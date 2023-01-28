Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
The 6 players set up best to bounce back in '23
You know what was fun about the Comeback Player of the Year Award last year? It was, for the first time, won by two players who are almost certain to be in the Hall of Fame someday. Justin Verlander won it in the American League (along with that little Cy Young thing), and Albert Pujols won in the National League, in what was his final season. Heading into the season, Verlander was a good bet; he was coming back from injury, after all. But Pujols? Not even the most optimistic Cardinals fan could anticipate what he was about to do. That’s the fun of the Comeback Player of the Year Award: It’s hard to predict.
MLB
McNeil extension signals Mets' commitment to homegrown players
NEW YORK -- Jeff McNeil’s disjointed route to the Majors is, by this point, well documented. He did not play high school baseball until his senior year, preferring to focus on golf. He earned a scholarship to Cal State Long Beach anyway, became a 12th-round pick of the Mets and, after an injury-riddled Minor League career in which he essentially needed to force his way into every promotion, debuted amid as much skepticism as fanfare in 2018.
MLB
16 facts that illustrate Nolan Ryan's impact
A version of this story original ran in December 2021. There's never been another pitcher quite like Nolan Ryan. The flamethrowing right-hander was a statistical marvel, with more strikeouts (5,714) and walks (2,795) than any other pitcher in history, seven no-hitters and 324 wins. He was also a physical anomaly, pitching at a high level into his mid-40s.
MLB
Explore the Dodgers' Minor League ballparks
The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
MLB
How the pitch timer can help player health
Brandon Guyer was no lock to reach and stick in the big leagues. As a fifth-round Draft pick out of the University of Virginia in 2007, he knew his only chance of ascending in the sport would be to train that much harder, eat that much healthier and play that much smarter than those with whom he was vying for playing time.
MLB
Which teams have the best rotation depth?
You can never have too much starting pitching. Teams may enter a season with an idea of who their top five starters are, but rotation depth is imperative during the course of a 162-game marathon. In 2022, 239 hurlers made at least five starts, an average of roughly eight pitchers per team, and there’s value in being able to hand the ball to someone who can give your team quality innings when you need to replace one of your regular starting pitchers.
MLB
Former Dodgers scout Ralph Avila dies at 92
Ralph Avila, the Cuban expatriate who engineered the Dodgers’ rich pipeline of Caribbean baseball talent and signed Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez, died Monday at his home in Florida. He was 92. Avila, the father of former Tigers executive vice president and general manager Al Avila and grandfather of...
MLB
10 key questions that will decide the NL Central
Opening Day is now less than two months away. That’s so soon! Every year, we preview a different division every two weeks leading up to the start of the season, which means we are now on our second division preview: We did the American League West a fortnight ago.
MLB
Will Twins' outfield be among MLB's best in '23?
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Twins already used the “Nothing Falls But Raindrops” catchphrase to describe the 2018 outfield, so their marketing department will have to figure out how they want to brand this group -- because this season’s primary four-man outfield mix has the potential to be an even more elite cadre of defenders.
MLB
Animated 'Undeniable' series honors Negro Leagues history
Major League Baseball launched the first installment of a three-part series titled "Undeniable -- Stories from the Negro Leagues" on Wednesday. "Undeniable," MLB’s first animated series, tells unique short stories -- narrated by Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick -- from the historic era of the Negro Leagues. The MLB Original Series is just one of several initiatives by Major League Baseball to celebrate Black History Month.
MLB
MLB launches Black History Month initiatives
Major League Baseball today announced the launch of a new MLB Originals Series “Undeniable – Stories from the Negro Leagues,” a contemporary storytelling platform to amplify and honor the legacy of the Negro Leagues. Undeniable, MLB’s first-ever animated series, is a key initiative among several meaningful efforts by MLB, as well as Major & Minor League Clubs, to celebrate Black History Month.
MLB
Giants reach deal with Gold Glove catcher Pérez (report)
The Giants and veteran catcher Roberto Pérez have agreed to a Major League contract, according to MassLive's Chris Cotillo. The club has not confirmed. Pérez, who turned 34 last month, is a two-time Gold Glove Award winner, taking home the honor in 2019 and '20 while with Cleveland. His strong defense, game-calling ability and rapport with the pitchers he's worked with have kept him in the big leagues since he made his debut in 2014, despite a career .658 OPS.
MLB
When your walk-off HR wins a title, this is how you run the bases
Here’s a walk-off home run and celebration that is an absolute must-see, courtesy of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League and Rockies infielder Harold Castro. His 11th-inning homer in Game 6 of the Final Series handed the Leones del Caracas their 21st league title in Monday's 7-6 win over Tiburones de La Guaira, setting off a wild scene inside Estadio Universitario in Caracas, Venezuela.
MLB
Blue Jays announce updates to coaching staff
TORONTO -- John Schneider’s first full season as Blue Jays manager will feature a familiar coaching staff, including a pair of moves made on the pitching side. The Blue Jays have named Jeff Ware and David Howell assistant pitching coaches, with Ware working in the bullpen and Howell working in a strategy role. These effectively fill the void left by Matt Buschmann, the club’s former bullpen coach and director of pitching development, who recently departed the organization.
MLB
ACE alum Hickman joins coaching staff in Minors
CHICAGO -- Blake Hickman was part of the award-winning White Sox Amateur City Elite program as both a player and a coach. He also pitched two Minor League seasons within the White Sox system. Now, the native Chicagoan becomes the first ACE player to get a job coaching with the...
MLB
Royals narrow down options for new ballpark site
KANSAS CITY -- The Royals held their second stop on their community listening tour surrounding a potential downtown stadium district on Tuesday night, the first of two this week. Tuesday’s session was held at the Kansas City Urban Youth Academy in the historic 18th and Vine District of Kansas City,...
MLB
How top prospect is preparing for first camp
CHICAGO -- Colson Montgomery interacted with shortstop Tim Anderson when Montgomery was called up a couple of times from the Minor League side to big league Spring Training last year. Those conversations figure to be a bit more in-depth in 2023, as the No. 1 White Sox prospect and No....
MLB
In Brown, Astros get 'class act' as GM
Phillies legend Del Unser and Omar Minaya, the Yankees’ senior advisor to baseball operations, both played roles in Dana Brown’s success as he was climbing up the baseball ladder. Both were pleased by the Astros hiring Brown as their general manager. “I was not shocked [Brown was named...
MLB
Nola family set precedent for bros facing off in playoffs
PHILADELPHIA -- Only the Nolas know how the Kelces might feel on Super Bowl Sunday. Before Eagles center Jason Kelce and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce become the first brothers to play each other in Super Bowl history on Feb. 12, Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola and Padres catcher Austin Nola became the first brothers to face each other as pitcher and batter in MLB postseason history. Austin won the battle in Game 2 of the 2022 National League Championship Series at Petco Park, sparking a five-run rally in the fifth inning with a big hit against his little brother in a Padres victory. Aaron’s Phillies won the war, however, taking the series in five games.
MLB
Craftier Williams enters '23 with closer role his alone
MILWAUKEE -- Barring a shakeup in the coming weeks, Devin Williams will be the last line of defense for a Brewers club being built around the concept of run prevention. Williams went into the last handful of years as the sensational setup man to closer Josh Hader before sliding into the closer's role himself when the Brewers traded Hader to the Padres. This would be his first chance to rack up saves over a full year.
Comments / 0