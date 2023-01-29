ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brownbears.com

Women's Lacrosse Picked Sixth in Ivy Preseason Poll

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown women's lacrosse team has been selected sixth in the Ivy League preseason poll, as announced by the league office Monday. The Bears kick off their season on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. on the road against Hofstra. The full results from the preseason...
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Beyond the Numbers: Strength Coach Brandon O’Neall

The life and lifting methods of Brown’s Trainer of Champions. “We lift things up and put them down!” is not a motto you will hear in the Zucconi Strength and Conditioning Center at Brown University. The mission of preparing college athletes for high-level competition requires knowledgeable strength coaches who can teach and motivate. Such a challenge also requires a charismatic leader, and Brown University has one of the best in Brandon O’Neall.
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Cross Country Programs Named All-Academic Teams by USTFCCCA

NEW ORLEANS – Both the Brown men's and women's cross country programs have been recognized as All-Academic teams by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association for their performances in the classroom during the Fall 2022 semester. The men's team posted the highest cumulative team GPA...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy