means the NFL Draft will be here before we know it. In roughly three months, the New York Jets will have an opportunity to continue adding young talent and build on a big-time haul put together by Joe Douglas in 2022.
Huskies Get 4-Star WR Taeshaun Lyons Signed; Await QB Decision

Taeshaun Lyons ran a little longer route to get to the University of Washington football program, waiting for the second signing period on Wednesday to make it official, but the Huskies had no problem with that. This pass-catcher from Tennyson High School in Hayward, California, adds a fifth 4-star player...
