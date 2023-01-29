ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women’s Hockey Goes to Franklin Pierce for Vital Conference Showdown

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Sacred Heart University women's ice hockey will be on the road Friday and Saturday, with conference opponent Franklin Pierce awaiting them for a pivotal weekend in NEWHA standings. Going into this weekend, Sacred Heart's conference record is 10-7-1 with 21 points, fourth in NEWHA behind LIU,...
Men’s Fencing Falls to Yale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Sacred Heart University men's fencing team competed against Yale on Saturday, falling 19-8 to the Bulldogs. The saber squad was the lone weapon to claim a victory, edging the Bulldogs 5-4 with Mateo Villarreal and Vijay Ganta each claiming two victorious bouts. Jacob Bartel won two bouts for foil and David Belluomo was also victorious in a bout against Yale.
MacKay’s Two-Point Day Helps Pios Get 2-2 Tie

Box Score FAIRFIELD, Conn. – Delani MacKay's backhanded shot from the low slot sailed into the top of the net with 1:38 left in regulation as the Sacred Heart Women's Hockey Team gained a 2-2 overtime tie with Post at the Martire Family Arena in NEWHA action today. The...
