ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Lakers’ major Russell Westbrook ‘concern’ reignites fire of potential trade away from LA

You have to give Russell Westbrook a lot of credit for making a complete turnaround with the Los Angeles Lakers. From being a seemingly perpetual trade candidate, Russ established himself as one of the most important players on the team’s second unit. However, with the NBA trade deadline fast approaching, it seems that the Lakers are now going to revisit their plan for the former league MVP.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team?

The Boston Celtics have been all biscuits and gravy over the last year or so, but one player on their roster may soon be looking to dip. Celtics guard Payton Pritchard appeared this week on Andre Iguodala’s “Point Forward” podcast and made some comments hinting at a possible departure from the team. “Obviously after I’m... The post Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Knicks reportedly willing to pay big price for Raptors' Anunoby

The Knicks (27-24) expect to make a few moves ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline to prepare for a potential postseason run. The Athletic's Shams Charania reports they may be willing to give up a haul in exchange for a premier defender. According to Charania, the Knicks have "shown...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.

