Tuscaloosa, AL

Roll 'Bama Roll

NCAA Final Four Futures: Odds of an Alabama basketball national title

Saturday’s tough loss at Oklahoma notwithstanding, Alabama basketball is in the midst of perhaps the best season in school history as evidenced by the unbeaten record through 11 games in SEC play and Tuesday night’s historic beating of Vanderbilt. The Tide dropped from 2nd to 4th in the AP poll headed into this week, but where does Vegas see the Tide from a national contention standpoint?
Roll 'Bama Roll

Bama Basketball Breakdown: Vanderbilt

Ladies and gentlemen, there is no way to sugar coat the performance from this past Saturday in Norman - it was ugly in just about every facet of the game. The Alabama Crimson Tide (18-3, 8-0 SEC; Kenpom: 5; T-Rank: 6; NET: 4) got its butt kicked by the Oklahoma Sooners in the final edition of the SEC-Big 12 Challenge, and it was as lopsided as the final 93-69 score would suggest. A lot of times, basketball games simply come down to hitting shots, and Alabama was off (37.8% FG% and 6/22 from three) while Oklahoma was red-hot (57.6% FG% and 9/13 from three). The Sooners hit some shots that you just had to tip your cap and get ready for the next possession.
Roll 'Bama Roll

Victory Thread: Alabama 101, Vanderbilt 44

Poor Vandy. It was the wrong night to be playing Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Tide came out roaring, clearly ready to wash the foul taste of Saturday’s game out of their mouths, and the Commodores never stood a chance. The defensive intensity was back where it needed to be, creating plenty of run-outs, and it was raining threes all over the place. Brandon Miller and Nimari Burnett led the way, but pretty much everyone was clicking as the Tide put the game away early, with a 43-15 lead going into the half. It was great to see Nimari assert himself. He appeared to be fully recovered in this one and should be a critical asset down the stretch.
Roll 'Bama Roll

CONTEST: Alabama Gymnastics Power of Pink / Iron Bowl ticket giveaway

Alabama gymnastics is struggling a bit in Year One of Coach Ashley’s tenure, having won just one meet and plummeted all the way down to No. 11 nationally (if the season ended today, this would be the lowest finish for Alabama Gymnastics in the 25-year history of the present ranking system, and the worst in a decade, when Alabama finished 10th).
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts to be first Alabama Super Bowl QB since 1977

Happy Monday, everyone. It was an ugly weekend for the Tide. Gymnastics lost in Lexington, the men’s basketball team played their worst game of the season by far to get blown out in Norman, and the women’s team provided the only relative bright spot by keeping it within 13 against a South Carolina team that generally destroys everyone.
