Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Californian
‘Shotgun Wedding’ captivates, disappoints with comedic high-stakes wedding
The immense pressure of weddings tends to expose the worst in people, from the bridezilla to cold feet to tension with the in-laws. Amazon’s “Shotgun Wedding,” released on Jan. 27, does not shy away from the good, the bad and the ugly as Darcy Rivera (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom Fowler’s (Josh Duhamel) dreamy destination wedding goes awry in more ways than one, crafting an entertaining if unexceptional “romantic action-comedy.”
Daily Californian
Loose lips sink ships — learning when not to talk
I am a woman of many, many words. I am one of those extroverts who will talk on and on, infinitely and endlessly, until the cows come home and I exhaust my fellow man. Talking is my preferred pastime, one of my foremost skills and one of my favorite bonding activities. Some people talk to communicate; I communicate to talk.
Comments / 0