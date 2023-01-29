DENVER – The University of Denver gymnastics team is ranked No. 8 in the Week 4 Road to Nationals rankings, which were released on Monday. Overall: No. 8 (197.069 average) Denver improved its ranking by a spot following its 197.425 against Oklahoma on January 29, which tied the 10th-highest score in program history. The team also boosted its floor ranking by three spots after hitting a season-best 49.400 on the event in the OU meet.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO