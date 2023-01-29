NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Sacred Heart University men's fencing team competed against Yale on Saturday, falling 19-8 to the Bulldogs. The saber squad was the lone weapon to claim a victory, edging the Bulldogs 5-4 with Mateo Villarreal and Vijay Ganta each claiming two victorious bouts. Jacob Bartel won two bouts for foil and David Belluomo was also victorious in a bout against Yale.

FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO