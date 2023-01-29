The life and lifting methods of Brown’s Trainer of Champions. “We lift things up and put them down!” is not a motto you will hear in the Zucconi Strength and Conditioning Center at Brown University. The mission of preparing college athletes for high-level competition requires knowledgeable strength coaches who can teach and motivate. Such a challenge also requires a charismatic leader, and Brown University has one of the best in Brandon O’Neall.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 9 HOURS AGO