Fort Collins, CO

csurams.com

Rams Fall at Home to UNLV

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Each game is its own entity. Play one at a time. Don't look ahead. Even one possession at a time. Easier said than done, especially when things are piling up. One way or the other. Yet at the moment, it's a downward trend for Colorado...
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Rams Back Home for Education Day, Border War 1.0

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State returns to Moby Arena this week, hosting Utah State on Thursday for Education Day at 11 a.m. The Rams will welcome thousands of fifth and sixth graders from the Poudre and Thompson School Districts for the matinee. CSU will finish the week hosting the Cowgirls on Saturday at 1 p.m., for the first edition of the Border War.
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Matheson, Trietley Double Up for Third Time

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – For the third time this year, the Colorado State duo of Lucy Matheson and Lexie Trietley have doubled up on Mountain West weekly honors, as the conference announced them as the swimmer and freshman of the week, respectively, on Tuesday. Matheson joins a select group...
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Men’s Basketball Hosts UNLV for State Pride Night

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State returns to Moby Arena for a pair of games this week starting with Tuesday's game against UNLV. Tuesday's game is the annual State Pride game. The Rams look to sweep UNLV after their hectic overtime win earlier this month in Las Vegas. Tipoff between the Rams and Rebels is set for 7 pm.
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Save The Dates: 2023 Winter and Spring Football Events

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Mark your calendars, Ram fans, as it's set to be a busy winter and spring for you and your Colorado State Football program. » March 21 - April 22 - Spring Football Practices. Complete details are below. Beginning with a celebration of the 2023...
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Hofschild Named to Top 10 for Nancy Lieberman Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Colorado State's McKenna Hofschild was named a Top 10 candidate for the 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced Monday. Now in its 24th year, the award recognizes the top point guard in women's NCAA Division I...
FORT COLLINS, CO

