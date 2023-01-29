Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
denverpioneers.com
DU Men’s Tennis Hosts Air Force, Montana State on February 3-5
DENVER – The University of Denver men's tennis team (2-2) returns to Denver Tennis Park to host Air Force (4-0) on Friday, February 3, at 5 p.m. MT and Montana State (0-2) on Sunday, February 5, at 10:30 a.m. Last Time Out:. DU captured its first road win of...
denverpioneers.com
Denver Divers Return to Air Force Thursday
DENVER – The University of Denver men's and women's divers will return down I-25 to take part in the 2023 Air Force Diving Invite. The three-day event will begin on Thursday. FULL SCHEDULE:. Thursday, February 2:. 10 a.m. MT – Women's 3-Meter Prelims (top-12 advance) 12:45 p.m. MT...
denverpioneers.com
[18/17] Denver Hosts Utah in Season Opener Saturday
DENVER – The [18/17] University of Denver men's lacrosse program, presented by Your Hometown Toyota Stores, will open head coach Bill Tierney's final season with Utah on Saturday afternoon at Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium. Faceoff is set for 12 p.m. MT, and will be broadcast on Pioneer Vision and 104.3 The Fan HD3.
denverpioneers.com
Denver Returns to the Road to Take on Western Illinois
DENVER – The University of Denver women's basketball program will return to the road for the first time since January 14 at North Dakota, when the Pioneers travel to head coach Doshia Woods' alma mater to take on Western Illinois on Thursday at 6 p.m. CT/5 p.m. MT. The...
denverpioneers.com
DU Gymnastics’ Rorich Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
DENVER – University of Denver gymnast Kiley Rorich was named the Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday. The freshman made her collegiate debut on January 29 against Oklahoma, entering the bars lineup and scoring a 9.900, which matched the highest bars score by a DU freshman in her collegiate debut. She joins Nina McGee (2013) as the only DU gymnasts to hit the 9.900 mark on bars in their first meet for Denver.
denverpioneers.com
DU Gymnastics Moves Back Up to No. 8
DENVER – The University of Denver gymnastics team is ranked No. 8 in the Week 4 Road to Nationals rankings, which were released on Monday. Overall: No. 8 (197.069 average) Denver improved its ranking by a spot following its 197.425 against Oklahoma on January 29, which tied the 10th-highest score in program history. The team also boosted its floor ranking by three spots after hitting a season-best 49.400 on the event in the OU meet.
Comments / 0