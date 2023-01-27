Specializes in Family Nurse Practitioner. Has 20 years experience. The price of higher education leads many new nurse practitioners to look for ways to pay down the debt quickly while gaining experience. Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) are a way of doing both. These health facilities can be in both urban and rural settings, typically in underserved areas. The goal of the FQHC is to provide services to people who may otherwise have difficulty accessing care. As a provider working in a rural site for over eight years, I can tell you it is rewarding to serve these communities. However, working in a rural location is not without some challenges. Here are some things you should know when considering a rural FQHC job site.

