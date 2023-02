LOWELL, Mass. – Junior Paul Neilan of the men's track & field team has been named River Hawk of the Week. This weekend, the squad hosted the River Hawk Invitational at the TRACK at new balance, where Neilan competed in the mile run. Four total River Hawks finished within the top 10 runners in the race, with Neilan leading the pack and finishing in first place with a personal-best time of 4:10.58. The second-place finisher crossed the line more than a full second after Neilan.

LOWELL, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO