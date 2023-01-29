Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boys basketball: Lima Senior turns back Whitmer
Lima Senior reversed an 18-point loss earlier this season when it beat Toledo Whitmer 52-46 on Tuesday night at Senior High. The Spartans (12-5, 6-5 TRAC) led or were tied all but around a minute of the game against Whitmer (11-7, 9-2 TRAC). Lima Senior got a huge game from...
WTOL-TV
Athlete of the week: Jerry Easter, Emmanuel Christian
TOLEDO, Ohio — Since returning home from a trip to Los Angeles over MLK Weekend, Emmanuel Christian sophomore Jerry Easter has done pretty much everything to bolster his team. "I've been having a lot of fun. Whatever I can do for my team, that's what I want to do,"...
utoledo.edu
Rockets Announce 2023 Football Opponents
The University of Toledo announced its opponents for the 2023 football schedule today with a slate that includes four non-conference games and eight Mid-American Conference contests on dates that will be announced later next month. The defending MAC champion Rockets open their season on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Illinois before...
Lima News
Lima Senior falls to Fremont Ross
Lima Senior’s Anya James poured in 18 points, made 6 steals and grabbed 2 rebounds and Tillie Nelson had eight points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out two assists. Maisie Stawser chipped in seven points and grabbed three rebounds and Aryianna Engberg scored four points and made five steals.
Ottawa Hills senior Keymarion Gibson signs with Ferris State
Ottawa Hills senior running back Keymarion Gibson committed to and signed with Ferris State for football on Tuesday
Zillow ranks Bowling Green third-most popular college town in US
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Popular real estate site Zillow rated Bowling Green as the third most popular college town in America. Some residents say it personally ranks even higher. "It's definitely number one in my heart for sure," Tim Emmerich, owner of downtown staple Call of the Canyon Cafe...
utrockets.com
Football Signing Day Show to Air on ESPN3 Wednesday at Noon
TOLEDO, Ohio - The University of Toledo football program will air its 2023 National Signing Day Show on ESPN3 on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at noon. Mark Beier will host the show along with Rocket Head Coach Jason Candle and the Toledo coaching staff. Candle and his staff will show highlights and offer analysis of all signees and transfer students from the 2023 recruiting class.
13abc.com
Finds in the 419 - Historic Church of St. Patrick
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks learns the history behind the Historic Church of St. Patrick in Toledo. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
zagsblog.com
Four-star Class of 2025 guard Jerry Easter II planning visits
Jerry Easter II, the 4-star Class of 2025 point guard from Toledo (OH) Emmanuel Christian, has amassed nearly 30 Division 1 scholarship offers and is sorting through his recruitment. UCLA, USC, Michigan State, Ohio State, Louisville and Syracuse are among the schools involved in his recruitment, his father, Jerry Easter...
Lima News
Reminisce: Davenport’s ministry in Lima
When Hollywood came to Lima in 1980 to film the made-for-TV movie “Attica,” Lima State Hospital stood in for the New York State prison, site of a deadly 1971 uprising, while many local people got a taste of moviemaking as extras and some even landed minor speaking parts.
Semi crash closes I-75 northbound in Toledo Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Northbound I-75 between Wales Road and Miami Street closed Wednesday afternoon due to a crash involving a semi-trailer. An ODOT spokesperson said a semi hit the crash attenuator at the Miami exit and spilled diesel fuel for about 300 feet, which required additional cleanup. The attenuator was replaced, the truck was hauled away, and the spokesperson said traffic should be moving again by 4:30 p.m.
What's driving the growing number of car washes in northwest Ohio?
TOLEDO, Ohio — It has been the buzz around town. An adjacent car wash wants to buy Uncle John's Pancake House to level the restaurant and build an area for car vacuums. The potential uprooting of an iconic Toledo restaurant of nearly 60 years has many questioning: Why there are so many new car washes in the area?
thevillagereporter.com
Former Swanton Wrestling Coach Charged For Incident At Tournament
Former Swanton Middle School wrestling coach Aaron Brown has been charged with Assault and Endangering Children. According to a police report provided by the Archbold Police Department, Mr. Brown was presented a summons on Friday, January 27th at 3:00 p.m. Both charges are listed as a Misdemeanor in the First...
Toledo plant prepares for EV future after GM investment
TOLEDO, Ohio — In September, General Motors announced that $760 million dollars will be invested into Toledo Propulsions Systems to make electric drive units. The first step is to prepare employees. "We establish a launch team, that team has expertise in development standardized work and then they go through...
gotodestinations.com
EGGS-CELLENT Breakfast Spots in Toledo, Ohio – 2023
Looking for the best breakfast in Toledo, are you? The Glass City is home to some of the most delicious and diverse breakfast spots around. From classic diners serving up hearty plates of pancakes and bacon, to trendy cafes offering artisanal pastries and pour-over coffee, it’s all here in Toledo.
The Shadow Town of Holloway: Lenawee County, Michigan
The little town of Holloway sits along the road in Lenawee County's Raisin Township. There are no grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, or party stores...but they do have a cool old building that still stands, looking like it may have been a stagecoach stop, saloon, or roadside inn over 100 years ago.....I'm gonna go with 'stagecoach stop'.
bgindependentmedia.org
Update: After delay, BG schools now closed
Bowling Green City Schools are now closed because of icy and snow covered roads in the rural parts of the district. Earlier, this morning, Superintendent Francis Scruci had expressed hope that school would be able to open after a two-hour delay.
13abc.com
Barenaked Ladies coming to Toledo Zoo this summer
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Barenaked Ladies are coming to the Toledo Zoo this summer as part of their Last Summer on Earth 2023 American Tour. The Toronto-based eight-time JUNO winners and tow-time Grammy nominees are hitting the road this summer and playing three dozen shows in major venues all over the United States.
waste360.com
Sunny Farms Landfill in Toledo Permit Denied Despite No Violations
Despite satisfactory inspections, Sunny Farms landfill in Toledo may have to close. WIN Waste, who operates the landfill, is fighting the recent denial of the permit. There are no outstanding violations at the landfill over the last two years. Residents say the landfill is polluting their groundwater, but the Ohio EPA says Sunny Farm is meeting "substantial compliance."
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoos
Lions, tigers, and bears, oh my! Ohio’s zoos feature fascinating animals from around the world. You’ll find species both big and small, and enjoy a day out you won’t soon forget. Here are four zoos in the Buckeye State you’ll want to visit:
