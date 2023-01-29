Read full article on original website
'A matter of grave concern' — UC student worker pay raise to result in Ph.D cuts
University of California student workers organized the largest academic strike in U.S. history two months ago and secured pay raises of up to 80%. But now the world-renowned, 10-campus system is indicating it will scale back on graduate enrollment and hiring teacher assistants to pay for it. According to the unions on the other side of the bargaining table, UC gave the student workers no inclination this would happen. Research...
KTVU FOX 2
Freezing nights present great danger to farmworkers
OAKLAND, Calif. - As much as bitter cold weather is bad for plants, it's far worse for people with unsafe housing or those who are homeless. One percent of California's population are farmworkers. Many of them work far more than 40 hours a week and have little or nothing to show for it.
Washington Examiner
$5 million reparations for black residents not enough, San Francisco official says
A city official from San Francisco , California, said the draft plan for black residents to receive $5 million in reparations is not enough for proper compensation. Supervisor Shamann Walton told National Review Tuesday the 5 million number, which the San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee said would remedy previous discrimination against black city residents, is "much less than a lot of the projections that people say black people should receive for reparations here in the United States.”
sfstandard.com
What’s Driving San Francisco’s Rise in Family Homelessness?
Since arriving in San Francisco from Nicaragua in September, 11-year-old Enyel Cruz has learned the value of a good night’s rest. At a unique shelter for public school children and their families at Buena Vista Horace Mann K-8 Community School, the soccer-loving sixth-grader sleeps on a mat laid out in the gym alongside his parents and his 15-year-old sister. During the day, the mats are piled up to make room for regular student activities at the bilingual Mission District school.
Pleasanton-based Workday announces it's laying off 3% of global workforce
PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — Workday, a cloud-based business management platform with its headquarters in Pleasanton, is laying off three percent of its workforce, according to an SEC filing. The majority of the layoffs will impact workers in the company’s product & technology division, according to post co-written by Workday’s co-CEOs, Aneel Bhusri and Carl Eschenbach. […]
beyondchron.org
Middle school teacher staffing is testing the SFUSD
The recent Williams complaint about teacher staffing at Marina middle school reveals a number of concerns, some seen in other schools in the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) in prior years. The allegations may not be the full story, but teacher vacancies and gaps in student discipline definitely do not make a stable environment for student learning. District and school administrators have responded with words that tried to reassure the public, but direct answers were lacking.
governing.com
Can a City Thrive When Its Downtown Is Empty?
Sales were slow during the holidays but Alphonse Verkler stayed optimistic. He manages a cheese and sandwich shop in downtown San Francisco and says that foot traffic had improved from a low point last summer. “Obviously, as you can imagine, it’s not as busy as it once was, but things have picked up,” he says.
Thanh Long uses secret San Francisco kitchen for its famous garlic noodles
"My mom has been credited with bringing garlic noodle culture to the Bay Area."
48hills.org
How the state of California is screwing San Francisco on housing
I have been talking to folks at the City Planning Department to follow up on my analysis of the numbers in the Housing Element, and after a good amount of research, I think can fairly conclude the following:. The state, thanks to the likes of Sen. Scott Wiener, has totally...
davisvanguard.org
What Does the Future of Prosecution Look Like – These Five Prosecutors Offer Different Viewpoints
San Francisco, CA – It was a diverse panel at USF Law School on Friday—five days ranging from the veteran Steve Wagstaffe who started in the 70s to Pamela Price who started this month. The law school held a symposium, “The Future of Prosecution” and the opening panel was worth the price of admission—we saw a new floor for reform, but also the clash of ideas between LA DA George Gascón and San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins.
beyondchron.org
Why is San Francisco Media Downplaying Drug Cartels?
The San Francisco Chronicle reported last week that a “crowd” stabbed a man at Seventh and Market Streets (“Man has life-threatening wounds after attack by crowd in downtown S.F.,” January 21, 2023). The brief four- paragraph story was one of the paper’s most popular stories for days.
indybay.org
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms. The mass murder shootings in Half Moon Bay recently, allegedly by Chunli Zhao age 66, killing 7, and leaving another critically wounded, took place around 8 days ago at the California Terra Garden mushroom farms, owned by slumlord Xianmin Guan, of Fremont.
matadornetwork.com
Try Soup Dumplings and Steamed Buns at These Beloved San Francisco Dim Sum Restaurants
San Francisco is home to the oldest (and first) community of Chinese immigrants in North America. Though Chinese people faced discrimination and exclusion (and still do) in the United States, resilient and hard working communities have taken root all over the country – only adding more richness and complexity to the culture of our country. San Francisco in particular has benefited greatly from the presence of Chinese families, not least of all because Chinese restaurants serve some of the best food in the city.
50-year-old San Francisco German specialty store saved by loyal customer
"The sausages are also incredibly popular. My supplier, he can't keep up with my demand."
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in San Jose
When it comes to cities, it’s quite difficult to determine which lake is the deepest. This is because cities can have both natural and artificial lakes. At the same time, it’s worth considering whether a lake outside the city’s boundaries counts as a lake of that city.
East Bay homeless advocate suddenly faced with eviction, living out of her car
SAN PABLO -- One person who is facing a cold night on the streets Monday evening is a San Pablo woman who has dedicated her life to helping the homeless who recently learned she was being evicted.Sharon Alexander spends most weekends feeding the homeless in West Oakland, helping the nonprofit organization Arthur Jean Safe Place provide food and emergency shelter to community members. But now she is facing a reality she never imagined. She recently learned she would become homeless herself at end of the month after the city of San Pablo deemed her housing substandard and...
NBC Bay Area
Why Are Rent Prices Increasing in the Bay Area?
Housing prices have steadily dropped all over the Bay Area over the last few months, but not enough to bring many buyers back into the market. The latest real estate landscape in the region has led to a jump in local rent prices. With rent prices high, young people are...
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley is cutting down most of the eucalyptus trees in Indian Rock Park
Berkeley is felling four of Indian Rock Park’s blue gum eucalyptuses due to safety concerns. After an unusually high number of limbs fell in the park last fall, city arborists analyzed the park’s seven eucalyptuses, parks director Scott Ferris said. Two were rotting from the inside, they found, and one was infected by a parasitical sulfur fungus. A fourth tree was healthy, but leaned over the road and touched power lines. If it were to fall during an emergency, Ferris said, it could block emergency vehicle access and prevent neighbors from evacuating. All four were over 50 years old.
sfstandard.com
With California’s Animal Shelters in Crisis, This SF Organization Is Stepping Up Its Adoption Drive
The San Francisco SPCA turns 155 this year, and from now until the end of the month, the organization is looking to find good homes for 155 of the dogs and cats in its care. While the numbers may sound celebratory, it’s also a relatively ambitious goal of around 40 cat and dog adoptions per day over four days. Perhaps more importantly, the SF SPCA’s “Be Mine Furever” push is meant to relieve severe overcrowding in the state’s animal welfare system, which currently houses some 350,000 cats and dogs across California. That’s roughly equivalent to the human population of Bakersfield, or the entire nation of Iceland, that’s a lot of animals hoping to find someone to love them back.
Intel more than doubles California layoffs, now up to 544
FOLSOM, Calif. — Intel Corporation has more than doubled the number of employee layoffs across its Northern California campuses. The number of job cuts went from approximately 200 employees to 544. The tech giant plans to remove 343 employees at its Folsom campus and 201 at its Santa Clara...
